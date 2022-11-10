Top Research Reports for Comcast, Intuit & Boston Scientific

Thursday, November 10, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Comcast Corporation (CMCSA), Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Comcast have declined -41.5% over the past year against the Zacks Cable Television industry’s decline of -44.4%. The company is facing slower broadband user base addition primarily due to reversal of pandemic trends and increased competition from fixed wireless as well as fiber are concerns.



It is also persistently suffering from video-subscriber attrition due to cord cutting. Moreover, a leveraged balance sheet is also a major concern. Nevertheless, Comcast’s plan to transition to DOCSIS 4.0 is noteworthy. The technology will help the company in expanding much faster and at a lower cost compared to competitors.



Recovery in park and movie business bodes well for Comcast’s profitability. Its streaming service Peacock is a key catalyst in driving broadband sales. Strong free cash flow generation ability is noteworthy.



Shares of Intuit have modestly underperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the past year (-39.3% vs. -35.2%). The company is facing macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds which might significantly hurt small businesses operations, thereby posing risks for Intuit’s top-line growth. Additionally, higher costs and expenses due to increased investments in marketing and engineering teams are likely to continue impacting bottom-line results in the near term.



However, Intuit is benefiting from strong momentum in online ecosystem revenues and solid professional tax revenues. The TurboTax Live offering is also driving growth in the Consumer tax business. Solid momentum in the company’s lending product, QuickBooks Capital, remains a positive.



Moreover, the company’s strategy of shifting its business to cloud-based subscription model will help generate stable revenues over the long run. The Zacks analyst expect Intuit’s revenues to grow at a CAGR of 14.66% through fiscal 2023-2025.



Boston Scientific shares have outperformed the Zacks Medical - Products industry over the past year (+0.2% vs. -50.0%). The company registered a year-over-year improvement in organic sales, indicating a strong rebound in the legacy business from the pandemic mayhem. Organic revenues at each of its core business and geographies were up.



The raised 2022 organic revenue guidance looks promising. Over the past year, Boston Scientific outperformed its industry. However, mounting costs and expenses are putting pressure on the company’s margins.



The ongoing macro-environment challenges related to increasing freight costs and higher direct labor wages continue to hamper business. Unfavorable foreign exchange deters growth. The upper end of the full-year adjusted EPS guidance has been reduced increasing concerns.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Southern Company (SO), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), and Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Wireless Subscriber Gain Drives Comcast's (CMCSA) Prospects



Intuit (INTU) Rides on Product Refresh, Higher Subscriptions



New Buyouts Aid Boston Scientific (BSX), Core CRM Grows



Featured Reports

Southern Company (SO) Buoyed by Regulated Customer Growth

The Zacks analyst believes that an increase in Southern's regulated business customer base will support its revenue growth but is concerned over timing and cost overrun of the Vogtle project.

Exploration Progress, Debt Reduction to Aid Freeport (FCX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Freeport will gain from its progress in exploration activities to expand production capacity and efforts to deleverage balance sheet amid headwind from higher costs.

Autodesk (ADSK) Rides on Shift to Subscription Services

Per the Zacks analyst, Autodesk's focus on selling more subscription-based services is helping the company generate stable revenues and higher margins.

Investments Aid Consolidated Edison (ED), COVID Impacts Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, investments tend to boost Consolidated Edison's long-term growth. Yet delay in collection of charges due to financial distress of customers led by Covid-19, might hurt the stock

Buyouts to Fuel Hormel Foods (HRL), High Costs a Worry

Per the Zacks analyst, Hormel Foods' performance will continue gaining from the Planters and Sadler's Smokehouse buyouts. However, rising cost inflation is likely to weigh on profits in fiscal 2022.

Air-Travel Demand Drives Ryanair (RYAAY), Fuel Costs Doom

Upbeat air-travel demand is driving Ryanair's top line. The Zacks analyst is, however, worried about escalated fuel costs that are limiting bottom-line growth.

Matador (MTDR) Banks on Prolific Delaware Basin Acreages

The Zacks analyst likes Matador's premium Delaware Basin acreage and significant drilling inventory in the region, which enhance its production outlook. Yet, rising operating expenses is concerning.

New Upgrades

Timberland Diversity & Buyouts Aid Rayonier's (RYN) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, Rayonier is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of high-quality timberlands in United States and New Zealand and strategic acquisitions backed by a solid balance sheet.

American Public (APEI) Banks on Strong APUS & HCN Enrollment

Per the Zacks analyst, solid contribution from APUS and HCN segments, online programs, strategic efforts to improve student success, and strong digital marketing campaigns are aiding American Public.

Enerpac Tool (EPAC) Rides on Strength Across End Markets

The Zacks analyst is encouraged by the company's growth owing to strength across the oil & gas, wind and mining end-markets. The company's measures to reward its shareholders add to its appeal.

New Downgrades

Intel (INTC) Plagued by Soft Demand Trends, Production Delay

Per the Zacks analyst, Intel is likely to be plagued by a challenging macroeconomic environment and softening demand trends, while production delays and inflated raw material costs remain concerns.

High Expenses, Leverage Concern Brighthouse Financial (BHF)

Per the Zacks analyst, Brighthouse Financial's increase in policyholder benefits and claims induces higher expenses that weigh on margin expansion. High leverage induces rise in interest expense.

Lower Transactions Amid Rate Hikes to Hurt Jones Lang (JLL)

Per the Zacks analyst, rising interest rates and adverse foreign currency movements are likely to impact Jones Lang LaSalle's transaction-based businesses in the near term.

