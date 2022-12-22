Top Research Reports for Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca & Accenture

Thursday, December 22, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and Accenture plc (ACN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+20.5% vs. +13.7%). The company has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Drug sales have been gaining and maintaining momentum.



Label expansion of the existing drugs is likely to boost sales further in the days ahead. Promising diabetes drug, Ozempic is off to a solid start since its launch and remains the growth engine for the company. The launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive.



However, lower realized prices in the United States, loss of exclusivity for products and stiff competition can affect sales. The supply challenges for Wegovy have hurt the stock. The patent expiry on some of the products in Novo Nordisk’s portfolio remains a woe.



(You can read the full research report on Novo Nordisk here >>>)



AstraZeneca shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+16.9% vs. +13.7%). The company’s key drugs, mainly cancer medicines, Lynparza, Tagrisso and Imfinzi should keep driving revenues. Its pipeline is strong with several phase III data readouts lined up.



AstraZeneca has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Cost-cutting efforts should drive earnings. The Alexion buyout strengthens its immunology franchise, adding several drugs that are boosting its top line.



However, AstraZeneca’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure hurts sales in the respiratory unit. Sales are slowing down in its key market, China.



(You can read the full research report on AstraZeneca here >>>)



Shares of Accenture have modestly underperformed the Zacks Consulting Services industry over the past year (-33.4% vs. -27.6%), with the uncertain corporate spending outlook in a cloudy macroeconomic backdrop as the biggest headwind. The company’s pricing pressure due to significant competition from strong companies like Genpact, Cognizant and Infosys, remains a concern. Global presence exposes it to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Buyout-related integration risks continues to remain a concern.



However, the company has been steadily gaining traction in its outsourcing and consulting businesses backed by high demand for services that can improve operating efficiencies and save costs. The company has been strategically enhancing its cloud and digital marketing suite through buyouts and partnerships.



The company’s strong operating cash flow has helped it reward its shareholders in the form of dividend payments and share repurchases, and pursue opportunities in areas that show true potential.



(You can read the full research report on Accenture here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Chubb Limited (CB), Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Diabetes Drugs Aid Growth Amid Rivalry



Cancer Drugs Aid AstraZeneca (AZN) Sales Amid China Impact



Fiftyfive5 Buyout Aids Accenture (ACN) Despite Low Liquidity



Featured Reports

Better Pricing, New Business Growth Drive Chubb Limited (CB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Chubb is set to grow on better pricing, new business growth and high renewal rates. Yet exposure to cat loss induces underwriting volatility while rising costs pressurize margin

Pioneer Natural (PXD) Banks On Oil-Rich Permian Basin Assets

The Zacks analyst believes that Pioneer Natural's one-million-plus high-quality acreages in the Permian Basin will drive long-term oil production growth. Yet, rising production costs are concerning.

Application Software Backs Roper (ROP) Despite Cost Woes

While the strong performance of the Application Software unit due to strength in Deltek, Vertafore and Aderant businesses bode well for Roper, the Zacks analyst is concerned about cost-inflation.

Restructuring Aids Ameriprise (AMP), Asset Outflows a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Ameriprise's efforts to restructure operations and focus on core businesses will support revenues. Yet, outflows in the Asset Management segment and rising costs are concerns.

Higher Nitrogen Demand and Prices Aid CF Industries (CF)

Per the Zacks analyst, CF Industries will gain from higher demand for nitrogen fertilizers in major markets. Higher nitrogen prices amid lower supply availability will also drive its margins.

Strong Demand, New Products Drive FMC Corp (FMC)

Per the Zacks analyst, strong demand for herbicides and insecticides will drive the company's top line. It should also gain from efforts to expand product portfolio through new product launches.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Banks on Off-Premise Sales, Costs High

Per the Zacks analyst, Cheesecake Factory's focus on off-premise offerings and FRC-related differentiated concepts bode well. However, a rise in commodity and labor costs pose concerns.

New Upgrades

America Movil (AMX) Benefits from Increasing Subscriber Base

Per the Zacks analyst, America Movil's performance is gaining from increasing broadband client base. Focused 5G efforts and the deployment of advanced technologies are other tailwinds

Fortinet (FTNT) Rides on Product Strength, Marketing Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Fortinet is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN. Increasing marketing efforts are also a positive.

U.S. Federal clients, Design Services Aids Tetra Tech (TTEK)

Per the Zacks analyst, strong momentum across U.S. Federal clients, driven by new funding for water & environment and Tetra Tech's design and engineering services will lend momentum to the company.

New Downgrades

Tyson Foods (TSN) Remains Troubled by Increasing Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Tyson Foods is seeing high cost of goods. It saw year-over-year rise of 20-25% in cost of goods, including feed ingredients, labor, live animals and freight costs in fiscal 2022

Forex Woes, Stiff Rivalry Impedes Align's (ALGN) Growth

The Zacks analyst is worried about unfavorable foreign currency translation affecting Align Technology's financials. Stiff rivalry also remains a concern.

The Cooper Companies' (COO) Contracting Margins is a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, the contraction of The Cooper Companies' gross and operating margins during the fiscal fourth quarter is concerning.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Accenture PLC (ACN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.