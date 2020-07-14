Top Research Reports for Procter & Gamble, Mastercard, Intel & Others

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Procter & Gamble (PG), Mastercard (MA) and Intel (INTC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Procter & Gamble’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+7.4% vs. +1.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that currency fluctuations remain a concern for the company. Due to stronger headwind from foreign exchange rates, the company lowered its all-in sales view for fiscal 2020.

The company’s solid third-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings mark the continuation of its positive surprise trend. Further, earnings and sales improved year over year in the reported quarter on gains from significant sales increase, related fixed cost leverage and ongoing productivity efforts.

Top line gained from organic sales growth, driven by rise in organic shipment volume and better pricing. Total productivity cost savings aided core currency-neutral gross and operating margin by 130 bps and 240 bps, respectively. Further, it delivered adjusted free cash flow productivity of 113% in the fiscal third quarter.

Shares of Mastercard have lost -7.7% over the past six months against the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry’s fall of -9%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is gaining from shifts in payments from physical to digital.

Investment in technology keeps it at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving payments industry. The company has announced second-quarter 2020 operating metrics regarding switched volumes, switched transactions and cross-border payments, which reflected stabilization in business volumes. Mastercard is also witnessing buoyant demand for its Data & Analytics and Cyber solutions.

Its solid capital position enables investment in business. However, escalating costs might put pressure on the company’s margins. It also cancelled its annual 2020 outlook for net revenue and operating expense growth due to coronavirus-induced business loss. Share buyback delays and low profitability are other woes.

Intel’s shares have lost -0.5% over the past three months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s rise of +18.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Intel is benefiting from momentum across both PC-centric and Data-centric domains.

Robust mix of high-performance second-generation Xeon Scalable processors and solid demand from Cloud service providers are expected to drive near-term growth. Moreover, the company is making advancements in the IoT space, courtesy of product introductions and tie ups.

Additionally, Intel is witnessing strong momentum for its first 10-nanometer (nm) mobile CPU. Notably, Intel has not provided 2020 guidance citing coronavirus crisis-induced business uncertainty. Additionally, stiff competition from AMD, higher expenses pertaining to 10-nm ramp up and constrained supply amid coronavirus outbreak remain major concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include PepsiCo (PEP), salesforce.com (CRM) and BP p.l.c. (BP).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

P&G (PG) Gains from Higher Coronavirus-Led Product Demand

Mastercard (MA) Rides on Buyouts & Strong Balance Sheet

Intel (INTC) Banks on AI-based Alliances & Product Rollouts

Featured Reports

PepsiCo (PEP) Snacking Business Remains Robust Amid Pandemic

Per the Zacks analyst, penetration for PepsiCo's Frito and Quaker Food businesses has improved due to increased snacking habits amid the pandemic.

salesforce (CRM) Rides on Portfolio Strength and Buyouts

Per the Zacks analyst, salesforce is benefiting from its diverse cloud offerings, which are helping it to win customers globally.

BP Keeps Growing on Global Upstream Projects, Refining Hurts

The Zacks analyst expects BP's upstream projects around the world to fetch significant cash flows for the long-term. However, the COVID-19 pandemic is hurting its refining operations.

Cost & Production Cuts Aid Caterpillar (CAT) Amid Low Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Caterpillar will gain on its efforts to lower production and control costs actions despite the weak demand owing to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Strategic Initiatives Aid Anthem (ANTM), Rising Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of acquisitions and collaborations have helped it enhance its capabilities and boost its Medicare business.

AMD Banks on Strength in Product Portfolio Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Advanced Micro Devices is benefiting from robust adoption of latest EYPC, Ryzen and Radeon processors. However, stiff competition from Intel and NVIDIA is a major concern.

MedSurg Aids Boston Scientific (BSX) amid Coronavirus Crisis

The Zacks analyst expects, during the pandemic crisis Boston Scientific's MedSurg arm with a higher mix of non-deferrable procedures to recover faster than the rest of its business segments.

New Upgrades

Upbeat Grain Movement & Cost Cuts Aid Canadian Pacific (CP)

The Zacks analyst believes that Canadian Pacific's freight revenues will increase owing to record transportation of Canadian grain. Its cost-controlling measures are also supporting the bottom line.

Solid Retirement Business Aids Principal Financial (PFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Principal is set to grow on the strength of retirement and long-term savings business in Latin America and Asia as well as group benefits and protection in the United States.

High Module Demand, Market Expansion Aids First Solar (FSLR)

Per the Zacks Analyst, given the growing demand for solar modules, First Solar continues to expand manufacturing capacity. Its expanding market share across the globe should benefit the stock.

New Downgrades

Supply-Chain Issues & Outlays Mar ADTRAN's (ADTN) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst, ADTRAN's Network Solutions business is hurt by supply-chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 crisis. The rising cost of goods sold to fend off competition is another concern.

Store Closures Hurt Children's Place (PLCE) Sales Performance

Per the Zacks analysts, coronavirus-induced store closure hurt Children's Place business activities. The company posted soft numbers for first-quarter fiscal 2020, wherein net sales declined 38.1%.

AVEO's Recent Pipeline Setbacks Does Not Bode Well

Per the Zacks Analyst, AVEO has suffered a string of pipeline setbacks in the past. Moreover, heavy dependence on partners for the development/commercialization of pipeline candidates remains a woe.

