Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Tesla & JPMorgan Chase

Wednesday, May 3, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past six months (+13.4% vs. +9.5%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the financial flexibility.



Berkshire Hathaway continuous insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.



(You can read the full research report on Berkshire Hathaway here >>>)



Shares of Tesla have outperformed the Zacks Automotive - Domestic industry over the year-to-date period (+32.4% vs. -2.5%) on the back of strong momentum in its deliveries, particularly Models 3 and Y.



The Zacks analyst expects deliveries to see an annualized growth of around 38% in 2023. Production ramp-up at gigafactory 4 (in Berlin) and 5 (in Austin) and introduction of new models, including Semi and Cybertruck, are set to support long-term deliveries growth.



Additionally, Tesla’s energy generation and storage revenues outlook is promising. Falling debt levels is another positive. While inflation and economic concerns could pose near-term challenges, we expect Tesla to deliver outsized returns in the long run on the back of output ramp-up and introduction of new models.



(You can read the full research report on Tesla here >>>)



Shares of JPMorgan Chase have outperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (+12.3% vs. -13.5%). The company acquired failed First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion, which is expected to be accretive to earnings. The deal adds almost $173 billion in loans and will increase market share among wealthy clients.



Higher rates, global expansion initiatives and a steady loan demand will support net interest income (NII). Yet, the volatile nature of the capital markets business and higher mortgage rates are likely to make fee income growth challenging.



However, mounting expenses pose a major headwind, and we anticipate the same to rise 6.7% in 2023. Given the potential recession, provisions are likely to keep rising.



(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan Chase here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Berkshire (BRK.B) Poised to Grow on Solid Insurance Business



Tesla (TSLA) Rides High on Robust Model 3/Y Deliveries



Acquisitions, High Rates Aid JPMorgan (JPM), Fee Income Hurt



Featured Reports

Lilly (LLY) Potential New Products Key to Growth

The Zacks analyst is encouraged Lilly expects to launch four new medicines by 2023 end including Mounjaro (launched). Mounjaro's sales are already benefiting from strong demand trends

EPD Sales Gain Aids Abbott (ABT) amid Inflationary Issues

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Abbott's Established Pharmaceuticals sales growth in key emerging markets on several therapeutic areas. Yet, stubborn global inflation has impacted profitability.

Wireless Subscriber Gain Drives Comcast's (CMCSA) Prospects

Per the Zacks Analyst, Comcast benefits from an expanding wireless subscriber base as well as strong adoption of Xfinity Mobile and Peacock.

Expanding LNG & Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TTE)

Per the Zacks analyst TotalEnergies's presence in entire LNG value chain and expansion of clean energy generation through joint venture and acquisition will boost its performance.

Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Solid Chocolate & Biscuit Categories

Per the Zacks analyst, Mondelez has been gaining on its focus on expanding the core chocolate & biscuit categories. Both these categories registered double-digit growth in the first quarter of 2023.

Focused Differentiation Aids Waste Management (WM), Debt High

Per the Zacks analyst, differentiation through capitalization of extensive assets ensures long-term profitable growth for Waste Management. A debt-heavy balance sheet remains a concern.

FUJIFILM (FUJIY) To Benefit From Strong Product Portfolio

Per the Zacks analyst, FUJIFILM's performance benefitted from strong revenue growth across all business segments. However, stiff competition is a major headwind.

New Upgrades

NVR Benefits from Solid Business Model & Stable Liquidity

Per the Zacks analyst, NVR has been benefiting from solid business model which focuses on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risk. Also, high liquidity adds to the tailwind.

Expanding Diagnosis & Treatment Portfolio Aids Philips (PHG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Philips continues to benefit from growing Diagnosis & Treatment business on the back of partnerships, expanding geographical coverage and innovative solutions.

AptarGroup (ATR) Rides on Solid Demand and Innovation

Per the Zacks analyst, AptarGroup will gain from demand in its end markets and innovative product rollouts. Efforts to expand geographic presence and product offerings through acquisitions bode well.

New Downgrades

Regulations & International Exposure Ail NRG Energy (NRG)

Per the Zacks analyst, NRG Energy's international operations exposes it to political and economic risks and adherence to extensive regulations to will increase expenses and impact margins.

High Capital Spending to Hurt Helmerich & Payne (HP)

The Zacks analyst believes that Helmerich & Payne's estimated capital outlay for fiscal 2023 is on the higher side and might act as a drag on the bottom line.

Nabors (NBR) Weighed Down by Massive Debt Burden

The Zacks analyst believes that Nabors Industries' high debt-to-capitalization of 81.4% is a concern, as it restricts the company's financial freedom to tap into growth opportunities.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.