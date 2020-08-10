Top Research Reports for Facebook, Cisco & T-Mobile US
Today's Must Read
Expanding User Base, Instagram Strength Aid Facebook (FB)
Cisco (CSCO) to Gain From Security Products & Webex Adoption
T-Mobile (TMUS) Rides on Merger Synergies Amid Competition
Featured Reports
Project Investments Aid Entergy (ETR), High Debt Levels Hurt
Per the Zacks Analyst, Entergy's disciplined investments in growth projects bolsters its growth prospects. However, massive debt levels can be a major headwind for the company, going ahead.
Delivery Business Aids Uber (UBER) Amid Weakness in Mobility
The Zacks analyst is impressed by the continued surge in Uber's delivery business. However, the mobility business is down significantly as coronavirus keeps people homebound.
Growth in E-Commerce Sales to Aid Grainger (GWW), Costs Ail
Per the Zacks Analyst, Grainger's is poised well to gain on the rise in e-commerce demand fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Better Pricing &Combined Ratio Aid American Financial (AFG)
Per the Zacks analyst, American Financial is set to gain from American Financial consistent price Increase in Property and Casualty business and favorable combined ratio reflecting solid underwriting.
Revenue Growth and Debt-Free Level Aids T. Rowe Price (TROW)
Per the Zacks analyst, organic growth remains a key strength at T. Rowe Price. Also, the company remains debt free with substantial liquidity which has aided in strengthening the capital leverage.
Solid Health Care Products Unit Aid Fresenius Medical (FMS)
Per the Zacks analyst, Fresenius Medical continues to gain from solid prospects in Health Care Products business mainly owing to growing demand of products for acute care treatments.
CVS Health (CVS) Tackles Pandemic Crisis with Digital Strategy
The Zacks analyst is upbeat about CVS Health's consumer centric digital strategy, which has become relevant in the pandemic-led stay-at-home orders.
New Upgrades
Diverse Production Mix to Aid Canadian Natural (CNQ)
The Zacks analyst believes that Canadian Natural's diverse production mix of synthetic oil, heavy crude oil, natural gas and light crude oil facilitates long-term value and reduces risk profile.
Restructuring & Cost-Saving Actions to Aid Regal Beloit (RBC)
Per a Zacks analyst, Regal Beloit (RBC) is poised to benefit from business restructuring actions as well as from its cost-control measures taken especially to deal with the pandemic-related difficulty
Gibraltar's (ROCK) Renewable Energy & Conservation Unit Aids
Per the Zacks analyst, increased volume in Renewable Energy and Conservation as well as Residential Products segments, and the Four-Pillar Value Creation strategy bode well for Gibraltar.
New Downgrades
Lower Visitation Continues to Hurt Planet Fitness (PLNT)
Per the Zacks analyst, Planet Fitness has been negatively impacted by lower visitation owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Also, the company's membership had been negatively impacted due to the same.
Soft BSD Sales a Concern for ODP Corporation's (ODP) Top Line
Per the Zacks analyst, soft Business Solutions Division's sales is a concern for ODP Corporation. In second-quarter 2020, the division's sales declined 23% owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Aerie's (AERI) Ophthalmology Drugs Faces Stiff Competition
Per the Zacks Analyst, Aerie's ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan faces intense competition from other renowned drugs like Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others, which can affect sales in future
Click to get this free report
Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER): Free Stock Analysis Report
TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report
CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.