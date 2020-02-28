Top Research Reports for Medtronic, PetroChina & American Tower

Friday, February 28, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Medtronic (MDT), PetroChina Company (PTR) and American Tower (AMT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Medtronic’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical Products industry over the past year (+9.7% vs. -4.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that escalating costs and expenses have been persistently building pressure on margins. Unfavorable currency movement also deterred growth in the last quarter.

Medtronic exited the third quarter of fiscal 2020 on a mixed note, with earnings beating the consensus mark but revenues missing the same. In the reported quarter, all major business groups at Medtronic saw solid top-line growth at CER. In the third quarter of fiscal 2020, within RTG, strong sales at Specialty and Brain Therapies more than offset slower growth in Pain Therapies.

Within CVG, despite the ongoing challenges, the company registered 1.8% growth at CER. The MITG arm demonstrated sturdy growth on strength across all businesses. The 2020 EPS guidance also looks promising.

Shares of PetroChina have lost -13.3% in the past three months against the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry’s fall of -21.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that a tight leash on oil & gas lifting costs helped the company lower the expenditure thereby boosting its upstream earnings outlook.

PetroChina has managed to lower its exploration & development cost as a means to shore up profitability. After struggling with oil production growth prospects for a long time, PetroChina seemed to have finally turned a corner. During the first three quarters of 2019, crude oil volumes – accounting for 58.6% of the total – rose 2.9% from the year-ago period to 682.7 million barrels.

Its natural gas business offers lucrative growth prospects in the coming years as China moves from coal to natural gas. Moreover, over the past few quarters, the integrated energy player's Natural Gas & Pipelines business continue to benefit from transportation and sales optimization.

American Tower’s shares have gained +1.1% over the past six months against the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust industry’s rise of -4.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that rise in mobile-data usage and higher investments in 4G as well as 5G technology is spurring demand for its telecom towers. This will likely drive the company’s leasing activity and organic tenant billings growth in the upcoming period.

American Tower came up with better-than-expected adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share in fourth-quarter 2019. The company witnessed decent organic tenant billing growth, though results were adversely impacted by Indian carrier consolidation-driven churn and non-recurrence of the Tata settlement.

It is enhancing its macro-tower portfolio and focusing on innovation to capture the underlying opportunities. Yet, the company has a substantially-leveraged balance sheet. Such high-debt levels might impede cash-flow growth.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eversource Energy (ES), Entergy (ETR) and Arista Networks (ANET).

Today's Must Read

Strong Sales within RTG & MITG Benefit Medtronic (MDT)

PetroChina's (PTR) Upstream Unit to Gain From Lower Costs

Tower Buyouts Amid 5G Hype to Support American Tower (AMT)

Featured Reports

Investments Aids Eversource (ES) Amid Northern Pass Loss

Per the Zacks analyst Eversource's $14.2B investment in 2020-2024 time frame to strengthen its operation will assist it to overcome loss incurred due to discontinuation of Northern Pass project.

Project Investments Aid Entergy (ETR), High Debt Levels Hurt

Per the Zacks Analyst, Entergy's disciplined investments in growth projects bolsters its growth prospects.

Arista (ANET) to Gain from Solid Data Center Switch Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, Arista is well poised to benefit from strong demand for its data center switches and continued spending on IT infrastructure products for deployment in cloud environments.

Narrows Lake Development to Boost Cenovus' (CVE) Oil Output

Cenovus' Narrows Lake development will boost its crude production. However, declining refining and marketing margins concern the Zacks analyst.

Products & Buyouts to Aid Middleby (MIDD), Coronavirus to Drag

Per a Zacks analyst, Middleby (MIDD) is poised to gain from acquired assets and solid product offerings.

Soft Holiday Sales Results to Hurt Five Below's (FIVE) Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, holiday season did not turn out to be a blissful one for Five Below with sales falling short of expectations.

ITT's (ITT) Motion Technologies Drives Sales, Costs Rise

Per the Zacks analyst, impressive performance of ITT's Motion Technologies segment, fueled by solid automotive friction orders, will lend momentum to the company. Operating costs witness a rise.

New Upgrades

Robust Comps & Store Openings to Aid Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Per the Zacks analyst, strong system-wide same-store sales growth, store openings and digitalization, strong brand presence and low-cost business model will continue to drive growth.

Schneider (SNDR) Rides on Dividends & Intermodal Revenues

The Zacks analyst is impressed by the company's measures to reward shareholders through dividends. Additionally, higher intermodal revenues owing to robust pricing are aiding its performance.

Animal Health Continues to Boost Patterson Companies (PDCO)

Per the Zacks analyst, Patterson Companies continues to benefit from lucrative prospects in its core Animal Health unit. However, rise in operating costs remains a concern.

New Downgrades

High Debt Continues to Bother American International (AIG)

Per the Zacks analyst, American International has been witnessing high leverage level since 2015, which in turn has been putting a pressure on the company's margins.

Higher Costs & Coronavirus Outbreak to Hurt AptarGroup (ATR)

The Zacks Analyst remains concerned that AptarGroup's results will bear the brunt of higher costs, the current macroeconomic uncertainties and low demand in China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Envestnet's (ENV) Capital Structure Puts Investors at Risk

Per the Zacks analyst, Envestnet has a risky capital structure with goodwill constituting around 50% of total assets. Goodwill won't fetch any cash if there is any problem with the company.

