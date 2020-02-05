Top Research Reports for Netflix, Eli Lilly & United Parcel Service

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix (NFLX), Eli Lilly (LLY) and United Parcel Service (UPS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Netflix’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+4.8% vs. +7.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2019 subscriber addition rate declined in the United States, primarily due to price hike and stiff competition.

However, in international streaming markets, Netflix’s subscriber growth continued unabated, driven by a solid content portfolio. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia and Malaysia is expected to expand the subscriber base in the Asia Pacific. However, management expects net additions in the paid subscriber base to decline in first-quarter 2020.

Moreover, high streaming content obligation and increased spending are expected to hurt free cash flow generation. Nevertheless, a solid content portfolio and expanding bundle offerings through partnerships with telcos bode well for Netflix.

Shares of Eli Lilly have gained +28.8% in the past six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's rise of +15.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that in 2020, Lilly’s revenue growth is expected to be driven by higher demand for newer drugs including Trulicity, Jardiance, Taltz, Verzenio, Basaglar, Emgality as well as newly launched Baqsimi and Reyvow.

Lilly is making significant pipeline progress with several positive late-stage data readouts scheduled for 2020. Lilly is also regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals.

However, generic competition for several drugs including the expected generic entry of Forteo, rising pricing pressure in the United States and price cuts in some international markets are some top-line headwinds expected in 2020.

United Parcel Service’s shares have lost -15.2% over the past three months against the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry's fall of -13.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that UPS' fourth-quarter 2019 performance was boosted by volume growth in the U.S. Domestic segment, its main revenue-generating unit.

Notably, segmental revenues increased 6.6% in 2019. E-commerce growth is a huge positive for UPS. We are also impressed by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends ($3.3 billion in 2019) and buybacks ($1 billion). However, UPS' high capital expenditures might play spoilsport.

Notably, 2020 capex is expected to be higher than 2019 levels. The same is expected to dent 2020 earnings per share by roughly 33 cents. The company's high debts add to its woes.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Microsoft (MSFT), Disney (DIS) and NIKE (NKE).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition

New Drugs to Drive Lilly's (LLY) Revenues in 2020

Dividends & Buybacks Boost UPS, High Capex Remains a Woe

Featured Reports

Microsoft (MSFT) Strong on High Cloud & Office 365 Adoption

Per the Zacks analyst, Microsoft is benefiting from expanding Azure clientele, enterprise strength, and robust adoption of Office 365 suite.

Strong Slate of Movies, Disney+ Adoption to Aid Disney (DIS)

Per the Zacks analyst, scintillating slate of movie titles, opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and solid adoption of Disney+ are expected to boost Disney's growth prospects.

Digital Transformation Efforts to Boost NIKE (NKE) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, NIKE is leveraging its mobile apps like the NIKE app and sneakers app, which is now live in over 20 countries.

Higher Pricing & Volume to Fuel Colgate's (CL) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, higher global unit volume and pricing are aiding Colgate's sales.

Micron (MU) Banks on Rebound in Demand for DRAM Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, Micron is benefiting from the revival in DRAM demand on the back of a progress in customer inventory adjustments in the cloud, graphics and the PC markets.

Climate Solutions Aids Ingersoll-Rand (IR), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, strong traction of Ingersoll-Rand's Climate Solutions segment, fueled by robust demand in commercial HVAC market should continue to drive sales.

Solid Investment Pipeline to Aid Realty Income's (O) Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, Realty Income will gain from solid investments, and focus on service, non-discretionary and low-price retail business tenants.

New Upgrades

Qorvo (QRVO) Rides on Solid 5G Product Suite & GaN Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, Qorvo's expanding portfolio of 5G and GaN solutions hold promise. Further, robust demand for the company's wireless connectivity as well as base station solutions is a positive.

Robust Demand for InfiniBand Solutions Aids Mellanox (MLNX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Mellanox is benefiting from robust demand for its InfiniBand solutions. Further, growing adoption of its Ethernet adapters, switches and LinkX cables is a key catalyst.

Big Lots' (BIG) Transformational Efforts to Drive Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Big Lots has been gaining from its transformation initiative. This focuses on four key strategies - Store of the Future, New Stores, Rewards loyalty program and e-commerce.

New Downgrades

Higher Costs & Lower Prices to Hurt Packaging Corp (PKG)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Packaging Corp's results will be impacted by higher annual maintenance outage costs, softer prices as well as weaker sales volume.

Generic Competition Remains a Concern for Dr. Reddy's (RDY)

Per the Zacks analyst, generic competition remains a concern for Dr. Reddy's. The company also faces persistent pricing pressures in the North America base business.

Weakness in Weetabix Unit a Worry for Post Holdings (POST)

Per the Zacks analyst, weak Weetabix Unit is a concern for Post Holdings. Sales in the segment declined 2.6% in fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 owing to reduced volumes and unfavorable currency rates.

