Top Research Reports for Facebook, Verizon & Toyota Motor

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook (FB), Verizon Communications (VZ) and Toyota Motor (TM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Facebook shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+35% vs. +10.4%), with the company benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific.

Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook Watch is a major growth driver. However, Facebook expects user-base growth to be flat or slightly down in the United States and Canada in the fourth quarter of 2020, sequentially.

The company expects ad-revenue growth on a year-over-year basis to be better than the third quarter’s growth rate, driven by continued strong advertiser demand during the holiday season. However, changes made by Apple and Google in their mobile operating systems and browser platforms have limited Facebook’s ability to track user-activity trend, which is a headwind.

Shares of Verizon have gained +2.3% over the past year against the Zacks Wireless National industry’s fall of -0.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Verizon is likely to benefit from a disciplined network strategy, including accelerated 5G deployment despite economic uncertainties stemming from the COVID-19 crisis.

The company has been building its 5G Ultra Wideband network to enable innovations that will support the evolving customer behavior. Verizon expects to witness strong 5G momentum heading into the fourth quarter of 2020 backed by customer-centric business model and diligent execution of operational plans.

The company updated its earlier guidance for 2020 based on the resilient earnings performance and projected trends. However, Verizon is facing challenges within the media business due to sluggish advertising trends. It operates in a fiercely competitive U.S. wireless market that strains margins. The company is spending heavily on promotion and lucrative discounts to attract customers, which further erodes profitability.

Toyota Motor shares have gained +19% over the past six months against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry’s rise of +36.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the Japan-based auto giant’s array of brands such as Lexus and Scio position it well and are expected to boost the top and bottom lines.

With electric vehicles (EV) becoming the hottest trend, Toyota aims to achieve half of the global sales from EVs by 2025. Toyota’s partnership with Subaru and Mazda is likely to drive its electrification plans. Amid the gradual recovery of the auto market, Toyota has boosted its fiscal 2021 guidance.

However, fiscal 2021 sales are still expected to decline year over year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. High R&D expenses, as well as increased labor and raw material costs are likely to dent near-term margins. Elevated leverage and declining cash flows of the firm may restrict financial flexibility.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Novo Nordisk (NVO), Applied Materials (AMAT) and General Motors (GM).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Expanding User Base, Instagram Strength Aid Facebook (FB)

Verizon (VZ) Rides on 5G Traction, Solid Business Model

Toyota (TM) to be Aided by Collaboration With Mazda & Subaru

Featured Reports

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Boasts Strong Pipeline Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Novo Nordisk has a strong presence in the Diabetes Care market and boasts of a strong pipeline.

Applied Materials (AMAT) Rides on Logic Spending, Risks Remain

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in semiconductor equipment and strong customer spending in foundry and logic remain growth drivers.

General Motors (GM) Set to Benefit From Ambitious EV Plans

General Motors' commitment to spend more than $20 billion on electric vehicles has made the Zacks analyst bullish on the stock.

Operating Prowess Aids Waste Management (WM) Amid High Debt

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Waste Management's solid operational performance which has helped it strengthen its cash flow position.

Buyouts, Revenue Diversification Efforts Aid Moody's (MCO)

Per the Zacks analyst, synergies from buyouts and efforts to diversify revenues will aid Moody's, while rising costs remain a concern.

Store Expansion to Aid Ross Stores (ROST) Despite the Pandemic

Per the Zacks analyst, Ross Stores is likely to gain from store expansion efforts despite COVID-19 related woes. As part of this, it is focused on increasing penetration in existing and new markets.

Servicing Wins Aid State Street (STT), Lower Rates A Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, business servicing wins and synergies from strategic buyouts will continue to aid State Street amid lower interest rates.

New Upgrades

Cost-Control Initiatives to Drive Discover Financial (DFS)

Per the Zacks analyst, several cost-cutting initiatives have been providing a boost to the company's margins. A robust balance sheet ensures a strong solvency position.

Alleghany (Y) Gains on Strategic Acquisitions, Premium Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, several buyouts have aided Alleghany to expand its geographical presence and boost its portfolio. Also, its solid reinsurance and insurance segment has been driving premiums.

Solid Customer Base, 5G Deployments Aid U.S. Cellular (USM)

Per the Zacks analyst, multi-year 5G deployment plans and network modernization initiatives on the back of growing subscriber base are likely to boost U.S. Cellular's near-term performance.

New Downgrades

Weak Commercial Printer Demand Mars HP's (HPQ) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, HP's growth is suffering from depressed commercial demand for printers as well as industry-wide supply chain constraints for CPUs and panels.

Rising Costs & High Debt Level Hurts LendingTree (TREE)

Per Zacks analyst, escalating costs are likely to limit the bottom-line expansion of LendingTree. Also, the rising debt level remains a hindrance to profitability.

Soft Demand for EWP Products Hurt Louisiana-Pacific (LPX)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower sales for Engineered Wood Products or the EWP segment owing to lower demand for LVL and LSL products have been impacting Louisiana-Pacific's sales.

