Top Research Reports for Facebook, Novo Nordisk & SAP

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Facebook (FB), Novo Nordisk (NVO) and SAP SE (SAP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Facebook shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+26.3% vs. +19.7%) on the back of steady user growth across all regions, particularly Asia Pacific. Increased engagement for its products like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and Facebook Watch is a major growth driver.

However, Facebook expects user-base growth to be flat or slightly down in the United States and Canada in the fourth quarter of 2020, sequentially. Ad-revenue growth on a year-over-year basis is expected to be better than the third quarter’s growth rate, driven by continued strong advertiser demand during the holiday season.

Strong demand for Oculus 2 is expected to boost other revenues. However, changes made by Apple and Google in their mobile operating systems and browser platforms have limited Facebook’s ability to track user-activity trend, which is a headwind.

Shares of Novo Nordisk have gained +6% in the last six months against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +7.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Tresiba, Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda have been maintaining the momentum for the company. Label expansion of existing drugs will further boost sales for the company.

Novo Nordisk missed on sales but beat earnings estimates in the third quarter. Ozempic is off to a solid start and the launch of Rybelsus looks good. The label of Ozempic was further expanded by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to include a cardiovascular indication. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry.

However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will affect sales. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 will adversely affect the performance in the upcoming quarters.

SAP shares have gained +21% over the past three months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s rise of +13.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that SAP is benefiting from robust uptake of S/4HANA, Fieldglass, and SuccessFactors Employee Central solutions.

Further, SAP's alliances with IBM, Microsoft, Accenture and Verizon favor business prospects. The company is poised to gain from solid contribution from Sapphire Ventures. Further, high demand for e-commerce, digital supply chain, Qualtrics and cloud platform solutions, bodes well.

However, rise in investments to enhance cloud-based offerings are likely to weigh on margins in near term. Soft uptake of software licenses and support offerings remains a headwind. Recently, the company reported preliminary results for Q4 wherein total revenues (non-IFRS basis) declined on a year-over-year basis.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and American Express (AXP).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Expanding User Base, Instagram Strength Aid Facebook (FB)

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Boasts a Strong Pipeline Amidst Competition

SAP Rides on Growth in S/4HANA Platform & Cloud Initiatives

Featured Reports

Shell (RDS.A) Aided by LNG Demand Amid Production Woes

The Zacks analyst believes that Shell's position as a major supplier of LNG should benefit its long-term cash flow growth but is worried over the decline in its hydrocarbon production.

Glaxo's (GSK) Cancer Pipeline Grows Amid Rising Competition

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the company's initiatives to focus on its oncology pipeline.

Decline in Expenses to Aid American Express' (AXP) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, efforts made by the company to control costs will aid its bottom line and margins, especially when revenue growth remains suppressed.

Buyouts, Higher Telemedicine Usage Aid HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Per the Zacks analyst, strategic acquisitions have helped it expand networks and add scale to business.

Wide Market Reach & New Product Development, Aid Eaton (ETN)

Per the Zacks analyst Eaton's operations in 175 countries and development of new products will expand its market and boost profitability.

Strategic Partnerships Aid Walgreens Boots (WBA) in Pandemic

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Walgreens Boots' recent strategic agreements with AmerisourceBergen and Verizon.

General Mills (GIS) Benefits From High At-Home Consumption

Per the Zacks analyst, General Mills is gaining from demand due to coronavirus-led higher at-home consumption. Notably, during the fiscal second quarter organic sales rose 7% year over year.

New Upgrades

Organic Growth, Strategic Acquisitions Support KeyCorp (KEY)

Per the Zacks analyst, decent growth in loans and KeyCorp's efforts to strengthen fee income will likely keep aiding the top line. Its inorganic growth efforts will help in diversifying revenues.

W.R. Berkley (WRB) Set to Grow on Solid Insurance Business

Per the Zacks analyst, W.R. Berkley is poised for growth on its strong performing Insurance business, benefiting from improved pricing, growing international presence and solid capital position.

Matador (MTDR) Banks on Oil-Rich Permian Basin Acreage

Matador's footprint in oil-rich resources of the prolific Permian basin and Eagle Ford shale play has brightened up production outlook, believes the Zacks analyst.

New Downgrades

High Tenant Concentration, Leverage Ail Crown Castle (CCI)

Per the Zacks analyst, tenant concentration might affect Crown Castle's revenues in case of consolidation or reduction in carrier network spending.

IQVIA (IQV) Grapples With Higher Expense and Debt Burden

Per the Zacks analyst, higher interest expenses due to an increase in average debt outstanding are exerting pressure on IQVIA's bottom line and cash position.

Perrigo (PRGO) Faces Pricing Pressure, Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Perrigo's revenues continue to be unfavorably impacted by pricing and other macro-economic pressures. Stiff competition remains a threat as well.

