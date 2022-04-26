Top Research Reports for Novo Nordisk, AMD & Netflix

Tuesday, April 26, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Novo Nordisk have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+53% vs. +28.4%). Novo Nordisk’s marketed diabetes drug, Ozempic, is off to a solid start. The launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Yearly growth is driven by all geographical areas. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Ozempic, Rybelsus, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum.



The Zacks analyst believes that Label expansion of these existing drugs is expected to further boost sales. However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products and stiff competition are affecting sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the supply challenges for Wegovy has hurt the stock. The patent expiry on some of the products in Novo Nordisk’s portfolio is concerning too.



Advanced Micro Devices shares have gained +2.2% over the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry’s gain of +4.4%. The company is benefiting from strong demand of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, courtesy of the increasing proliferation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud, gaming and data center. The growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD provided strong 2022 guidance for revenues backed by robust growth across all businesses.



Higher server and client processor revenues are likely to lead to a sequential increase. The Xilinx and Pensando acquisitions will bolster AMD's data center business. Alliances with Amazon, Microsoft, Baidu and JD.com are likely to augment business prospects. However, stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel remains a concern.



Netflix shares have declined -60.0% over the past year against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s decline of -43.0%. The company is suffering from stiff competition in the streaming space like Apple, Amazon prime video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and TikTok. The company’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation are major concerns. Stiff competition, the unfavorable impact of account sharing, sluggish economic growth, increasing inflation, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and some continued disruptions from COVID-19.



However, Netflix is expected to continue to dominate the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC).



Novo Nordisk's (NVO) Diabetes Drugs Aid Growth Amid Rivalry



Robust Product Portfolio & Partnerships Aid AMD's Prospects



Weak Content Slate & Stiff Competition Hurts Netflix (NFLX)



Key Drugs & Animal Health Unit Drive Merck's (MRK) Sales

Merck's (MRK) drugs like Keytruda, Lynparza and Bridion have been driving sales. The Zacks analyst believes that Animal health and vaccine products remain core growth drivers.

Strategic Buyouts Aid Morgan Stanley (MS), High Costs Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, inorganic expansion plans to focus on less capital markets dependent businesses and solid balance sheet aid Morgan Stanley. Yet, rising operating costs remain a major concern.

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of acquisitions help Marsh & McLennan

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of acquisitions help Marsh & McLennan expand geographically, and diversify its portfolio. Yet, escalating expenses continue to weigh down margins.

Focus on Permian Basin, Cost Management Aid Occidental (OXY)

Per the Zacks analyst Occidental's efficient cost management and expansion of its operation Permian Basin through acquisition of Anadarko will drive its performance over the long run.

Solid User Growth & Premium Content Demand Aids Snap (SNAP)

Per the Zacks analyst, Snap benefits from an improving user growth driven by strong adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) Lenses and demand for premium Discover content and Shows.

Solid Balance Sheet Supports BNY Mellon (BK) Amid Low Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, solid balance sheet and efforts to improve efficiency through cost control will aid BNY Mellon. Despite the expected rate hikes, relatively low rates might hurt interest income.

VeriSign (VRSN) Gains on Higher Demand for Domain Names

Per the Zacks analyst, VeriSign has been gaining from growth in .com and .net domain name registrations. However, surging expenses related to cybersecurity and infrastructure spending is a concern.

Suncor (SU) to Benefit from Strong Liquidity Position

The Zacks analyst likes Suncor's strong financial position. The company has near-term debt maturities of a mere C$1.8 billion and sits on more than C$4 billion in total liquidity.

Pool Corp (POOL) Rides on Capacity Creation Initiatives

Per the Zacks analyst, Pool Corp is likely to have benefitted from solid demand, healthy contractor backlogs and capacity-creation initiatives. Also, focus on expansions through acquisitions bode well

Solid Order Levels, Product Innovation Aid Manitowoc (MTW)

Per the Zacks Analyst, solid order levels, product innovation as well as focus on cost controls and increasing productivity are likely to drive Manitowoc's results.

Soft Hard Seltzer to Ail Boston Beer's (SAM) Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Boston Beer has been reeling under slowed growth trends in hard seltzer for some time now. Q1 hard seltzer sales declined 3% in measured off-premise channels.

Low Paper-Related Demand & High Debt Weaken Xerox (XRX)

The Zacks analyst is pessimistic about Xerox grappling with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products. Also, low current ratio is worrisome.

High Cost & Traffic Woes Likely to Hurt Cracker Barrel (CBRL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cracker Barrel is likely to be impacted by higher labor costs due to increased wages and dismal traffic. The company is apprehensive regarding incurring inflationary costs.

