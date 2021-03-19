Top Research Reports for PayPal, Wells Fargo & Lockheed Martin

Friday, March 19, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PayPal Holdings (PYPL), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Lockheed Martin (LMT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

PayPal shares have been under pressure lately as interest rates have moved up, but they have outperformed the Zacks Internet Software industry over the past year (+178% vs. +137.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts.

Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Additionally, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind.

Also, well-performing merchant services are a positive. However, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern.

Wells Fargo shares have gained +65.3% over the last six months against the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry’s gain of +62.4%, as the interest rate backdrop has finally become favorable for the group. The Zacks analyst finds the company's efforts to enhance compliance and risk-management capability, along with streamlining initiatives, encouraging.

Also, strong deposits balance depicts robust liquidity position. The company carries less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Declining expenses due to its cost savings efforts might support bottom-line growth to an extent.

However, Wells Fargo's revenues remain under pressure due to low rates and volatile fee income trend. Also, legal hassles pose a concern. Further, restrictions on asset growth placed by Federal reserve, has taken a toll on the company's loan growth ability.

Shares of Lockheed Martin have gained +0.6% in the past three months against the Zacks Aerospace Defense industry’s gain of +10.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that expansionary U.S. budgetary provisions will immensely boost this defense prime’s business.

Its F-35 program continues to be a key growth driver for the company’s Aeronautics business segment, having added 120 aircraft in 2020. It has a stable liquidity position. However, forced cost reduction initiatives for F-35 program might hamper its operating results.

America and Turkey's tiff on the latter accepting Russian products may hurt Lockheed's component supply from Turkey. Moreover, the company is facing performance issues in relation to some of its products, which in turn may hurt its results.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intuit (INTU), ConocoPhillips (COP) and Equinix (EQIX).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

PayPal (PYPL) Benefits From Increasing Total Payment Volume

Restructuring Plans to Aid Wells Fargo (WFC) Amid Low Rates

Order Growth Boosts Lockheed (LMT), Tiff With Turkey Ails

Equinix (EQIX) Banks on Key Partnerships to Expand Footprint

Per the Zacks analyst, Equinix will gain from strategic joint ventures to boost its data-center presence in key regions.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Banks on Oil-Rich Permian Footprint

The Zacks analyst expects ConocoPhillips to boost production from oil-resources in the prolific Permian Basin.

High Prices Aid Southern Copper (SCCO), Lower Production Ail

The Zacks analyst believes Southern Copper is poised well to gain on high copper and silver prices and its expansion actions. However lower production levels due to lower grades might impair results.

Growth in End Markets to Aid Stanley Black (SWK), Risks Persist

Per the Zacks analyst, Stanley Black (SWK) is poised to benefit from strengthening businesses in commercial, industrial and emerging markets.

Equifax (EFX) Benefits from Acquisitions, Debt Woes Remain

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Equifax's strategic initiatives for product innovation and expansion of data assets through acquisitions.

High Card Sales Aid Discover Financial (DFS), Expenses Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing card sales volume, backed by alliances and partnerships has driven its performance. However, rising expenses remain a concern for the company.

Intuit (INTU) Rides on Product Refresh, Higher Subscriptions

Per the Zacks analyst, Intuit is benefiting from frequent product refreshes, which help it to gain customers. Moreover, increase in subscriptions is driving stable revenue growth for the company.

Paycom Software (PAYC) Benefits From Growing Customer Base

Per the Zacks analyst, Paycom Software is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, measurement capabilities and comprehensive product offerings, that are helping it win new customers.

Callon (CPE) Gains on Permian Basin & Eagle Ford Strength

The Zacks analyst believes that Callon's production outlook is bright since the upstream energy player has a strong presence in oil-rich resources like Permian basin and Eagle Ford shale play.

Robust Demand & Online Strength Drive Hibbett's (HIBB) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Hibbett is gaining from enhanced omnichannel facilities as well as solid demand for footwear, apparel and accessories.

Soft Volume in Europe Hurt Molson Coors' (TAP) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Molson Coors' Q4 sales were hurt by lower volume driven by further on-premise restrictions in Europe, particularly in U.K., as well as adverse channel, brand and geographic mix.

Lower VITAS Revenues, Business Seasonality Irks Chemed (CHE)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about decline in VITAS revenues due to adverse pandemic impact. Higher admissions and revenue concentrated only within Florida during winter months is a concern as well.

Soft Membership Levels Likely to Hurt Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Planet Fitness membership base has contracted year over year owing to a rise in number of COVID-19 cases.

