Top Research Reports for BP, Eaton & Manulife

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including BP p.l.c. (BP), Eaton (ETN) and Manulife Financial (MFC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

BP’s shares have outperformed the Zacks International Integrated Oil industry over the past six months (-14.6% vs. +21%). The Zacks analyst believes that all the key projects BP has been delivering over the years has backed the company to post record production levels.

Notably, the projects that were placed into production will not only help fetch significant cash flows but will also boost production by 900 thousand barrel of oil equivalent per day (MBOE/D) by 2021. BP has also been committed toward returning capital to shareholders through dividend payments and share buybacks.

However, although the energy giant cleared $1 billion of net debt in the December quarter of 2019, the company’s debt load is significantly higher than its peers. A weak crude oil pricing scenario is also affecting the firm’s bottom line.

(You can read the full research report on BP here >>> )

Shares of Eaton have gained +17.2% over the past year against the Zacks Electrical Machinery industry’s rise of +1.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that Eaton’s wide market reach, strategic acquisitions, spin-off of less profitable businesses are boosting operations.

The company’s ongoing R&D investments will help it upgrade products, and provide better electrical solutions to customers. Eaton’s divestment of the Lighting and Hydraulics business to focus on core operations is in sync with long-term growth objectives.

Strong cash flow generation and product innovation are likely to drive its performance. However, Eaton’s world-wide operations expose it to negative currency translation, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which might impact operations. Choppy end-market conditions have compelled the company to lower organic growth projection and trim earnings expectation.

(You can read the full research report on Eaton here >>> )

Manulife’s shares have lost -11.4% over the past three months against the Zacks Life Insurance industry’s fall of -9.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Manulife is well positioned to achieve its target of $1 billion of expense efficiencies by 2022 and remains confident of delivering 10% to 12% core EPS growth over the medium term.

Manulife Financial’s fourth quarter earnings of $1.1 billion (C$1.5 billion) improved 22.2% year over year. This upside can be attributed to in-force and new business growth in the United States, Hong Kong and Asia Other, and progress in Global Wealth and Asset Management.

It continues to witness new business volumes, particularly in Asia, and positive net flows in its wealth and asset management businesses. The company is expected to gain strong hold over Asian markets. It maintains a strong capital position and remains focused on improving its leverage ratio.

(You can read the full research report on Manulife here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include IQVIA Holdings (IQV), Cardinal Health (CAH) and Regions Financial (RF).

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

BP plc (BP) Banks on Key Upstream Projects, Debt High

Amid End Market Weakness, Global Presence Aid Eaton (ETN)

Manulife Financial (MFC) Asia Business Aids, Expenses High

Featured Reports

Technological Suite Aids IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Amid High Debt

The Zacks Analyst likes the extensive range of technology solutions in the form of cloud-based applications and related services.

Pharmaceutical Unit Continues to Aid Cardinal Health (CAH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Pharmaceutical segment continues to aid the company's performance.

Acquisitions Support Regions Financial (RF), High Costs Ail

Per Zacks analyst, Regions' solid liquidity position allows it to grow through acquisitions.

Impressive Growth of QuantiFERON-TB Boosts QIAGEN (QGEN)

The Zacks analyst is bullish about QIAGEN's recent FDA approval of QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus.

Teladoc (TDOC) Rides on Inorganic Growth, Rise in Revenues

Per the Zacks analyst, acquisitions made in the recent years have driven inorganic growth. Increase in memberships and visit due to wider acceptance of telehealth services aid revenues.

Growing Adoption of Syneos One Aids Syneos Health (SYNH)

The Zacks analyst expects Syneos Health to maintain its growth momentum on continued uptake of Syneos One product. Recent strategic pacts should add value.

Acquisitions, High Assets Balance Aid Invesco (IVZ) Revenues

The Zacks analyst believes that synergies from acquisitions, improving assets balance, diverse product offerings and widening global presence is expected to continue supporting Invesco's revenues.

New Upgrades

Local TV Station Acquisitions Aid TEGNA's (TGNA) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, TEGNA's continued acquisitions of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates are likely to aid the top line and improve cash flow visibility in 2020.

TC PipeLines (TCP) Buoyed by Healthy Distribution Coverage

The Zacks analyst believes that TC PipeLines' solid distribution coverage ratio of 1.6X points to the partnership's ability to continue paying or growing its quarterly payout.

At Home (HOME) Rides on Unit Expansion & Product Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, At Home's sales to benefit from continuous expansion of retail business, product innovation and optimization of marketing and digital strategies.

New Downgrades

Lack of Facilities, Operational Risks Hurts Ormat (ORA)

Per the Zacks Analyst, lack of access to new transmission capacity may affect Ormat's ability to develop new projects. Also, overseas operations expose it to risks related to foreign laws and taxes.

TriMas (TRS) Plagued by Weak Industrial Market, Higher Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, the ongoing weakness in the North American industrial markets will hurt TriMas' top-line while higher freight and other costs will dent margins.

Weak Industrial Demand, High Debt to Hurt Univar (UNVR)

Per the Zacks analyst, sluggish demand from most global industrial end markets and slower industrial production growth will affect Univar's margins in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.