Top Research Reports for Microsoft, CVS Health & Boeing

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft (MSFT), CVS Health (CVS) and Boeing (BA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Microsoft’s shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+40.8% vs. -0.4%). The Zacks analyst believes that Microsoft's fiscal third-quarter results benefited from momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth led by coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave and uptick in Surface devices.

Moreover, the company is benefiting from growing user base of its different applications like Office 365 commercial, and Dynamics. Azure’s expanding customer base remains a key catalyst. Furthermore, it is well poised to expand the total addressable market through acquisitions of GitHub and PlayFab.

However, weak job market and lower spend on advertising due to the coronavirus outbreak are likely to weigh on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Further, delays in consulting business contract renewals and supply chain constraints in China are anticipated to limit growth.

Shares of CVS Health have lost -12% over the past six months against the Zacks Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores industry’s fall of -16.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's year-over-year improvement in the top line in the last-reported quarter was fueled by strong growth in the Pharmacy Services segment, which benefited from the upside in specialty services.

The company’s recently-introduced Health Care Benefits segment, following the Aetna acquisition, also holds immense promise. Additionally, solid year-over-year Retail/LTC comparisons were impressive. Strong expansion of both margins further buoys optimism on the stock.

The expansions of MinuteClinics and HealthHUBs during the quarter are also encouraging. CVS Health ended the fourth quarter with better-than-expected numbers. However, the LTC business is facing some industry-wide challenges. Reimbursement risk continues to be a dampener.

Boeing’s shares have lost -56.9% over the past three months against the Zacks Aerospace & Defense industry’s fall of -28.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that increase in defense budget by the current U.S. government should act as a growth catalyst for defense players like Boeing.

Boeing’s first-quarter 2020 results were mixed. While its bottom line came in better than the Zacks Consensus Estimate, its top line failed to meet the mark. Nevertheless, the company remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States.

However, global outbreak of COVID-19 coupled with the ongoing grounding of the 737 MAX jets has significantly impacted Boeing’s business. Particularly, lower 737 deliveries have been hurting its earnings and cash flow for past couple of quarters. Moreover, Airbus beat Boeing as the world’s largest plane maker, for the first time in last eight years in 2019.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Facebook (FB), BP p.l.c. (BP) and Sherwin-Williams (SHW).

Expanding User Base, Instagram Strength Aid Facebook (FB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Facebook is benefiting from a strengthening user base. Moreover, improving engagement levels for Instagram, Messenger and Whatsapp bode well.

BP plc (BP) Banks on Key Upstream Projects, Debts High

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak, BP has been progressing with its key upstream projects. However, huge debt exposure concerns the Zacks analyst.

Expansion Moves, Productivity Aid Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

While the company faces headwind from soft demand in non-domestic markets, it should gain from expansion of retail operations and productivity improvement actions, per the Zacks analyst.

Debt Reductions, Randgold Acquisition Aid Barrick (GOLD)

According to the Zacks analyst, Barrick is well placed to benefit from its actions to de-leverage its balance sheet and synergies from the Randgold acquisition.

Cost Control Aids Norfolk Southern (NSC) Amid Weak Volumes

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about the company's cost saving measures.

Pre-Salt Reserves Boosts Petrobras (PBR), Debt Pile Hurts

Petrobras' stakes in Brazil's attractive pre-salt oil reservoirs should boost its earnings outlook. However, the Zacks analyst is concerned over the company's huge debt load of $78.9 billion.

Growth Investments Supports ABB Despite Weak Market Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, ABB's organic growth investments and diligent cost-cutting initiatives will improve its competency.

Moderna's (MRNA) Coronavirus Vaccine Development Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's foray into development of mRNA-based vaccine for coronavirus infection, COVID-19, and rapid progress with it is boosting the company's prospects.

Expanding Customer Base to Aid American States Water (AWR)

Per the Zacks analyst, systematic investments to strengthen aging infrastructure, expanding customer base will drive performance of American States Water Company.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Fresh Item Management to Lift Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Sprouts Farmers is likely to gain from Fresh Item Management aimed at lowering operational complexity, optimizing production, improving in-stock position and driving sales.

Coronavirus-Led Store Closures a Woe for TJX Companies (TJX)

TJX Companies has temporarily shut stores across U.S. and Europe among other regions due to coronavirus outbreak. Per the Zacks analyst, this is likely to dent the performance in the first quarter.

Leggett (LEG) Hurt by Lower Selling Price & Soft Volume

Per the Zacks analyst, lower selling prices, soft volume from businesses exited in Fashion Bed and Home Furniture, and weak trade demand for steel rod and wire have been hurting Leggett's performance.

Wolverine's (WWW) Top-Line Bears the Brunt of Coronavirus

Per the Zacks analysts, coronavirus outbreak has hurt Wolverine business activities compelling it to close stores amid shrinking demand and supply chain hurdles.

