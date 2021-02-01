Top Research Reports for Netflix, Bristol-Myers & Abbott

Monday, February 1, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Netflix (NFLX), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Abbott Laboratories (ABT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Netflix pioneered the streaming business, which every media company is now scrambling to compete in. The worry among many Netflix investors has been whether the company's first-mover status in the space gives it any competitive edge against new rivals like Disney that not only has a deep library of content, but also has fortress balance sheet.

We will see how the 'streaming wars' shake out over time, but Netflix has thus far been able to hold its ground, as can be seen in the stock's recent performance (+48.7% over the past year vs. +15.9% for the S&P 500 index).

In the fourth-quarter 2020, Netflix witnessed solid growth in paid-user addition rate, reflecting strong demand for content. The company is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content.

Higher number of originals is expected to aid user base growth in 2021 despite rising competition from Apple TV+, Amazon prime video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Discovery+ and TikTok. The company plans to release at least one new original film every week in 2021. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans is expected to expand its subscriber base in Asia Pacific.

Shares of Bristol-Myers have gained +4% in the last six months against the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry’s gain of +5.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that its immuno-oncology drug, Opdivo, and blood thinner drug, Eliquis, will drive growth for Bristol-Myers.

Eliquis is the leading oral anti-coagulant drug and the company continues to witness growth in both Eliquis brand and the market. However, the decline in Opdivo sales is concerning. The addition of sales from Celgene’s drugs has boosted growth prospects.

In particular, the addition of Revlimid has strengthened the oncology portfolio and fueled the top line. The label expansion of Opdivo for first-line NSCLC should somewhat offset the decline. Approval of new drugs like Inrebic, Reblozyl, Zeposia and Onureg adds a new stream of revenues. However, concerns will rise once Revlimid loses patent protection.

Abbott shares have gained +15% over the past three months against the Zacks Medical Products industry’s rise of +10.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that the branded generics and international diabetes businesses should drive growth in the coming quarters. New product launches and acquisitions should boost sales further.

The company has been witnessing improvements in testing and procedure volumes across its hospital-based businesses. At the same time, its consumer-facing businesses like diabetes care, nutrition and established pharmaceuticals (EPD), are catching up pace. In Adult Nutrition, the company reported strong double-digit growth on robust sales of Ensure and Glucerna. Diabetes Care sales were strong on solid worldwide adoption of FreeStyle Libre.

In 2020, the company received U.S. approval of Freestyle Libre 2 and CE Mark for Libre 3 and Libre Sense Glucose Sport. Yet, the company’s performance was disappointing particularly in Pediatric Nutrition, Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Honeywell International (HON), Starbucks (SBUX) and Target (TGT).

Featured Reports

Intelligrated Unit Aids Honeywell (HON), Soft Demand Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in Honeywell's Intelligrated and warehouse automation business units will lend momentum to the company.

Digitalization Aid Starbucks (SBUX), High Debt Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, robust digitalization, enhanced customer experience and expansion efforts bode well for Starbucks.

Target's (TGT) Omnichannel Efforts, Digitization to Aid Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Target's focus on enhancing omnichannel capacities, and expanding same-day delivery options have been fueling sales.

Altria (MO) Benefits From Robust Pricing, Wine Business Soft

Per the Zacks analyst, solid pricing has been a major upside for Altria, which aided adjusted operating companies income in fourth quarter.

S&P Global (SPGI) Benefits From Acquisitions Amid High Debt

The Zacks analyst likes S&P Global's acquisition strategy to innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products.

Infosys (INFY) Gains From Strong Demand For Its Services

Per the Zacks analyst, focus on Agile Digital and AI-driven Core services is aiding Infosys' top line.

Moderna's (MRNA) Coronavirus Vaccine Development Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's foray into development of mRNA-based vaccine for coronavirus infection, COVID-19, and rapid progress with it is boosting the company's prospects.

New Upgrades

Data Center & Automotive Strength Aids TE Connectivity (TEL)

Per the Zacks analyst, strength across data center and automotive sales is driving growth in TE Connectivity's Communication and Transportation segments, respectively.

Restructuring Efforts Aid Ameriprise's (AMP) Revenue Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Ameriprise is well poised for top-line growth given its strategic restructuring efforts and a well-diversified portfolio. Its capital deployment activities also seem impressive.

Investments & Cost Control Actions to Drive Terex (TEX)

The Zacks analyst expects Terex to gain from cost-reduction initiatives, investment in innovative products and expansion of manufacturing facilities.

New Downgrades

Weaker HRC Prices to Weigh on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

According to the Zacks analyst, weaker year-over-year hot-rolled coil (HRC) prices will exert pressure on Cleveland-Cliffs' pellet price realization rate and weigh on its margins.

Rising SG&A Expenses are a Concern for BJ's Wholesale (BJ)

Per the Zacks analyst, BJ's Wholesale grapples with high SG&A expenses, including costs associated with the pandemic. Such incremental costs are likely to persist in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020.

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Hurt by Air-Travel Demand Weakness

The Zacks analyst is worried about the coronavirus-led lackluster air-travel demand. This downside is draining passenger revenues, the largest component of Allegiant's top line.

