Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Nike & BlackRock

Monday, June 28, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), and BlackRock (BLK). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+21% vs. +15.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Microsoft has been benefiting from the adoption of Azure services amid accelerated global digital transformation. Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of remote work, online learning and telehealth trends.

Moreover, solid uptake of new Xbox consoles is aiding the top-line expansion. The company is also witnessing growth in user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics. However, Microsoft expects Surface as well as Xbox Content and services revenue to decline in the fiscal fourth quarter due to tough year over year comparison.

Nike’s shares have gained +7.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry’s gain of +11.5%. Moreover, the Zacks analyst believes that Nike has gained significantly from the reopening of stores, wholesale business strength as well as digital growth.

Also, strong customer connections through compelling brand experiences across Nike Jordan and Converse, product innovation and expanding digital advantage have been key growth drivers. However, elevated SG&A expense due to the return of sporting events, weighed on the results.

Shares of BlackRock have gained +15.9% in the past three months against the Zacks Investment Management industry’s gain of +16.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that a strong liquidity position, strategic acquisitions and initiatives to restructure the equity business are likely to keep aiding revenues.

Moreover, steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance is expected to continue supporting revenue growth. Also, the capital deployment activities look sustainable and are likely to enhance shareholder value. However, persistently increasing operating expenses are expected to hurt the company’s bottom line.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Costco Wholesale (COST), Stryker (SYK) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP).

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Today's Must Read

Microsoft (MSFT) Gains from Adoption of Azure & Teams App

NIKE's (NKE) Sales Benefit As the Impacts of Pandemic Fade

Buyouts, Assets Balance Aid BlackRock (BLK), High Costs Ails

Featured Reports

Decent Comps Run to Fuel Costco's (COST) Sales, Cost a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, Costco's growth strategies, decent comps run and solid membership trend are likely to fuel sales.

Solid Momentum of Mako Aids Stryker's (SYK) Robotics Arm

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Stryker's robotic-arm assisted surgery platform, Mako System. The company's diversified product portfolio also buoys optimism.

ADP Rides on Strategic Buyouts Amid Technological Challenges

The Zacks analyst likes ADP's buyout strategy to boost its position in the human capital management market. Pressure to remain technologically updated to meet varying client demands remains a concern.

Demand Aids Parker-Hannifin (PH), Aerospace Systems Woes Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Parker-Hannifin (PH) is benefiting from improving demand for products, especially in the industrial markets.

Manulife (MFC) is Poised to Grow on Solid Asia Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Manulife is set to grow on strong Asian business as well as expansion of Wealth and Asset Management business.

Expansion Efforts to Drive AutoZone (AZO) Amid Cost Woes

While expansion initiatives like new store openings, fast delivery, and high-quality products will likely aid Autozone, rising operating costs are denting its near-term profits, per the Zacks Analyst.

High Shipments Aids Enphase Energy (ENPH), Valuation Hurts

Per the Zacks analyst, Enphase benefits from the ramp-up in volume shipments. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a gloomy picture that might concern investors.

New Upgrades

Expanding Partner Base & Device Portfolio Aids Philips (PHG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Philips is benefiting from strong demand for patient monitors, hospital ventilators, computed tomography, and portable ultrasound systems are the key catalyst.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Benefits From Solid Cost-Saving Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Kimberly-Clark is taking robust steps to lower costs. This is highlighted by the 2018 Global Restructuring Program as well as the Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere Program.

End-Market Strength & Diversification Aids Amphenol (APH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Amphenol benefits from mobile devices, automotive, IT datacom, and industrial end-market demand. Diversified business model also lowers the volatility of individual geographies.

New Downgrades

Efficiency Initiatives Support Citizens (CFG) Amid Low Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, rising loan and deposit balances along with a focus on efficiency initiatives are likely to support Citizens' financials. However, lower interest rates remain a major concern.

Weak Interconnect Technologies Segment Hurts Carlisle (CSL)

Per the Zacks analyst, Carlisle is struggling with the poor performance of the Interconnect Technologies segment on account of softness in commercial aerospace markets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

High Wage & Commodity Inflation Hurts Cracker Barrel (CBRL)

Pert the Zacks analyst, higher labor costs due to increased wages and commodity inflation are likely to hurt the company. The company expects inflation to moderate in fiscal 2022.

