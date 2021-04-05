Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Verizon & Chevron

Monday, April 5, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Verizon Communications (VZ), and Chevron (CVX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

JPMorgan shares have modestly underperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry in the year-to-date period (+20.4% vs. +23.7%), but they have handily outperformed the space over the past year. The Zacks analyst believes that branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansion strategy, strong mortgage banking business and the recent uptrend in interest rates are likely to continue supporting financials.

Gradual economic recovery amid vaccine breakthroughs is also likely to aid the company’s growth. JPMorgan’s impressive capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet.

However, the Fed's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are expected to hurt interest income and margins. Additionally, coronavirus-induced economic downturn has hampered business activities, thereby hurting loan demand.

(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>> )

Verizon shares have lost -1% over the last six months against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s gain of +5.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that adoption of unlimited data plans has resulted in a reduction of wireless service revenues.

Also, hefty expenses on promotion and lucrative discounts to attract customers further hamper its profitability. Meanwhile, Verizon expects to witness solid 5G momentum backed by a customer-centric business model and diligent execution of operational plans.

The company is aiming to augment its mid-band spectrum capacity and has emerged as the largest bidder with $45.5 billion worth of bids in the recently concluded C-Band spectrum auction. The acquisition of incubed IT will enable it to develop new business opportunities for enterprises and scale-up robotic automaton.

(You can read the full research report on Verizon here >>> )

Shares of Chevron have gained +17.6% in the past three months against the Zacks Integrated Oil industry’s gain of +10.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company's commitment to dividend makes it a preferred energy major to own now.

It seems one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin.

Chevron’s Noble Energy takeover has expanded its footprint in the region and the DJ Basin along with the addition of cash-generating offshore assets in Israel.

(You can read the full research report on Chevron here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Pfizer (PFE), QUALCOMM (QCOM) and Amgen (AMGN).

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Branches, Expansion Plan Aid JPMorgan (JPM), Low Rates Ails

5G Momentum & Partnerships Aid Verizon (VZ) Amid Competition

Chevron (CVX) Boosts Permian Position with Noble Buy

Featured Reports

Key Brands & COVID-19 Vaccine to Drive Pfizer's (PFE) Sales

The Zacks analyst expects Pfizer's key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis and its COVID-19 vaccine to drive sales in 2021.

Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on 5G Impetus Despite Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Qualcomm is poised to benefit from a broad portfolio of 5G-enabled products and services worldwide despite severe rivalry in the mobile phone chipset market.

Amgen's (AMGN) Pipeline Progresses Rapidly

Amgen is rapidly advancing its innovative pipeline, most notably sotorasib and tezepelumab. Important data readouts are expected in 2021, which the Zacks analyst says could be important catalysts.

Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Foundry & Logic Spending

Per the Zacks analyst, solid customer spending in foundry and logic which are required in IoT, communications, automotive, power and sensor applications is benefiting Applied Materials.

Intuit (INTU) Rides on Product Refresh, Higher Subscriptions

Per the Zacks analyst, Intuit is benefiting from frequent product refreshes, which help it to gain customers.

Grain Movement Aids Canadian Pacific (CP), High Capex Ails

The Zacks analyst is impressed by Canadian Pacific's stupendous performance with respect to grain movement. Escalated capital expenditures, however, may be a dampener.

Robust Online Sales Aid Walgreens Boots (WBA) Amid Pandemic

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Walgreens Boots' accelerated growth in the fiscal second quarter top line due to robust sales of Boots.com.

New Upgrades

High renewal ratio, Price Rise Aid American Financial (AFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, American Financial is set to grow on solid property & casualty business (driven by price rise, high renewal ratio), as well as impressive inorganic growth and capital position.

Deckers' (DECK) Omni-Channel Efforts Likely to Fuel Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Deckers' focus on boosting omnichannel capabilities is enabling greater online customer acquisition. This in turn is likely to keep fueling direct-to-consumer revenues.

Strong Demand, Recent Contract Wins Aids AAR Corp (AIR)

Per the Zacks analyst, AAR Corp. enjoys a strong position in the global aviation market given rising demand in the commercial sphere. Recent contract wins should bode well for the stock.

New Downgrades

Maintenance Costs, High Debt Ail LyondellBasell (LYB)

Per the Zacks analyst, costs associated with maintenance turnarounds will weigh on the company's bottom line. Its high debt level is another matter of concern.

Increasing Expenses, Concentration Risk Hurts Synovus (SNV)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising expenses on technology and talent investments might disrupt earnings. Moreover, a concentrated loan portfolio and high debt burden remain major headwinds.

Selective Insurance (SIGI) Rides on High Premiums, Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, favorable pricing, new business growth, and high retention rates position its premiums well for growth. However, high costs have been putting pressure on margins.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Chevron Corporation (CVX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.