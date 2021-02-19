Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Walmart & Home Depot

Friday, February 19, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Walmart (WMT) and Home Depot (HD). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry in the year to date period (+5.1% vs. +4.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity.

The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. Furthermore, a strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility.

However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.

Shares of Walmart have gained +5.4% in the last six months against the Zacks Supermarkets industry’s gain of +5.1%. The Zacks analyst believes the company has been benefiting from a high pandemic-led demand, especially in the e-commerce channel that remained strong in all units.

However, the stock took a hit following the company’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. During the quarter, high COVID-19 costs and repayment of property tax relief in the U.K. hurt the adjusted operating income.

Additionally, management’s fiscal 2022 view suggests a decline in net sales and earnings per share, mainly due to divestitures. Nonetheless, earnings and sales grew year over year in the quarter, with U.S. comp sales rising for the 26th straight time.

Home Depot’s shares have gained +4.9% over the past three months against the Zacks Retail Building Products industry’s rise of +8%. The Zacks analyst believes that interconnected retail strategy and underlying technology infrastructure have helped boost web traffic in the recent past.

The company also gained from strong growth in its Pro and DIY customer categories. During the third-quarter fiscal 2020, the company witnessed continued strong demand for home improvement projects as customers spent more time at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

It is effectively adapting to the high-demand environment, driven by investments in its business over the years. However, soft margins have partly weighed on the company’s results.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Novo Nordisk (NVO), CVS Health (CVS) and Booking (BKNG).

Novo Nordsk (NVO) Boasts a Strong Pipeline Amidst Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Novo Nordisk has a strong presence in the Diabetes Care market and boasts of a strong pipeline.

CVS Health (CVS) Tackles Pandemic Crisis with Digital Strategy

The Zacks analyst believes CVS Health's highly adaptable consumer-centric digital strategy will play a major role in helping the company counter the pandemic-led challenges.

Accommodation Unit Aids Booking Holdings (BKNG) Amid Risks

Per the Zacks analyst, Booking Holdings' expanding alternative accommodation business bodes well for its international and domestic presence.

Equinor (EQNR) to Ride on Dogger Bank Wind Renewable Energy

Per the Zacks analyst, Equinor's massive Dogger Bank wind farm, a remarkable renewable energy project, will generate significant cash flows.

High Prices Aid Southern Copper (SCCO), Lower Production Ail

The Zacks analyst believes Southern Copper is poised well to gain on high copper and silver prices and its expansion actions.

Yum! Brands (YUM) Rides on Off-Premise Sales, Comps Woes Remain

Per the Zacks analyst, Yum! Brands' increased focus on off-premise is likely to drive growth.

Williams (WMB) to Gain from Northeast JV & Cost-Curbing Efforts

The Zacks analyst remains optimistic about Williams' expanded volumes from the new Northeast JV and its cost-minimizing efforts.

Increasing Demand & Strong Product Line Aid Ubiquiti (UI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Ubiquiti continues to benefit from an increase in direct-to-consumer sales through its webstores and distributors on the back of strong demand for the UniFi product family.

Industrial, Flex Demand Aids PS Business Parks (PSB) Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, PS Business Parks is likely to benefit from the strong demand for flex and industrial real estates and strategic buyouts in core markets.

Dividends, Buybacks & Trade Volume Uptick Aid Triton (TRTN)

The Zacks analyst is impressed by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders. The rebound in trade volumes buoying demand for containers is an added positive.

Elevated Expenses Likely to Mar Check Point's (PFPT) Margins

Per the Zacks analyst, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities and higher sales incentives are likely to dampen Check Point's margins.

Sensata (ST) Plagued by COVID-19 Woes, High Debt Burden

Per the Zacks analyst, Sensata is likely to be weighed down by severe market contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high debt load, forex woes and intense competition from low-cost suppliers.

Dismal RevPAR & Occupancy Rate Continues to Hurt Hyatt (H)

Per the Zacks analyst, Hyatt results in the coming quarters likely to be impacted by dismal RevPAR & occupancy rate owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

