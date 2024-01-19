Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Procter & Gamble & AstraZeneca

Friday, January 19, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and AstraZeneca PLC (AZN). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Microsoft shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (+65.4% vs. +57.4 %). The company is riding on strong growth from Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes. Intelligent Cloud revenues have been driven by growth in Azure and other cloud services.



Productivity and Business Processes revenues continues to increase due to strong adoption of Office 365 Commercial solutions. Continued momentum in the small and medium businesses and frontline worker offerings, as well as gain in revenue per user drove top-line growth.



However, More Personal Computing revenues are suffering from continued weakness in Windows and Devices businesses. Steady performance in Talent Solutions aided LinkedIn revenues. Also, declining gaming revenues has been a headwind. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space remains a concern.



(You can read the full research report on Microsoft here >>>)



Shares of Procter & Gamble have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+6.2% vs. +4.9%). The company has been gaining from robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments.



It has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. This led to the top and bottom lines beating the consensus mark for the fifth consecutive quarter in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Consequently, PG has provided an optimistic fiscal 2024 view.



However, the company has been witnessing supply-chain issues, higher SG&A costs, higher transportation costs and rising inflation. Its significant international presence exposes it to foreign currency risks, which acts as a headwind.



(You can read the full research report on Procter & Gamble here >>>)



AstraZeneca shares have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-1.8% vs. +19.1%). The company’s diabetes franchise faces stiff competition while pricing pressure hurts sales in the respiratory unit. Sales have slowed down in its key market, China.



Nevertheless, AstraZeneca enjoys a diverse product portfolio and a global footprint. Its key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Fasenra and Farxiga should keep driving revenues. AstraZeneca’s pipeline is strong with important phase III data readouts lined up.



It has also been engaged in external acquisitions and strategic collaborations to boost its pipeline while investing in geographic areas of high growth like emerging markets. Backed by its new products and pipeline drugs, AstraZeneca believes it can post industry-leading top-line growth in the 2025-2030 period



(You can read the full research report on AstaZeneca here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Electric Company (GE), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX).



Today's Must Read

Adoption of Cloud & Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



Procter & Gamble (PG) Benefits From Robust Pricing and Mix



Key Drugs Aid AstraZeneca (AZN) Sales; Pipeline Strong



Featured Reports

Strength in Aerospace Segment Benefits General Electric (GE)

Per the Zacks analyst, General Electric's Aerospace Segment is driven by robust demand and solid execution in commercial engines and services. Its measures to reward its shareholders are encouraging.

Lam Research (LRCX) Benefits from Etch & Deposition Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, growing etch and deposition intensity owing to increasing technology inflections in 3D architectures, is benefiting Lam Research's prospects.

New Buyouts Aid Boston Scientific (BSX), Rising Expenses Ail

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Boston Scientific strongly gaining from its strategic buyouts of Apollo Endosurgery and Acotec. Yet, rising expenses continue to dent profitability.

OrangeData Acquisition Aids Fiserv (FI), Integration Risk Ails

Per the Zacks Analyst, acquisition of OrangeData, a QR-based payment provider is bolstering Fiserv's instant transaction abilities in the Acceptance segment. Integration risks may affect company.

Aon's (AON) New Business Growth Aids, High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, new business generation, strong retention and several acquisitions are helping AON enhance its capabilities. However, rising expenses remain a concern.

Focus on Saving Plans Aid General Mills (GIS) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills is on track with Holistic Margin Management and other cost saving initiatives. Such efforts are offering respite as the company battles input cost inflation.

MDC Benefits From Build-to-Order Process Despite Low Backlog

Per the Zacks analyst, MDC is aiding from the Build-to-Order model, which helps reduce inventory risk, enhances efficiencies and provides predictability on future deliveries. Yet, lower backlog hurt.

New Upgrades

Infrastructure Investments, Clean Assets Aid NiSource (NI)

Per the Zacks analyst, NiSource' investment of around $16 billion through 2028, will strengthen its infrastructure, and adding more clean assets in generation portfolio will drive its performance.

High Demand for Repligen's (RGEN) Product Portfolio Aid Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Repligen's product franchisees are generating significant revenues owing to continued demand. Recent acquisitions to diversify its business are also driving the top-line.

Loans, Rates, Expansion Efforts Aid Hancock Whitney (HWC)

Per the Zacks analyst, business expansion efforts in new markets, robust loans and deposit balance, higher interest rates and strong liquidity position will keep aiding Hancock Whitney's financials.

New Downgrades

Heavy Reliance on Third-Party Midstream Service Hurts EQT

EQT Corp's heavy reliance on third-party midstream service providers for natural gas delivery exposes it to risks associated with securing an available pipeline network on favorable terms.

Dril-Quip (DRQ) Faces Offshore Rig Market-Cap Constraints

Per the Zacks analyst, Dril-Quip is facing challenges in the offshore rig market due to capacity limitations, which are affecting bookings and order fulfillment.

Soft Healthcare and Life Sciences Sector Ail Plexus (PLXS)

Per the Zacks analyst, Plexus' performance is affected to weakness in the Healthcare and Life Sciences and Industrial sectors. Also, supply chain woes and stiff competition remain concerns.

