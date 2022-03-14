Top Research Reports for Pfizer, Coca-Cola & Adobe

Monday, March 14, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc. (PFE), The Coca-Cola Company (KO) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Pfizer have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+42.0% vs. +18.5%). Pfizer boasts a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines including Ibrance and Prevnar. The Zacks analyst believes that no company is as strongly placed in the COVID vaccines/treatment market as Pfizer right now. Its COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. The vaccine together with Pfizer’s promising oral antiviral pill for COVID-19, Paxlovid is expected to generate a combined $54 billion in sales in 2022.



Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about its long-term growth drivers beyond its COVID-related products due to competitive pressure.



Shares of Coca-Cola have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry over the past year (+13.5% vs. +7.9%). Coca-Cola’s top and bottom-line surpassed estimates for the fourth straight quarter. The Zacks analyst believes that the results benefited from the company’s strategic transformation and ongoing recovery around the world.

Revenues gained from the investments and ongoing recovery in markets, where the pandemic-led disruptions are subsiding. Strength across majority of the markets, investments in marketplace, recovery in certain markets as well as the cycling of last year’s pandemic-led impacts aided volumes.



The company provided an upbeat 2022 view. It is poised to gain from innovations and accelerating digital investments. However, pressures from higher supply chain costs, including transportation and input costs remain. Higher marketing spends are also concerning.



Shares of Adobe have underperformed the Zacks Computer – Software industry over the past year (-7.0% vs. +9.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that lower end-market demand and high acquisition expenses remain major overhangs for the company.

However, Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for its cloud products. The company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products are helping it drive top-line growth. Additionally, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps remain major positives.



Further, growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand, strong Acrobat adoption and improving average revenue per user remain tailwinds. The Zacks analyst remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, persistent innovation and solid adoption of Creative Cloud and Adobe marketing cloud.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include SAP SE (SAP), Sanofi (SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

COVID Vaccine & Pill to Drive Pfizer's (PFE) 2022 Sales



Coca-Cola's (KO) Digital Investments to Aid the Top Line



Adobe (ADBE) Rides on Growing Adoption of Cloud Applications



Featured Reports

Expanding Customer Base, Investment Aid Alliant Energy (LNT)

Per the Zacks analyst Alliant Energy will gain from its $6.1 billion investment plan aimed to strengthen infrastructure. Expanding customer base is creating fresh demand and boosting results.

Brown & Brown (BRO) Gains on Solid Organic, Inorganic Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Brown & Brown is set to grow on strategic acquisitions and mergers, which enhance its capabilities. Also, higher commissions and fees position it well for growth.

Texas Capital's Strategic Plan to Aid, Cost Woes Prevail

Per the Zacks analyst, Texas Capital's strategic plan to expand its product offerings and digitalize operations will likely boost financials.

Robust Sensor Unit Drives DexCom (DXCM), Higher Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, DexCom has been gaining consistently from the Sensor and Transmitter segments. However, increase in operating expenses continues to raise concern.

Cloud Initiatives & Growth in S/4HANA Platform Benefit SAP

Per the Zacks analyst, strong uptake of Rise with SAP, S/4HANA and other cloud-based offerings have driven SAP's top line. High demand for Ariba and Fieldglass solutions also bode well.

Sanofi (SNY) Boasts a Solid & Expanding Pipeline

The Zacks analyst believes Sanofi's R&D pipeline is strong. It has launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals.

Glaxo's (GSK) New & Specialty Drugs Driving Sales

Glaxo's new and specialty products like Dovato, Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix are driving sales, making up for a lower sales of established drugs due to generic erosion, per the Zacks analyst.

New Upgrades

Badger Meter (BMI) Gains Momentum From Robust Order Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, strong order rates for innovative water solutions and greater customer acceptance, fueled by various cost-saving efforts, are likely to boost Badger Meter's near-term margins.

MAXIMUS (MMS) Continues to Benefit From Acquisitions

The Zacks analyst likes MAXIMUS' acquisition strategy to expand its business processes, client relationships, enhance technical capabilities and gain additional skill sets.

Oasis (OAS) to Gain from Combination with Whiting Petroleum

The Zacks analyst likes Oasis Petroleum's impending merger of equals' with Whiting Petroleum that is expected to create a leading Williston Basin operator with top tier assets.

New Downgrades

Dismal Traffic & High Costs Hurt Yum China's (YUMC) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Yum China has been witnessing elevated costs on account of labor inflation and packaging upgrades. Also, decline in traffic from pre-pandemic levels is a concern.

High Input Costs, Supply Constraints to Hurt Astec (ASTE)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that elevated input costs and manufacturing challenges due to supply chain and logistic disruptions will continue to weigh on Astec's results.

Marketing & Product Development Costs Hurt Green Dot (GDOT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Green Dot's increasing expenses in sales, marketing and product development are likely to dent the bottom line.

