Top Research Reports for Comcast, PepsiCo & McDonald's

Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast (CMCSA), PepsiCo (PEP), and McDonald's (MCD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Comcast have outperformed the Zacks Cable Television industry in the last one-year period (+56.3% vs. +38.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins as reflected by its first-quarter results.

Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience. Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, and work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast’s Internet business.

However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Theme park revenues are expected to suffer from lower footfall. Further, weakness in film business is also a headwind.

PepsiCo’s shares have gained +3.4% over the last three months against the Zacks Soft Drinks Beverages industry’s gain of +4.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that PepsiCo’s robust fourth quarter results was driven by resilience and strength in the global snacks and foods business as well as gains in the beverage category.

The snacks/food business continued to capitalize on the rise in at-home breakfast and lite snacking trends. However, the company witnessed soft margins on international acquisitions and unforeseen weather-related costs in the United States in February. Also, adverse currency rates remain a headwind.

Shares of McDonald's have gained +8.5% in the past six months against the Zacks Restaurants industry’s gain of +18.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that its increased focus on drive-thru, delivery & take-away is likely to benefit the company.

In order to boost its digital offerings across drive thru, takeaway, delivery, curbside pick-up and dine-in categories, the company is currently working on a new digital experience growth engine “My McDonald’s”. Additionally, the company is making every effort to drive growth in international markets. However, coronavirus related woes continue to remain a concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include QUALCOMM (QCOM), Charter Communications (CHTR) and Caterpillar (CAT).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

High Speed Internet Subscriber Gain Benefits Comcast (CMCSA)

Momentum in PepsiCo's (PEP) Snacking Business to Aid Growth

Robust Comps to Aid McDonald's (MCD), Traffic Woes Stay

Featured Reports

Robust Chipset Business Drives Qualcomm (QCOM) Amid Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Qualcomm is poised to benefit from solid demand for smartphones and the ability to increase the scale of non-handset revenues.

Subscriber Gain Aids Charter (CHTR) Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, subscriber growth in spectrum mobile products is benefiting Charter's growth amid rising competition from streaming service providers like Netflix and Amazon.

Rising Demand, Strategic Initiatives Aid Caterpillar (CAT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Caterpillar is poised to gain from improving demand in its end markets and focus on strategic investments in expanded offerings, and services, and digital initiatives.

Delivery Business Keeps UBER Afloat Amid Mobility Weakness

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about the surge in UBER's delivery business. However, despite having improved, the mobility business continues to lag the pre-pandemic levels.

Technology, Loans Aid ICICI Bank (IBN), Credit Quality a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, ICICI Bank's efforts to digitize operations, and steady loan and deposit growth will support profitability.

Eni (E) Gains on Refinery Throughputs, Gas Sales Weak

Increasing refinery throughputs across the world, excluding Italy, are aiding the company's bottom line. However, declining retail gas sales concern the Zacks analyst.

Solid Adoption of ESG Solution Aids MSCI's (MSCI) Progress

Per the Zacks analyst, MSCI is benefiting from the strong demand for custom and factor index modules and the increasing adoption of the ESG solution into the investment process.

New Upgrades

Generac (GNRC) Rides on Solid Revenues & Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, record revenues and higher shipments on the back of solid demand for both residential and commercial & industrial products drive Generac's growth momentum.

Rising Loans, Solid Capital Level Aids UMB Financial (UMBF)

Per Zacks analyst, rising loan and deposit balances along with improving net interest and non-interest income are likely to aid UMB Financial's financials.

Solid DTC E-Commerce Sales Drive Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Per the Zacks analyst, solid direct-to-consumer e-commerce business has been aiding Columbia Sportswear's sales, especially amid the pandemic.

New Downgrades

Weak Lithium Prices, Lower Volumes Hurt Albemarle (ALB)

Per the Zacks analyst, Albemarle faces a headwind from lower lithium prices due to oversupply in the market. Lower volumes due to weaker fuel demand are also hurting its Catalysts unit.

Antero Midstream (AM) Low Water Volume to Ail Free Cash Flow

The Zacks analyst expects a dent in freshwater delivery volumes due to decreased well-completion activities to reduce Antero Midstream's free cash flow. Moreover, its debt burden is concerning.

Olorinab Study Failure Hurting Arena's (ARNA) Prospect

Per the Zacks analyst, failure of Arena's key candidate olorinab in a mid-stage irritable bowel syndrome study delays pivotal study for the candidate which will lead to delay in commercialization.

