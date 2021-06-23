Top Research Reports for Facebook, NVIDIA & HSBC

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook (FB), NVIDIA (NVDA), and HSBC Holdings (HSBC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Facebook have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+24.4% vs. +14.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Facebook has been benefiting from steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger is another growth driver.

For second quarter of 2021, it expects year-over-year revenue growth to remain stable compared with the first quarter of 2021. However, Facebook expects changes made by Apple in its iOS 14 platform to limit the latter’s ability to track user-activity trend. The company also believes that Apple has become its biggest competitor.

(You can read the full research report on Facebook here >>> )

NVIDIA shares have gained +46.3% over the last six months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s gain of +31.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that NVIDIA has been gaining from the pandemic-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home trend. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues.

Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Also, expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive its user base. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.

(You can read the full research report on NVIDIA here >>> )

Shares of HSBC have gained +2.1% in the past three months against the Zacks Foreign Banks industry’s gain of +8.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that initiatives to improve market share in the U.K. and China are likely to support the company’s financials.

Also, the company’s strong capital position and its efforts to improve operating efficiency through business restructuring are expected to support profitability. However, these efforts might lead to a continued rise in expenses, which will likely hurt the bottom-line growth. Moreover, the persistent low interest rate environment and weak loan demand are expected to continue weighing on revenue growth in the near term.

(You can read the full research report on HSBC here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include S&P Global (SPGI), Ford Motor (F) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Expanding User Base, Instagram Strength Aid Facebook (FB)

Strong GPU Adoption in Gaming, Datacenter Aids NVIDIA (NVDA)

Business Restructuring Aids HSBC (HSBC), Weak Revenues a Woe

Featured Reports

S&P Global (SPGI) Rides on Acquisitions Amid Rising Expenses

The Zacks analyst likes S&P Global's buyout strategy to innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products.

Electrification Efforts to Drive Ford (F) Amid Chip Crunch

Ford's vow to spend more than $30 billion in EVs by 2025 is set to buoy its e-mobility game. But a deficit in semiconductor supply is likely to hurt the firm in near-term, per the Zacks analyst.

Pioneer Natural (PXD) To Gain on Massive Permian Presence

The Zacks analyst expects Pioneer Natural to receive incremental cash flows from its rising foothold in the oil-rich Permian Basin.

Valero (VLO) to Gain on Higher Demand for Distillate Fuels

The Zacks analyst expects Valero to capitalize on higher distillate fuel demand. But, rising costs per gallon of diesel output hurts the firm.

Restructuring Efforts Aid Ameriprise (AMP), High Costs a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Ameriprise's well-diversified portfolio, and its restructuring and streamlining efforts will aid revenues.

Investments Aid Entergy (ETR), Storm Restoration Costs Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Entergy's systematic investments are expected to boost its grid upgrades and thereby, customer reliability.

Alnylam's (ALNY) Marketed Drugs Aid Growth Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Alnylam's portfolio of approved drugs is witnessing strong uptake since launch, while the pipeline progresses well.

New Upgrades

Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Benefit from Robust Visitation

Per the Zacks analyst, Red Rock Resorts is recently witnessing strong visitation from a younger demographic. Also, the company is benefiting from a number of cost-saving initiatives.

National Vision (EYE) Thrives on Lens Sale, Walmart Pact

The Zacks analyst is impressed with National Vision???s contact lens business which is having a lesser impact on store closure amid the pandemic scenario. Walmart Vision Center tie-ups aid growth.

Signet's (SIG) Inspiring Brilliance Strategy Appears Solid

Per the Zacks analyst, Signet is gaining from its strategic efforts including Inspiring Brilliance. This growth strategy focuses on expanding big banners, services and accelerating digital commerce.

New Downgrades

Near-Zero Rates, Elevated Costs Hurt SVB Financial (SIVB)

Per the Zacks analyst, given the investments in technology, SVB Financial's costs will likely remain elevated, thus hurting profits

Operating Cost Concerns Dim Old Dominion's (ODFL) Prospects

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the company's steep operating expenses. This escalated metric may limit its bottom-line growth.

High Operating Expenses to Weigh on Capri Holdings (CPRI)

Per the Zacks analysts, Capri Holdings grapples with rising operating expenses. Management expects operating expenses to rise nearly $150 million, year over year, in the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.