Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Visa & Cisco Systems

Thursday, February 24, 2022



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), Visa Inc. (V), and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+27.2% vs. +13.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains healthy with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility.

Continued insurance business growth fuels increases in float, drives earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditures remain a headwind for the company.



Shares of Visa have outperformed the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry over the past year (+1.0% vs. -28.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that numerous buyouts and alliances paved the way for the company’s long-term growth and are consistently driving revenues.



Its investments in technology are solidifying its position in the payments market. A shift in payments to the digital mode is a boon too. The coronavirus vaccine rollouts and the gradual revival of consumer confidence will keep driving spending, expanding business volumes in turn. Backed by its strong cash position, it remains committed to boosting its shareholder value. Visa’s balance sheet strength is commendable.



However, high operating expenses are pressuring margins. Ramped-up client incentives will dent the top line. Its declining Cash Volume from the Asia Pacific is a concern.



Shares of Cisco Systems have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Networking industry over the past year (+19.6% vs. +17.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that Cisco’s performance is benefiting from strength in its product portfolio, customer segments and momentum in product order growth. Strength in Webscale business and solid uptake of switching solutions, especially Catalyst 9000 and Meraki offerings, along with robust adoption of the company’s subscription-based offerings were tailwinds.



The company is benefiting from healthy uptake of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic. The buyout of Acacia Communications bodes well for the long haul. However, the management cautioned that component shortages and ongoing supply chain issues are expected to persist in the second half of fiscal 2022 and bump up costs. This is likely to dent revenues and margin expansion.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), CSX Corp. (CSX) and L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX).



Mark Vickery

Senior Editor

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports.

Today's Must Read

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Rides on Non-Insurance Business



Visa (V) Rides on Improving Top Line & Solid Balance Sheet



Cisco (CSCO) Benefits From Strong Security Products Adoption



Featured Reports

Apellis' (APLS) Empaveli Drives Growth Amid Stiff Rivalry

Per the Zacks analyst, Apellis' lead drug, Empaveli, has been driving growth since its launch. The drug's label expansion studies hold promise. Stiff competition in the target market remains a woe.

Favorable Budget Aids L3Harris (LHX), Poor Air Travel Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, increased budgetary provision for defense spending boost growth prospects for L3Harris Technologies. Yet poor air travel data may continue to hurt the stock.

CSX Benefits From Higher Volumes Amid Cost Headwinds

Per the Zacks analyst, higher volumes, owing to improved freight market conditions, are aiding CSX's top line. However, escalating costs pose a threat to the company's bottom line.

Imperial (IMO) Gains from Majority Holding by ExxonMobil

The Zacks analyst believes that Imperial Oil's financial backing by majority owner ExxonMobil adds to the company's financial stability and helps it to access cheap capital.

Quidel (QDEL) Continues to Ride on a Solid Diagnostics Suite

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Quidel's potential in its Diagnostics portfolio despite its operation in a stiff competitive space.

KBR Banks on Government Unit & Solid Backlog, Competition Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, robust backlog, buyouts and the Government Services unit are the driving factors. Stiff competition and lower contribution from Sustainable Technology Solutions are risks.

Broadband Subscriber Gain Drives Comcast's (CMCSA) Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Comcast benefits from an expanding broadband subscriber base as well as strong adoption of Xfinity, Flex and Peacock.

New Upgrades

Demand of Student Loans Aid Navient (NAVI) Amid High Costs

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in student loan refinancing volumes and private loan originations will propel Navient's growth. However, higher expenses and limited liquidity remain concerning.

Badger Meter (BMI) Gains Momentum From Solid Order Trends

Per the Zacks analyst, strong order rates for innovative water solutions and greater customer acceptance, driven by various cost-saving efforts, are likely to boost Badger Meter's near-term margins.

Strong Demand Levels & Investment to Aid AGCO (AGCO)

The Zacks analyst expects AGCO to gain from improving global farm equipment demand and focus on investments in precision farming technology, product innovations, smart-farming solutions.

New Downgrades

High Debt, Intangible Assets Hurt Affiliated Managers (AMG)

Per the Zacks analyst, the presence of substantial intangible assets that are subject to impairment, along with high debt levels will likely hamper Affiliated Managers' financials in the near term.

High Costs, Supply Chain Hurdles for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Urban Outfitters has been grappling with higher SG&A expenses for a while now. Also, concerns related to higher freight, lower store traffic and supply-chain hurdles remain.

Supply Chain Woes & Low Inventory Dent Gap's (GPS) Top Line

Per the Zacks analyst, Gap is witnessing product delays due to supply-chain headwinds, like factory closures and port congestion, making it hard to meet demand.

