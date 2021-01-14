Top Research Reports for PayPal, Exxon Mobil & Goldman Sachs

Thursday, January 14, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including PayPal (PYPL), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Goldman Sachs (GS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

PayPal shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet Software industry over the past year (+113.2% vs. +96.6%) on the back of robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts.

Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts. Additionally, growing momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind.

Also, benefits from Honey buyout are positives. However, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern. Further, intensifying digital payment competition is a risk.

Shares of Exxon Mobil have gained +8.5% in the last six months against the Zacks Integrated International Oil industry’s gain of +11.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that ExxonMobil can combat the coronavirus pandemic-induced volatile crude pricing environment since it can rely on its balance sheet, which has significantly lower debt exposure.

The company has recently chalked out a new five-year program to lower greenhouse gas emissions. The target for elimination of routine flaring in the next decade is another plan which the firm said will align with the initiative of World Bank.

ExxonMobil’s bellwether status in the energy space, optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns and management’s track record of capex discipline across the commodity price cycle makes it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play.

Goldman Sachs shares have gained +45.2% over the past three months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s rise of +44.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that business diversification helps Goldman sustain growth. The company’s cost management efforts continue to support bottom line growth.

Earnings estimate have been revised upward prior to the fourth-quarter earnings release. The company has a decent earnings surprise history, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one. The company’s cost management efforts continue to support bottom line growth.

Moreover, with strong liquidity, Goldman carries a low credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Though, legal issues, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede top-line growth, steady capital deployment activities keep us encouraged.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Charter Communications (CHTR), Southern (SO) and Biogen (BIIB).

Mobile & Internet Subscriber Gain Benefits Charter (CHTR)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher subscriber strength in residential and commercial internet services along with broadening Spectrum Mobile user base is driving Charter's top line.

Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that an increase in Southern's regulated business customer base will support its revenue growth.

Biogen (BIIB) Pipeline Solid, Aducanumab Approval Uncertain

The Zacks analyst believes that approvability of Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab is uncertain after an FDA panel voted against the drug's approval.

Investment Aids American Electric (AEP), Rate Dependency Hurts

Per the Zacks Analyst, it plans to invest $26.6 billion over the 2021-2024 period in regulated operations to boost earnings.

General Mills (GIS) Benefits From High At-Home Consumption

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills (GIS) is gaining from demand due to coronavirus-led higher at-home consumption.

Restructuring Efforts Aid Telefonica (TEF) Amid High Debts

Per the Zacks analyst, solid traction in the smartphone arena, along with business restructuring initiatives, drives Telefonica's growth.

COVID-19 Tests Sales, Launchpad Initiative to Aid LabCorp (LH)

The Zacks analyst expects LabCorp's diagnostics revenues to improve as a result of growing demand for COVID-19 testing. The LaunchPad cost saving initiative bodes well.

Blackstone (BX) Poised for Asset Growth Driven by Inflows

Per the Zacks analyst, continued net inflows are likely to aid Blackstone's assets under management. Its diversified products and superiority in the alternative investments space will aid top line.

Principal Financial (PFG) Banks on Solid Retirement Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Principal is set to grow on the strength of retirement and long-term savings business in Latin America and Asia as well as group benefits and protection in the United States.

Cosan (CZZ) Bets on Favorable Demand & Cost Control Actions

The Zacks analyst expects Cosan to gain from improved demand for fuels, lubricants, and natural gas as well as focus on cost-reduction initiatives.

Stiff Competition, Tough Funding Climate Ail Illumina (ILMN)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Illumina's operation in a highly competitive market where it competes with many key players. Also, lower exposure to the U.S. government funding is worrying.

Weak Advertising Demand Hurts SiriusXM's (SIRI) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, SiriusXM is suffering from sluggish advertising demand and lower subscriber growth due to coronavirus outbreak.

bluebird (BLUE) Heavily Dependant on Partners for Funding

Per the Zacks analyst, bluebird is highly dependent on its partners for funding requirements. The company's research and development (R&D) spend is expected to increase significantly.

