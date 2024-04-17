Top Research Reports for Eli Lilly, Linde & Caterpillar

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY), Linde plc (LIN) and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Eli Lilly's shares have outperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (+101.8% vs. +15.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that a solid portfolio of drugs for cancer, diabetes and autoimmune diseases and a solid pipeline for drugs in the area of obesity and Alzheimer’s have been helping the company’s growth.

Yet, generic competition for some drugs, rising pricing pressure and challenges in meeting strong demand for incretin products like Trulicity are some top-line headwinds.

Linde’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Chemical – Specialty industry over the last six months (+20.0% vs. -7.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that stable cash flows arising out of long-term contracts with on-site customers and a substantial backlog have ensured that the company’s earning potential keeps climbing.

However, rising competition for new projects in emerging markets remains a concern. The decrease in U.S. industrial production is also expected to reduce the demand for industrial gases, affecting profits.

Shares of Caterpillar have outperformed the Zacks Manufacturing – Construction and Mining industry over the past year (+59.8% vs. +57.2%). Per the Zacks analyst, the company’s cost-saving actions, strong end-market demand and pricing moves have offset the impact of the supply-chain interruptions and cost pressures. Rising global construction activity has also been a major tailwind.

Yet, slowdown of the Chinese real estate sector and higher cost of materials remain concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Salesforce, Inc. (CRM), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET).

Featured Reports

Rising Commercial Demand Aids HEICO (HEI), Supply Chain Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, HEICO enjoys an increasing demand due to the recovering commercial air travel worldwide. Yet, disruptions, delays and shortages in the global supply chain impacts performance.

Old Dominion (ODFL) Strong on Dividends Amid Revenue Woes

The Zacks analyst likes the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. However, below-par revenues due to the weak freight demand scenario remain a concern.

Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid Salesforce (CRM)

Per the Zacks analyst, Salesforce is benefiting from ongoing digital transformations and the adoption of its cloud services. Moreover, strategic acquisitions like Slack and Tableau are positive.

IDEXX (IDXX) Rides on Strong global growth, Forex Woe Ails

The Zacks analyst is impressed with IDEXX's global premium installed base, reflecting gains across the Catalyst, Premium Hematology, and SediVue platforms. Forex woes remain a concern.

Carnival (CCL) Banks on Booking Improvements, High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Carnival benefits from solid demand, robust booking volumes and advertising activities. However, increased cruise costs and geopolitical uncertainty are concerns.

NVR's Disciplined Business Model & Rising Demand Bode Well

Per the Zacks analyst, NVR is benefiting from a disciplined business model and solid housing market demand.

Humana (HUM) Gains From Solid Membership Levels Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks Analyst, robust Individual Medicare Advantage membership, courtesy of several contract wins, should aid Humana's top line. However, escalating expenses continue to weigh on margins.

New Upgrades

Corcept (CORT) Rides on Robust Korlym Sales Performance

Per the Zacks analyst, Corcept's sole drug, Korlym, approved for treating Cushing's syndrome, is driving the top-line. The company is also making good progress with its promising pipeline candidates.

Arista (ANET) Rides on Robust Demand & Portfolio Strength

Per the Zacks analyst, healthy traction in the cloud networking vertical will likely boost Arista's top line. Easing of supply chain anomalies and steady improvement in gross margin are tailwinds.

Wells Fargo (WFC) Rides on Deposit Growth & Solid Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, Wells Fargo is set to benefit from deposit growth and efforts to manage expenses efficiently. Also, its solid liquidity position supports capital distribution activities.

New Downgrades

High Costs, Volatile Iron Ore Price Ail National Steel (SID)

The Zacks analyst is concerned that the recent volatility in iron ore prices and higher costs for raw materials and fuel rising will weigh on National Steel's margins.

Hibbett (HIBB) Witnesses Inflationary Pressures & Weak Margins

Per Zacks analyst, Hibbett is witnessing muted discretionary spend due to inflationary pressures. Gross margin fell in fourth quarter on lower average product margin and higher store-occupancy costs.

Lower Prices, Operational Constraints Ail Methanex (MEOH)

Per the Zacks analyst, operational issues, including facility turnarounds, will impact the company's production. Lower methanol prices will also hurt its margins.

