Top Research Reports for IBM, Goldman Sachs & Diageo

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including IBM (IBM), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) and Diageo plc (DEO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



IBM Shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+5.6% vs. -3.3%), with strong demand for hybrid cloud and AI, driving growth in Software and Consulting. Synergies from the Red Hat buyout are bolstering its competitive position in the hybrid cloud market.

It is likely to gain from the robust adoption and broad-based availability of IBM Blockchain World Wire — a blockchain-driven global payments network aimed at accelerating and optimizing cross-border payments. A combination of a better business mix, improving operating leverage and higher investments will likely drive future growth opportunities.

However, stiff competition in the cloud computing market from the likes of Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure remains an overhang. Higher debt levels amid extensive restructuring activities pose a concern. High integration risk from continuous acquisition spree is another headwind.



Goldman Sachs shares have declined -13.2% over the past year against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s decline of -14.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that any normalization of trading business is likely to hurt the Global Market segment’s revenues in the upcoming period. Goldman’s persistently rising expense base will hinder the bottom line. Also, legal hassles and higher dependence on overseas revenues are worrisome.

However, the company’s strength in wealth management and consumer banking businesses are tailwinds, As part of its inorganic moves, it will acquire robo-advisor NextCapital Group. Robust client engagement, solid position in announced and completed mergers and acquisitions (M&As) globally and investment banking (IB) backlog are likely to keep driving its IB revenues.

Shares of Diageo have outperformed the Beverages - Alcohol industry over the past two years (+36.4% vs. +25.1%). The company’s continued recovery in the on-trade channel, strong consumer demand in the off-trade and market share gains, which also aided the company’s first-half fiscal 2022 performance. The company witnessed sales, operating margin and earnings growth in first-half fiscal 2021 driven by organic sales growth across all regions. Strong recovery in gross margin and operating cost leverage along with higher marketing investments aided organic operating margin growth.

Moreover, margin growth was driven by supply productivity savings and price increases, which more than offset the higher cost inflation. It provided a decent view for fiscal 2022, with organic sales momentum likely to continue in the second half of fiscal 2022. However, continued inflationary pressures and currency headwinds are concerning.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW), The Southern Company (SO), and The Progressive Corporation (PGR).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Unfavorable Forex & Stiff Competition Hurts ServiceNow (NOW)

Per the Zacks analyst, ServiceNow is suffering from inflation, unfavorable forex and challenging macro-economic environment. Stiff Competition is a headwind for the company???s prospects.

Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that an increase in Southern's regulated business customer base will support its revenue growth but is concerned over timing and cost overrun of the Vogtle project.

Progressive's (PGR) Solid Policies in Force Aid, Cat Loss Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Progressive is set to grow on, solid policies in force, competitive rates and leadership position. However, cat loss exposure inducing underwriting volatility ails.

Recent Drug Approvals Aid Bayer (BAYRY), Stiff Rivalry a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Bayer has undertaken several initiatives to strengthen its portfolio. However, competition from generic threats remains a concern.

Order Growth Aids General Dynamics (GD), Sanction Impacts Hit

Per the Zacks Analyst, order flow for its products boost General Dynamics' revenue generation prospects. Yet, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resultant global sanctions may hurt its growth prospects.

Cadence (CDNS) Benefits from Diversified Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Cadence's performance is gaining from solid demand for the company's diversified product portfolio, Frequent new product launches will further drive the growth momentum.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Arm Aids McKesson (MCK), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, solid prospects in the core U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions unit, fueled by market growth, continue to aid McKesson. But rise in corporate expenses raise concern.

New Upgrades

Callon Petroleum (CPE) Banks on Oil-Rich Midland Basin

According to the Zacks analyst, Callon Petroleum's strong footprint in oil-rich Midland and Delaware basins has brightened the firm's production outlook.

Green Dot (GDOT) Rides on BaaS Platform, Walmart Partnership

The Zacks Analyst likes Green Dot's strategy to expand its addressable market using banking-as-a-service account programs. Partnership with Walmart is a key driver of its operating revenues.

JAKKS Pacific (JAKK) Rides on Solid Digitization Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, JAKKS Pacific's increased focus on online retailing bode well. To this end, the company continues to modify its sales and logistics capabilities in order to support the same.

New Downgrades

Nu Skin (NUS) Revenues Hurt by Volatile Currency Movements

Per the Zacks analyst, Nu Skin remains troubled by adverse currency movements. The company's first-quarter revenues were hurt by currency headwinds, and are likely to bear 3-4% adverse impact in 2022.

Relatively Low Rates, Elevated Costs Hurt State Street (STT)

Per the Zacks analyst, despite the rate hike expectations this year, relatively lower interest rates will likely hurt State Street's top line in the near term. Also, elevated costs might curb profits.

Strategic Education (STRA) Ails From Lower USHE Contribution

Per the Zacks analyst, lower contributions from the U.S. Higher Education segment due to tepid enrollments and revenues per student are hurting Strategic Education.

