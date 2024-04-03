Top Research Reports for Berkshire Hathaway, Procter & Gamble & Adobe

Wednesday, April 3, 2024



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) and Adobe Inc. (ADBE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Berkshire Hathaway shares have outperformed the Zacks Finance sector over the past year (+36.2% vs. +25.1%) as well as the broader S&P 500 index (+36.2% vs. +24.9%). The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies with numerous diverse business activities. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and is indicative of its financial flexibility.



Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses have also been doing well in the last few years. The addition of Pilot Travel Centers (PTC) has strengthened its energy business. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus.



However, exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the underwriting results. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind. With the demise of Charles Munger, uncertainty looms over the company's performance.



Shares of Procter & Gamble have outperformed the Zacks Soap and Cleaning Materials industry over the past year (+9.6% vs. +8.2%). The company has been gaining from robust pricing and a favorable mix, along with strength across segments.



It has been focused on productivity and cost-saving plans to boost margins. This led to bottom line beating the consensus mark for the sixth consecutive quarter in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Consequently, PG has provided an optimistic fiscal 2024 view.



However, the company has been witnessing supply-chain issues, higher SG&A costs, higher transportation costs and rising inflation. Its significant international presence exposes it to foreign currency risks, which acts as a headwind.



Adobe shares have gained +29.6% over the past year against the Zacks Computer - Software industry’s gain of +43.8%. The company’s fiscal first-quarter 2024 results were driven by strong performance of Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud segments.



Further, rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps were positives. Growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and solid adoption of Acrobat remain tailwinds. The company remains optimistic about its strong market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, strategic acquisitions and solid adoption of cloud applications.



Also, the company’s growing generative AI efforts are a major plus. However, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain headwinds for Digital Media segment. Also, high acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).



Director of Research



Sheraz Mian



Robust Product Portfolio & Partnerships Aid AMD's Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, Advanced Micro Devices is benefiting from strong adoption of fourth gen EPYC processor. Moreover, alliances with Meta, Amazon and Oracle, bode well.

Key Drugs Aid AstraZeneca (AZN) Sales; Pipeline Strong

The Zacks analyst says that AstraZeneca's key drugs like Lynparza, Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Ultomiris and Farxiga should drive sales. Its pipeline is strong with several phase III data readouts lined up.

Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on 5G Traction, Healthy IoT Momentum

Per the Zacks analyst, Qualcomm is likely to benefit from the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor firm for the intelligent edge.

Alibaba (BABA) Gains From International Commerce Businesses

Per the Zacks analyst, strength across AliExpress' Choice and cross-border-related value-added services is benefiting Alibaba's international commerce retail and wholesale businesses.

Strategic Pacts Aids Walgreens (WBA) Amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Walgreens' partnership with TelePharm which expand its tele-pharmacy services and improve access to care. Yet, stiff rivalry remains a concern.

Solid Lab Assets Demand Aid Healthpeak (DOC), High Rates Ail

Per the Zacks Analyst, solid demand for lab assets and rising healthcare expenditure by senior citizens bode well for Healthpeak. However, competition from peers and high interest rates are woes.

H&R Block (HRB) Benefits From Block Horizons 2025 Strategy

Per the Zacks analyst, Block Horizons is expected to help H&R Block deliver sustainable revenue and operating profit growth, improve return on investments, and maintain a strong liquidity position.

New Upgrades

Strong Demand & Cost Optimization to Aid General Motors (GM)

Per the Zacks analyst, General Motors' compelling EV and ICE portfolio, with strong demand for its quality full-size pickups and full-size SUVs, bodes well. A cost reduction program is also beneficial

Robust Construction Activity & Acquisitions Aid EMCOR (EME)

Per the Zacks analyst, EMCOR benefits from robust demand in key sectors like high-tech manufacturing, network & communications, industrial and healthcare. Also, focus on acquisitions bode well.

Murphy USA (MUSA) Gains from Proximity to Walmart Stores

The Zacks analyst likes the proximity of Murphy USA's fuel stations to Walmart supercenters and the consistent traffic that these stores attract, thereby driving above-average fuel sales volume.

New Downgrades

Competition From Clean Fuel Sources Ail Arch Resources (ARCH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Arch Resources' results are adversely impacted as emissions concerns push coal back in comparison with other clean fuel sources. Strict regulations also act as a headwind.

ADTRAN (ADTN) Plagued by Soft Demand in Network Solutions

Per the Zacks analyst, sluggish demand in the Network Solutions segment, macroeconomic challenges and fierce competition from other established players will likely strain ADTRAN's margin.

Elevated Expenses, High Leverage Concern First American (FAF)

Per the Zacks analyst, First American's increase in higher personnel costs, operating expenses induces higher expenses that weigh on margin expansion. High leverage induces rise in interest expense.

