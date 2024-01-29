Top Research Reports for Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway & Costco Wholesale

Monday, January 29, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Meta Platforms shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry over the past year (+168.0% vs. +65.0%). The company is benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its offerings like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook has been a major growth driver.



Meta Platforms is leveraging AI to recommend Reels content, which is driving traffic on Instagram and Facebook. Its innovative portfolio, which includes Threads, Reels and Llama 2, is likely to aid prospects.



However, challenging macroeconomic conditions remain a headwind for Meta’s advertising revenues, along with targeting and measurement headwinds due to Apple’s iOS changes. Slow monetization of Reels, along with mounting operating losses at Reality Labs, are concerns



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+25.4% vs. +21.4%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The addition of Pilot Travel Centers (PTC) has strengthened its energy business. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. With the demise of Charles Munger, uncertainty looms over the company's performance.



Costco Wholesale’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Retail - Discount Stores industry over the past year (+40.6% vs. +15.6%). The company being a consumer defensive stock, has been surviving the market turmoil pretty well. The discount retailer’s key strengths are strategic investments, a customer-centric approach, merchandise initiatives, and an emphasis on membership growth.



These factors have been helping it register decent sales and earnings numbers. This outlook reflects Costco’s ability to navigate the challenging operating environment, generate solid sales, and register high membership renewal rates.



A favorable product mix, steady store traffic, pricing power and strong liquidity position should help Costco keep outperforming. While trading at a premium to its peers, its long-term growth prospects should help the stock see a solid upside.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), RTX Corporation (RTX) and PACCAR Inc (PCAR).



Wireless Subscriber Gain Drives Comcast's (CMCSA) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst, Comcast benefits from an expanding wireless subscriber base as well as strong adoption of Peacock streaming service.

Order Growth Continues to Aid RTX, Amid Jet Fuel Price Hike

Per the Zacks analyst, a solid order flow from the Pentagon and its foreign allies should boost RTX. Yet, increasing jet fuel price might burden airlines thereby impacting the stock.

Fastenal's (FAST) Daily Sales Growth Solid Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, Fastenal benefits from daily sales growth, cost control and growth at Onsite locations. Yet, unfavorable customer and product mix, and higher occupancy-related expenses hurt.

Booz Allen (BAH) benefits From Differentiated Business Models

Per the Zacks analyst, Booz Allen Hamilton has developed its solutions business in a way that allows it to create differentiated business models and sales channels, and increase client acquisition.

Partnerships Aid Affiliated Managers (AMG) Amid Cost Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Affiliated Managers is poised to generate meaningful growth through new investments supported by a solid balance sheet. Yet, mounting costs might hurt bottom-line growth.

Neogen (NEOG) Food Safety Grows, Low Animal Safety Sales Ails

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Neogen's solid Food Safety sales banking on core revenue growth. Yet, Animal Safety is impacted by the ongoing macroeconomic issues.

Qinlock Sales Boost Deciphera (DCPH), Overdependence a Woe

Per the Zacks Analyst, Qinlock has been generating steady revenues for Deciphera, simultaneously working on its label expansion. However, the overdependence on Qinlock for cash flow remains a woe.

New Upgrades

PACCAR (PCAR) Rides on Robust Deliveries & Strong Financials

Strong order intake from PACCAR's top brands (Kenworth, Peterbilt, DAF), a solid balance sheet and a consistent dividend track record fuel the Zacks analyst's optimism on the stock.

Fair Isaac (FICO) Benefits From Strong FICO Score Adoption

Per the Zacks analyst, Fair Isaac riding the strong adoption of its FICO Scores, which remains a dominant player in the consumer credit scoring market, as evident from an expanding clientele.

Western Digital (WDC) Gains from Improving Nearline Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Western Digital is gaining from improving demand for nearline offerings especially UltraSMR-enabled products along with WD_BLACK SSD portfolio amid global macro challenges.

New Downgrades

Range Resources' (RRC) Significant Debt Exposure Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, Range Resources faces headwinds from rising direct operating costs. The consistently higher debt-to-capitalization ratio, coupled with a high beta, adds to the concern.

AT&T (T) Marred by Margin Woes, Decline in Legacy Services

Per the Zacks analyst, AT&T is likely to be plagued by dwindling profits owing to high investments for infrastructure upgrade and a steady decline in linear TV subscribers and legacy services.

Humana (HUM) Hurt by Rising Benefit Expenses and High Debts

Per the Zacks analyst, rising benefit costs will eat into Humana's profit levels. With seniors resuming elective procedures, medical costs will remain high. Its growing debt level is also worrisome.

