Top Research Reports for Home Depot, Philip Morris & IBM

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including The Home Depot, Inc. (HD), Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Home Depot have lagged rival Lowe's (+4.3% vs. +17.5%) and the broader market (+4.3% vs. +20.1% for the S&P 500 index) in the year-to-date peirod, reflecting worries about the retailer's exposure to cyclical forces.

That said, the company has been witnessing significant benefits from the execution of the “One Home Depot” investment plan, which focuses on expanding supply chain facilities, technology investments and enhancement to the digital experience.



The interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped consistently boost web traffic for the past few quarters. The company remains on track with its strategic investments to build a Pro ecosystem.



However, HD posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2023 performance. Results were impacted by a more broad-based pressure across the business, driven by softened demand versus expectations. A deflation in lumber prices and unfavorable weather have also hurt the results. HD also provided a conservative view for fiscal 2023.



Shares of Philip Morris have outperformed the Zacks Tobacco industry over the past year (+7.0% vs. +5.0%). The company has been benefiting from its solid pricing power. Higher pricing variance was an upside to the company’s performance in the second quarter of 2023 and is likely to remain a driver.



A focus on reduced-risk products, especially IQOS, has been working well for the company, which is witnessing a continued product mix shift from cigarettes to smoke-free products. These upsides are likely to boost organic revenues in the full-year 2023.



However, Philip Morris has been battling cost-related headwinds. The company expects to make additional growth-oriented investments in 2023, which may impact margins. Also, soft cigarette shipment volumes and volatile currency movements have been concerns. In full-year 2023, cigarette shipment volumes are expected to decline by 1.5-2.5%.



Shares of IBM have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry over the past year (+15.7% vs. +12.3%). The company is witnessing solid net sales growth in the software segment driven by healthy hybrid cloud adoption and solid demand trends across RedHat, automation, data in AI and security.



Strong foundation of research and innovation, a broad portfolio that caters to various industry requirements and diverseglobal marketpresence set it apart from its competitors. IBM is also poised to benefit from the Watsonx platform.



However, declining trends in the infrastructure vertical are hurting top-line growth. Intense competition from other established players in cloud services is putting pressure on margins. A highly-leveraged balance sheet and integration risk due to frequent acquisitions are other concerns.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), CME Group Inc. (CME) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL).



Today's Must Read

Home Depot's (HD) Interconnected Strategy to Boost Sales



Philip Morris (PM) Gains From Solid Pricing Amid Cost Woes



IBM Rides on Solid Hybrid Cloud Adoption, AI Traction



Featured Reports

Per the Zacks analyst, weakening asset quality on deteriorating operat

Per the Zacks analyst, rapid adoption of NVIDIA's GPUs in the datacenter and automotive markets is a key growth driver. Partnership with companies like Arrow, Baidu, Daimler and Bosch is a tailwind.

CME Group (CME) Banks on Futures Products, Expenses A Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, the company is well poised for growth with the expansion of futures products in emerging markets and OTC offerings. However, elevated expenses remain an overhang.

Delta (DAL) Banks on Air Travel Demand Amid Escalated Costs

Upbeat air-travel demand is driving Delta's top line. The Zacks analyst is, however, worried about escalated labor costs that are limiting bottom-line growth.

Robust Digital Ordering Aid Domino's (DPZ), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, a solid digital ordering system and higher global retail sales bode well for Domino's. However, staffing challenges and inflationary pressures pose concerns.

Favorable Budget Aids Leidos (LDOS), Labor Shortage Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing budgetary revisions by the U.S. administration should boost Leidos' growth. However, shortage of labor pose risk to this stock's growth.

Charles River's (CRL) DSA Arm Drives Growth Amid Cost Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Charles River's DSA segment gaining from the Safety Assessment business, study volume and base pricing with NHP pass-throughs. Yet, mounting expenses are a concern.

Acquisitions, Solid Telehealth Platform Aid Teladoc (TDOC)

Per the Zacks analyst, several acquisitions have helped Teladoc expand its distribution capabilities and global presence. A robust telehealth platform poises it well amid a booming telehealth market.

New Upgrades

TC Energy's (TRP) C$34B Growth Projects to Boost Revenue

The Zacks analyst believes that TC Energy's C$38 billion of growth projects should support its revenue and dividend payments.

PPG's Acquisitions and Restructuring to Fuel Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, restructuring and cost-cutting will improve PPG Industries' profitability, while strategic acquisitions will drive inorganic growth.

Badger Meter (BMI) Benefits From Strong Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, Badger Meter's performance benefitted from strong revenue growth across all business segments. Also, improving operating environment is a tailwind

New Downgrades

Pay-TV Subscriber Loss Hurts DISH Network's (DISH) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, DISH Network continues to loss subscribers in both Pay-TV and Sling TV businesses. Further, a debt-ridden balance sheet is a lingering concern.

Higher Costs, Weak Asset Quality Hurt Truist Financial (TFC)

Per the Zacks analyst, Truist Financial's profits will be hurt because of a rise in costs as the company continues with investments in technology upgrades. Rising provisions is another major concern.

Weak Asset Quality, High Debt & Expenses Hurt Zions (ZION)

Per the Zacks analyst, weakening asset quality on deteriorating operating backdrop, high level of debt, mounting costs and substantial exposure to commercial loans will keep hurting Zions' financials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.