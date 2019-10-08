Top Research Reports for Nvidia, Ford and Marsh & McLennan

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Nvidia (NVDA), Ford Motor (F) and Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today's research reports here

Nvidia’s shares have outperformed the Zacks General Semiconductor industry year to date (35.8% vs. 20.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that Nvidia has been making concerted efforts to strengthen its position in several emerging markets.

Growth across automotive, gaming plus OEM and IP end-markets is expected to be a key catalyst. Increasing deal wins for autonomous vehicle development and the solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions should act as tailwinds. Moreover, the rising traction of GeForce laptops and RTX GPUs in the market is a positive.

Further, the company’s latest acquisition of Mellanox is likely to be its main driver as it will fortify its datacenter footprint and lend a competitive edge. However, the current pause in spending by hyperscale customers remains an overhang on its data center business. Growing competition from AMD also poses a key threat to the company.

(You can read the full research report on Nvidia here

Shares of Ford have lost 5.9% in the past six months, outperforming the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry’s fall of 9.2% over the same period. The Zacks analyst believes that focus on streamlining its portfolio and rising inclination toward bigger vehicles including SUVs and trucks are boosting Ford’s top-line growth.

Ford’s attempts to build a winning portfolio by launching models of autonomous and electric vehicles are commendable. Strong FCF generation and solid dividend yield further boost investors’ confidence. The $11 billion restructuring program bodes well for the long term but is likely to strain the company’s near-term financials.

As it is, concerns over economic slowdown, increased raw material costs and tariff issues are weighing on the firm’s international profitability. In addition, frequent recalls act as headwinds. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.

(You can read the full research report on Ford here

Marsh & McLennan’s shares have gained 16.1% over the past year compared with the Zacks Insurance Broker industry’s rise of 20.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company is well-poised to grow on the back of significant investments and acquisitions made within its operating units. Its revenues have been increasing over the past many years.

The deals made by the company have enabled it to enter new geographies, expand within the existing ones, foray into new businesses and also develop new segments. Its robust capital position, which is evident from its balance sheet and financial flexibility also impresses.

However, it has been suffering a low investment income phase for quite some time. Its operating expenses weigh on its margins. The company has also been witnessing a rise in its long-term leverage ratio, which raises financial risk.

(You can read the full research report on Marsh & McLennan here

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include American Electric Power (AEP), Verisk (VRSK) and TransUnion (TRU).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Noble (NE) to Gain From Rising Dayrate of Noble Don Taylor

Per the Zacks analyst, Noble will secure growth with 49% overall dayrate hike for the Noble Don Taylor rig.

Cabot (COG) Thrives on Marcellus Amid Constitution Setback

While Cabot's cost management and robust Marcellus program bode well, the Zacks analyst believes that delays and lawsuits associated with the Constitution Pipeline will dilute the earnings outlook.

Investment Aids American Electric (AEP), Rate Dependency Hurts

Per the Zacks Analyst, it plans to invest $33 billion over 2019-2023 period in regulated operations to boost earnings.

TransUnion (TRU) Gains from Rubixis Buyout, Competition Lurks

Per the Zacks analyst, Rubixis acquisition is helping TransUnion with new market entry, aiding its top line.

Verisk (VRSK) Rides on Organic Growth, Expenses High

Per the Zacks Analyst, Verisk continues to witness higher organic revenue growth through customer acquisition and retention. However, escalating costs remain a concern.

New Upgrades

C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Buoyed by Dividends & Buybacks

The Zacks analyst is impressed with C.H. Robinson's efforts to reward shareholders through dividends & buybacks. Improvement in operating ratio is an added positive.

Power & Transmission Businesses to Benefit MasTec (MTZ)

Per the Zacks analyst, MasTec is poised to gain from solid backlog and prospects across power generation, transmission, and communications segments.

New Downgrades

Soft Comps & High Costs Likely to Hurt Dave & Buster's

Per the Zacks analyst, Dave & Buster's performance in the coming quarters is likely to be hurt by dismal comps and high costs.

Higher Operating Expenses Continue to Hurt Luminex (LMNX)

Per the Zacks analyst, rise in total operating expenses due to increase in higher research and development as well as selling, general and administrative costs might hurt operating margin expansion.

