Top Research Reports for Comcast, Netflix & PepsiCo

Wednesday, March 31, 2021



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Comcast have increased +4.9% in the year-to-date period against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s gain of +1.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Comcast is benefiting from solid high-speed Internet customer wins. Its strategy to provide high-speed Internet at an affordable price plays a pivotal role in providing connectivity and improving customer experience. Moreover, coronavirus-led increased media consumption, and work-from-home and online-learning waves bode well for Comcast’s Internet business.



Its streaming service Peacock has gained significant tract within a short span of time and is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. However, Comcast persistently suffers from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is a concern.



Netflix shares have underperformed the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry over the past year (+41.0% vs. +72.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix’s leveraged balance sheet and higher streaming obligation is a concern. Still, Netflix is dominating the streaming space, courtesy of its diversified content portfolio, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content. Higher number of originals are expected to aid user-base growth in 2021 despite rising competition from Apple TV+, Amazon prime video, HBO Max, Disney+, Peacock, Discovery+ and TikTok.



User-friendly features like Downloads For You and more efficient Parental Controls are key positives. The launch of low-priced mobile plans is also expected to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in Asia Pacific.



PepsiCo shares have underperformed the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry in the past three months (-3.9% vs. -1.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that shares of PepsiCo lagged the industry in the past three months on a soft margins trend due to incremental pandemic-related costs. However, the company’s top and bottom-line did surpass estimates for the eighth straight quarter in the fourth quarter, and improved year over year.



Despite the pandemic related challenges, the robust fourth quarter results were driven by resilience and strength in the global snacks and foods business, along with accelerated growth in the beverage category. The snacks/food business benefited from increased at-home consumption trends. The company also gained from its strong portfolio of brands, a responsive supply chain and flexible go-to-market systems, which helped maintain continued supplies.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Electric Company (GE), Dow Inc. (DOW) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA).



High Speed Internet Subscriber Gain Benefits Comcast (CMCSA)

Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition

PepsiCo (PEP) Snacking Business Remains Robust Amid Pandemic

Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 Vaccine Generating Solid Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's foray into development of mRNA-based vaccine for coronavirus infection, COVID-19, and rapid progress with it should continue to boost the company's prospects.

Investments Boost ConEd (ED), Poor Financial Ratios Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, solid investments aid Consolidated Edison's (ConEd) infrastructural development. Yet its poor financial ratios might hurt the stock's ability to duly meet its debt obligations.

Helmerich & Payne (HP) Buoyed by Strong FlexRig Demand

The Zacks analyst believes the technologically advanced FlexRig gives Helmerich an edge, boosting margins, but is worried over its struggling international division.

Low Costs Aid Southwest (LUV) Amid Weak Passenger Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, low costs, thanks to Southwest's cost-control measures, are partly offsetting the passenger revenue declines caused by coronavirus-led suppressed air-travel demand.

Restructuring Aids General Electric (GE), Power Segment Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, General Electric's business portfolio-restructuring program continues to lend momentum to it. Operational challenges within its Power and Aviation segments remain concerns.

Strong Global Business Aids NEOGEN (NEOG) Amid Rising Costs

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about NEOGEN's year-over-year growth in international business despite the challenging global business climate.

KBR Banks on Government Solutions Business, Cost Overruns Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, KBR is likely to benefit from Government Business owing to strength in logistics, engineering and take-away wins.

Dow (DOW) Gains from Cost Actions, Project Investment

According to the Zacks analyst, Dow is well placed to benefit from cost synergy savings and productivity initiatives and its investment in high-return growth projects.

Western Digital (WDC) Rides on High-Capacity HDD Adoption

Per the Zacks analyst, Western Digital is expected to gain from growing clout of higher capacity drives. Further, expansion of Ultrastar HDD family with capacities of 20 TB and 18 TB HDDs bodes well.

Loan Growth Aids UMB Financial (UMBF), Capital Level Solid

Per the Zacks analyst, organic growth remains a key strength at UMB Financial. Higher revenues reflect improving loan and deposit balances. Further, strong capital base is a favorable factor.

Catastrophe Loss, Rising Expenses Ail AXIS Capital (AXS)

Per the Zacks analyst, higher losses from catastrophes affect the company's underwriting results. Also rising expenses due to acquisition costs and interest expenses weigh on margin expansion.

High Debt, Elevated Expenses Concern Reinsurance Group (RGA)

Per the Zacks analyst, increasing expenses due to higher claims, interest credited and operating costs continues to affect the top line. Increased debt raises financial risk.

Chip Crunch & Elevated Capex to Hurt Autoliv (ALV)

The global deficit in semiconductor supply affecting low vehicle production is likely to hurt Autoliv's near-term sales. High capital spending may also dent the firm's margins, per the Zacks analyst.

