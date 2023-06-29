Top Research Reports for Microsoft, Anheuser-Busch InBev & HCA Healthcare

Thursday, June 29, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) and HCA Healthcare (HCA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Microsoft shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past six months (+40.7% vs. +39.0%) on the back of the company's AI leverage. The company is riding on strong growth from Intelligent Cloud and Productivity and Business Processes. Intelligent Cloud revenues have been driven by growth in Azure and other cloud services.



Productivity and Business Processes revenues continues to increase due to strong adoption of Office 365 Commercial solutions. Continued momentum in the small and medium businesses and frontline worker offerings, as well as gain in revenue per user drove top-line growth.



However, More Personal Computing revenues decreased due to weak Windows and Devices businesses. Steady performance in Talent Solutions aided LinkedIn revenues. Also, declining gaming revenues has been a headwind. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competition in the cloud space remains a concern.



Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev have outperformed the Zacks Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past year (+4.6% vs. +2.5%). The company has been benefiting from continued business momentum, which resulted in top and bottom-line growth in first-quarter 2023. Further, the company’s relentless execution, investment in brands and accelerated digital transformation aided performance.



The top line benefited from strong consumer demand for its portfolio, consistent execution of its strategy and strength of the beer category globally. The expansion of the Beyond Beer portfolio, and investments in B2B platforms, e-commerce and digital marketing bode well. Backed by the continued business momentum, the company outlined its view for 2023.



However, shares of AB InBev lagged the industry in the past three months on lower-than-expected earnings in the first quarter. AB InBev’s gross and EBIT margin declined in the first-quarter, driven by higher cost of sales and SG&A expense.



HCA Healthcare shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Hospital industry over the past year (+79.9% vs. +66.5%). The company’s revenues remain on an uptick on the back of a surge in admissions, outpatient surgeries and other procedures. Multiple buyouts aided it in increasing patient volumes, enabled network expansion, added hospitals to its portfolio and boosted business scale.



HCA Healthcare has been gaining from its telemedicine business line. HCA Healthcare resorts to prudent capital deployment via buybacks and dividends. As of Mar 31, 2023, it had $3.7 billion left under its buyback authorization. A solid business outlook added to the positives.



However, the company's escalating operating expenses have been weighing on the margins. A high debt level induces rise in interest expenses. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Southern Company (SO), Delta Air Lines (DAL) and TELUS (TU).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Today's Must Read

Adoption of Cloud & Office 365 Strength Aid Microsoft (MSFT)



Beyond Beer Expansion to Drive AB InBev's (BUD) Top Line



Improving Admissions Aid HCA Healthcare (HCA), High Costs Hurt



Featured Reports

Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that increase in Southern's regulated business customer base will support its revenue growth but is concerned over timing and cost overrun related to Vogtle project.

Delta (DAL) Banks on Air Travel Demand Amid Escalating Costs

Upbeat air travel demand is driving Delta's top line. The Zacks analyst is, however, worried about escalating fuel costs that are limiting bottom-line growth

TELUS (TU) To Benefit From Growing PureFibre and 5G Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, TU will benefit from increased demand for its PureFibre and 5G wireless network. Intense competition and high-debt burden remain concerns.

Carnival (CCL) Rides on Solid Booking Trends Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, improved ticket pricing, solid onboard spending levels and capacity-generation initiatives aid Carnival. However, increased fuel prices and currency risks hurt its growth.

Expanding Solar Market Aid Enphase (ENPH) Amid Supply Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, the expanding solar market tends to benefit Enphase. However, constrained component supply conditions may adversely impact its revenues and results of operations.

Ionis' (IONS) Dependence on Collaboration Revenues A Woe

Ionis' RNA antisense technology has allowed it to form partnerships with leading drugmakers for development/marketing of its drugs. However, the recent pipeline setbacks concern the Zacks Analyst.

NextGen (NXGN) Gains From Solid Demand for Its Solutions

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about NextGen continuing to benefit from strong demand for its solutions over the past few months despite its operation in a highly competitive market.

New Upgrades

Strong Demand, Growth in E-Commerce Sales Aid Grainger (GWW)

Per the Zacks analyst, Grainger is poised well to gain on strong demand in its end markets and efforts to strengthen customer relationships and investment in e-commerce and digital capabilities.

Change in Deposit Mix, Higher Rates Support BankUnited (BKU)

Per the Zacks analyst, decent loan demand and higher interest rates along with BankUnited's strategy to increase low-cost deposits will likely support the company's top-line growth in the near term.

IMAX (IMAX) To Benefit from Strong Slate of Upcoming Movies

Per the Zacks analyst, IMAX will benefit from a strong slate of movies and expansion of theatres, particularly in the United States

New Downgrades

Inflation & Adverse Product Mix Hurt Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Per the Zacks analyst, Dollar Tree has been witnessing adverse product mix due to demand shift toward low-margin consumable goods. Inflation is likely to ail margins and bottom line in the near term.

Macy's (M) Grapples With Inflationary & Other Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, Macy's battles macroeconomic pressures including the inflationary woes, waning consumer confidence and a pullback in spending activity. Higher promotions are hurting margins.

Higher Spending Amid Stiff Competition Hurts Take Two (TTWO)

Per the Zacks analyst, intense competition from the likes of EA and Activision is compelling Take Two to spend more on game development and advertising thereby keeping margins under pressure.

