Top Research Reports for PepsiCo, McDonald's & Zoom Video
Today's Must Read
PepsiCo (PEP) Snacking Business Remains Robust Amid Pandemic
McDonald's (MCD) Banks on Digitization, Traffic Woes Stay
Work-From-Home & Online Learning Wave Aids Zoom Video (ZM)
Featured Reports
Theravance's (TBPH) Yupelri Aids Growth, High Reliance a Woe
Per the Zacks Analyst, Theravance's Yupelri has witnessed a strong sales uptake since its launch and is driving growth.
Green Investments to Aid Duke Energy (DUK), Rising Costs Ail
Per the Zacks analyst, solid investments in clean energy will expand Duke Energy's footprint in the growing renewable market. Yet COVID-19 induced costs are weighing on the stock's earnings.
TC Energy's (TRP) C$37B Growth Projects to Boost Earnings
The Zacks analyst believes that TC Energy's C$37 billion of growth projects should support its earnings and dividend payouts. However, debt of C$37.6 billion is a concern.
Restructuring Supports Valmont (VMI) Amid Weak Demand
Per the Zacks analyst, the company should gain from its restructuring and capacity expansion actions amid headwinds from weak demand in Irrigation and Coatings businesses.
Water-Related Business to Aid A. O. Smith (AOS) Amid Pandemic
Per a Zacks analyst, A. O. Smith (AOS) is poised to benefit from strength in its water treatment and residential water heating businesses, especially in the U.S. in 2020.
Markel (MKL) Banks on Acquisitions Amid Escalating Costs
Per the Zacks Analyst, strategic buyouts have aided the company to expand its reinsurance product offerings and boost its surety capabilities.
Goldman (GS) Exhibits Cost Control; Legal Issues Linger
Per the Zacks analyst, Goldman depicts cost control efforts to drive operational efficiency. Also, business diversification remains a key strength. Yet, legal issues will likely strain profitability.
New Upgrades
Maximize B2B Plan to Aid ODP Corporation (ODP) Cost Structure
Per the Zacks analyst, ODP's Maximize B2B restructuring plan positions it for growth. The plan aims to maximize cost savings, reduce retail lease liabilities and accelerate growth on the B2B platform.
Skyworks (SWKS) Rides on 5G Product Suite & LTE Solutions
Per Zacks analyst, Skyworks' growing clout in the connectivity solutions and 5G markets is a positive. Higher demand for LTE solutions along with product rollouts will drive its top-line growth.
IDEXX (IDXX) Continues to Gain From Robust Sales in CAG Arm
The Zacks analyst is upbeat about the robust performance of IDEXX's CAG business despite the pandemic-led business challenges. Launch of ProCyte One Hematology Analyzer buoys optimism.
New Downgrades
Higher DTC Losses & Debt Hinders Disney's (DIS) Progress
Per the Zacks analyst, coronavirus-led uncertainty, higher operating losses in Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) business and a debt-ridden balance sheet are expected to impede Disney's growth.
Escalating Operating Costs Hurt ZTO Express' (ZTO) Growth
The Zacks analyst is concerned about high operating costs and rising capex, which are exerting pressure on ZTO Express' bottom line.
Weakening Memory Chip Demand to Hurt Micron (MU)
Per the Zacks Analyst, Micron's near-term performance might be hurt by the bleak memory chip demand as customers are adjusting inventories in response to the economic recession caused by COVID-19.
