Top Research Reports for PayPal, Shopify & BP

Thursday, December 17, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PayPal Holdings (PYPL), Shopify (SHOP) and BP p.l.c. (BP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

PayPal shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet Software industry in the year to date period (+118.5% vs. +107.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts.

Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts. Additionally, growing momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind.

Also, benefits from Honey buyout are positives. However, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern. Further, intensifying digital payment competition is a risk.

Shares of Shopify have gained +198.2% over the past year against the Zacks Internet Services industry’s gain of +32.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that Shopify is well poised to gain from the e-commerce boom along with growth in the merchant base as well as increases in buying of essential items due to COVID-19 led lockdowns and shelter-in-place guidelines.

Robust uptick in Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital will drive the top line. Further, solid adoption of new merchant-friendly applications amid evolving retail environment, holds promise. Additionally, partnerships with TikTok, Walmart and Facebook are expected to expand merchant base, going ahead.

Also, initiatives aimed at international expansion are noteworthy. However, higher investments on product development and fulfillment platform amid stiff competition in the e-commerce space are likely to limit margin expansion in the near term.

BP’s shares have lost -7.5% over the past six months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s rise of +1.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that weak refining marker margin & declining refinery throughput since the coronavirus pandemic has dented fuel demand have been affecting downstream business.

Meanwhile, BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, which has been backing impressive production growth. Since 2016, BP has placed several key upstream projects online. All the key projects BP has been delivering over the years backed the company to post record production levels.

The company also plans to boost capital spending on renewable power business as most oil companies in Europe have decided to combat climate change by reducing greenhouse gas and carbon emissions, and focusing on clean energy. However, the company’s balance sheet has more debt exposure as compared with its peers.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Gilead Sciences (GILD), Cigna (CI) and Southern (SO).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

Today's Must Read

PayPal (PYPL) Benefits From Increasing Total Payment Volume

Product Rollouts & Growing Merchant Base Aid Shopify (SHOP)

BP (BP) Banks on Renewable Energy, Refining Business Hurts

Featured Reports

HIV Franchise, Yescarta Fuel Gilead (GILD) Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Gilead's HIV franchise maintains momentum on new approvals as HCV business dwindles.

Express Scripts Acquisition, Revenue Growth Aid Cigna (CI)

Per the Zacks analyst, the buyout of Express Scripts has diversified Cigna's operations opening up new revenue streams.

Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that an increase in Southern's regulated business customer base will support its revenue growth but is concerned over timing and cost overrun related to the Vogtle project.

UBS Group (UBS) Exhibits Cost Control, Low Rates a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, UBS Group's cost-saving measures to drive operational efficiency are encouraging.

Electronic Arts (EA) Benefits From Solid Gaming Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Electronic Arts' top line benefits from a burgeoning user base on the back of a sturdy gaming portfolio.

Recent Product Launches Aid Walgreens Boots (WBA) in Pandemic

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Walgreens Boots' recent online product launches including popular beauty brands MAC and NARS. Walgreens Boots' partnership with DoorDash also buoys optimism.

Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains From Online Sales Amid COVID-19

Per the Zacks analyst, Tyson Foods (TSN) is gaining from solid online sales amid coronavirus. Notably, e-commerce sales more than doubled in the fiscal fourth quarter.

New Upgrades

BHP Group (BHP) Bets on Liquidity, High Iron Prices

The Zacks analyst believes the recent rally in iron prices along with BHP's strong cash flow, focus on lowering debt, and efforts to make operations more efficient will drive growth.

William-Sonoma (WSM) Rides on E-Commerce Growth & Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain, and focus on product innovation is expected to drive growth.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Fresh Item Management to Lift Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Sprouts Farmers is likely to gain from Fresh Item Management aimed at lowering operational complexity, optimizing production, improving in-stock position, and driving sales.

New Downgrades

Elevated Expenses Likely to Mar CyberArk's (CYBR) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities and higher sales incentives are likely to dampen CyberArk's margins.

Catastrophe Loss, Rising Expenses Ail Palomar Holdings (PLMR)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher losses from catastrophes affect the company's underwriting results. Also, rising expenses due to acquisition costs and interest expenses weigh on margin expansion.

PBF Energy's (PBF) High Debt to Hurt Financial Flexibility

The Zacks analyst is concerned as PBF Energy's levered balance sheet will reduce its financial flexibility. Moreover, declining refining margin can affect the firm's business.

Zacks Investment Research

