Top Research Reports for Exxon Mobil, Wells Fargo & CME Group

Thursday, March 17, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) and CME Group Inc. (CME). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Shares of Exxon Mobil have outperformed the Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry over the past year (+29.6% vs. +27.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the company made two new oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, which will add to its 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels of recoverable resources. It also has a strong presence in the prolific Permian Basin, where it continues to lower its fracking & drilling costs.



In order to capitalize on mounting demand for clean energy, ExxonMobil is making efforts to create more efficient fuels while reducing emissions. The company increased its quarterly dividend to 88 cents per share. Also, it has significantly lower exposure to debt as compared to other integrated majors.



(You can read the full research report on Exxon Mobil here >>>)



Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (+29.6% vs. +3.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that the growing deposit balance, driven by encouraging economic trends, strengthens the company's liquidity position. Given its robust capital position, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. Improving credit quality poses a tailwind. Also, progress on efficiency initiatives propelled expense control and savings. This is expected to aid Well Fargo's bottom line continuously.



Yet, legal hassles exacerbated with Wells Fargo being penalized with business restrictions and a monetary fine. Restrictions on asset growth limit loan expansion ability. A decline in originations might limit mortgage banking income.



(You can read the full research report on Wells Fargo here >>>)



Shares of CME Group have outperformed the Zacks Securities and Exchanges industry over the past year (+17.2% vs. +11.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that CME Group’s strong market position driven by varied derivative product lines bodes well. Efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives and a stable global presence bode well. Product innovation and growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States have been aiding results. The company intends to focus more on over-the-counter clearing services



However, escalating expenses due to higher technology cost are likely to put pressure on the company's margin expansion. Diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to volatile interest rate, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in unstable capital and credit market. Also, stiff competition poses financial risk for the company.



(You can read the full research report on CME GroupPublish Now here >>>)

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) and AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>





Today's Must Read

ExxonMobil (XOM) to Gain From Rising Clean Energy Demand



Cost Control Aids Wells Fargo (WFC) Amid Originations Woes



CME Group (CME) Futures Expansion Aids, Expenses Hurt



Featured Reports

High Costs, Lower Rates Hurt JPMorgan (JPM), Buyouts Support

Per the Zacks analyst, relatively lower rates, rising costs and normalized trading businesses are near-term woes for JPMorgan. Yet, strategic buyouts and digitization of operations will offer support.

Puma Biotech (PBYI) Thrives on Nerlynx, Overdependence a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Puma Biotech's lead drug, Nerlynx, has been driving growth since its launch. The drug's label expansion studies hold promise. High dependence on Nerlynx for growth is a woe.

Online Strength & GenNext Stores to Aid Aaron's (AAN) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Aaron's has been gaining from a robust lease portfolio, a solid online show, and strength in GenNext stores. This led to revenue growth of 3.4% in Q4.

AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Rides on its World Courier Business

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about AmerisourceBergen's potential in its World Courier business. Continued strength in its U.S. Healthcare Solutions business also buoy optimism.

Pool Corp (POOL) Banks on Expansion Efforts, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Pool Corp continues to focus on expansions through acquisitions to boost customer relationship and services.

New Upgrades

Focus on Permian Basin, Cost Management Aid Occidental (OXY)

Per the Zacks analyst Occidental's efficient cost management and expansion of its operation Permian Basin through acquisition of Anadarko will drive its performance over the long run.

PDC Energy (PDCE) Aided by Cost Cuts, Strong Free Cash Flow

The Zacks analyst likes PDC Energy's disciplined approach to capital spending, which together with surging oil and natural gas prices, should boost its free cash flow generation.

New Downgrades

High Debt and Stiff Competition to Hurt Blackbaud (BLKB)

Per the Zacks analyst, stiff competition in the cloud space and sluggish demand across small- and medium-sized businesses remain headwinds for Blackbaud. A leveraged balance sheet is an added concern.

Marketing & Product Development Costs Hurt Green Dot (GDOT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Green Dot's increasing expenses toward sales, marketing and product development is likely to keep the bottom line under pressure.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.