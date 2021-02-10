Top Research Reports for JPMorgan, Merck & NextEra

Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Merck (MRK) and NextEra Energy (NEE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

JPMorgan shares have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+1.8% vs. -8.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that branch openings in new regions, inorganic expansions and strong mortgage banking business are likely to continue supporting the company’s financials.

While the Fed's accommodative policy and near-zero rates are expected to hurt interest income and margins, and coronavirus-induced economic downturn has hampered business activities, thereby hurting loan demand, gradual economic recovery amid vaccine breakthroughs will aid JPMorgan.

Additionally, the company’s enhanced capital deployments reflect earnings strength and solid balance sheet. Meanwhile, The company's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Its fourth-quarter 2020 results reflect reserve releases, solid fee income performance, and adverse impact of low rates and weak loan demand.

Shares of Merck have lost -7.5% in the last six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +5.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that drugs like Keytruda, Lynparza and Bridion have been driving sales.

Continued uptake in lung cancer and increasing usage in other cancer indications has boosted Keytruda’s sales. Moreover, animal health and vaccine products remain core growth drivers. The potential separation into two companies makes strategic sense as the remaining Merck should be able to achieve higher profits than the combined company.

However, generic competition for several drugs and rising competitive pressure, mainly on the diabetes franchise, will continue to be overhangs on the top line. Sales of some key products are being hurt due to reduced wellness visits and delayed procedures amid the pandemic.

NextEra’s shares have gained +8.7% over the past three months against the Zacks Electric Power industry’s fall of -3.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that a slew of natural gas projects in the pipeline, robust renewable backlog, addition of renewable energy generation assets, acquisitions as well as adequate liquidity are likely to boost NextEra’s performance.

NextEra, through solid execution of organic expansion plans, is on course to achieve the long-term growth goal despite disruptions caused by the pandemic outbreak. The company carried strategic acquisitions amid this crisis, and has ample liquidity to meet its current debt obligations.

However, its nature of business is subject to complex and comprehensive federal, state, as well as other regulations. If the planned nuclear plant outages last longer or an unplanned outage occurs, the company’s operations and profitability might be hampered.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include T-Mobile US (TMUS), Colgate-Palmolive (CL) and Workday (WDAY).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

Today's Must Read

Branch Expansion Efforts Aid JPMorgan (JPM) Amid Low Rates

Key Drugs Drive Merck's (MRK) Sales Amid Generic Woes

NextEra (NEE) Gains from Steady Investment, Renewable Focus

Featured Reports

T-Mobile (TMUS) Rides on 5G Network Leadership Amid Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, apart from Sprint merger synergies and customer growth, T-Mobile is likely to benefit from its Extended Range 5G that covers 280 million people across 1.6 million square miles.

Strength in Hill's Unit Fuels Colgate's (CL) Online Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, solid online show in Hill's business led Colgate's e-commerce unit to grow more than 50% in Q4.

Workday (WDAY) Rides on HCM Capabilities & Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Workday is benefiting from the solid adoption of its cloud based HCM and financial management solutions.

Growth Investments Supports ABB, Weak End Markets Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, ABB's organic growth investments along with diligent cost-cutting actions will boost its competency.

UBS Group (UBS) Exhibits Cost Control, Low Rates a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, UBS Group's cost saving measures to drive operational efficiency are encouraging.

Strong Medicare Business Aid Humana (HUM), High Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, solid Medicare business have helped the company expand, which in turn, has led to top-line growth.

Noncore Spin-offs Bode Well for Zimmer (ZBH) amid the Pandemic

The Zacks analyst believes the spin-off plan of the non-core dental and spine businesses might prove strategic for Zimmer Biomet by easing out margin pressure.

New Upgrades

Qorvo (QRVO) Rides on Solid 5G Product Suite & GaN Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, Qorvo's expanding portfolio of 5G and GaN solutions hold promise. Further, robust demand for wireless connectivity as well as 5G base station solutions is a positive.

Imperial Oil (IMO) to Benefit from Integrated Operations

The Zacks analyst believes that Imperial Oil's diversified portfolio of upstream and downstream assets make it less vulnerable to volatility in the energy sector.

Sanderson Farms (SAFM) to Benefit From High Chicken Demand

Per the Zacks analyst, increased demand at retail grocery stores, especially for chicken products amid the pandemic-led higher at-home consumption is likely to keep working well for Sanderson Farms.

New Downgrades

Jazz's (JAZZ) Key Drug Xyrem Set to Face Generic Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Jazz's highest revenue generator, Xyrem, is set to face generic competition starting 2023 following the expiry of patents in the United States.

Elevated Expenses Likely to Mar Proofpoint's (PFPT) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities and higher sales incentives are likely to dampen Proofpoint's margins.

USA Compression (USAC) Hurt by High Debt, Lower Volumes

The Zacks analyst believes that USA Compression Partners' high debt-to-capitalization of 68.9% is a concern. Further, the coronavirus-induced decline in volumes is likely to result in lower profits.

