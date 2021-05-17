Top Research Reports for NVIDIA, Procter & Gamble, & Sony

Monday, May 17, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), The Procter & Gamble Company (PG), and Sony Group Corporation (SONY). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today's research reports here >>>



Shares of NVIDIA have gained +62.8% in the past one-year period against the Zacks Semiconductor – General industry’s gain of +34.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues.



Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of artificial intelligence-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon.



However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.



(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>>)



Shares of Procter & Gamble have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry in the last one-year period (+18.8% vs. +4.9%). The Zacks analyst noted that the company’s revenues topped estimates for the fourth straight time in the fiscal third-quarter. Additionally, earnings were aided by robust top-line growth and improved margins.



In fact, productivity savings and higher pricing aided margins, while strength across all segments along with robust pricing and mix boosted sales. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 106% in the fiscal third quarter. Notably, the company raised its free cash flow productivity target to more than 100% for fiscal 2021.



However, SG&A deleverage partly hurt margins in the reported quarter. Also, currency headwinds and pandemic-related disruptions are likely to affect fiscal 2021 results to some extent.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



Shares of Sony have outperformed the Zacks Audio Video Production industry in the last six-month period (+6.7% vs. +6.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from a substantial increase in sales in the Game & Network Services and Financial Services segments. Sony expanded its 360 Reality Audio services and product offerings, adding new video streaming capabilities and content creation tools. It also unveiled the Airpeak aircraft as part of its drone project in artificial intelligence robotics.



However, the Pictures unit is witnessing a decline in theatrical revenues resulting from theater closures due to the pandemic. Escalating cost of goods sold is a persistent concern. Fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates pose a headwind as it has a strong international presence with majority of revenues coming from emerging markets.



(You can read the full research report on Sony here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER), Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP).



Today's Must Read

Strong GPU Adoption in Gaming, Datacenter Aids NVIDIA (NVDA)

P&G's (PG) Strong Cash Generation to Attract Investors

Sony (SONY) Rides on Solid PS5 Sales, New Business Avenues

Featured Reports

Delivery Business Aids UBER Amid Mobility Weakness

Per the Zacks analyst, UBER's strong delivery unit is partly offsetting low revenues from the Mobility business, which continues to be significantly below pre-pandemic levels despite having improved.

Investment on Clean Assets & Infrastucture Aid Dominion (D)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dominion's planned investment in the range of $32B through 2025 to enhance clean electricity generation and strengthen its infrastructure will boost its profitability.

Sinopec (SNP) Banks on Oil & Gas Discoveries in Tarim Basin

New oil & gas discoveries in Tarim basin, Sichuan basin and Bohai Bay basin have brightened Sinopec's production outlook.

Perrigo (PRGO) Rides on Acquisitions And Restructuring Plans

Per the Zacks analyst, Perrigo's acquisitions in 2020 is driving its inorganic growth. Moreover, divestment of Rx segment as part of its restructuring plan will boost cash resources.

Manulife Financial (MFC) to Grow on Solid Asia Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Manulife is set to grow on Solid Asia and Wealth and Asset Management business and a strong capital position.

Strong Vascular Access Products Growth Boost Teleflex (TFX)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Teleflex witnessing strong demand for its vascular access and interventional access product portfolios. Strategic buyouts boost growth.

Choice Hotels (CHH) Banks on Expansion Efforts, Occupancy Low

Per the Zacks analyst, Choice Hotels is likely to benefit from expansion strategies along with the advancement of the Comfort brands.

New Upgrades

Dividends & Airfreight Revenues Support Expeditors (EXPD)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the company's decision to hike its semi-annual cash dividend. Uptick in airfreight revenues represents a further positive.

Silicon Motion (SIMO) Rides on Demand for SSD Controllers

Per the Zacks analyst, Silicon Motion is benefiting from higher demand for its SSD controllers as well as eMMC and UFS controllers. Also, recovery in smartphone market bodes well for the company.

Lower Compensation Expense Aid Interactive Broker (IBKR)

Per Zacks analyst, Interactive Broker's low compensation expense and inorganic growth efforts might support the fundamentals of the company. Also, its capital deployment activities act as a tailwind.

New Downgrades

Operational Headwind, High Costs Ail Kirkland Lake Gold (KL)

Per the Zacks analyst, operational headwinds at the Holt Mine will exert pressure on Kirkland Lake Gold's margins in 2021. The rising cost of production will also affect results.

Grocery Outlet (GO) Witnesses Soft Comps & Weak Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, Grocery Outlet reported soft comparable store sales, which hurt its overall top line in the first quarter. Also, higher commodity and SG&A costs are hurting margins.

Coronavirus-Led Lockdown Hurts Sabre's (SABR) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Sabre's near-term prospects look gloomy as the coronavirus crisis is hurting the travel industry, thus affecting its travel bookings, financial condition and operating results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.