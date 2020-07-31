Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Intel & Goldman Sachs

Thursday, July 30, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America Corporation (BAC), Intel Corporation (INTC) and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

all of today’s research reports here >>> You can see

Shares of Bank of America have lost -18.7% over the past one-year period against the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry’s fall of -24.3%. The Zacks analyst believes that a strong balance sheet and liquidity position are expected to support the company's financials amid economic slowdown. In fact, its second-quarter 2020 results showed impressive capital markets performance, partially offset by reserve builds and lower rates.

However, near-zero interest rates are expected to hurt the bank’s margins and interest income. Also, coronavirus-induced concerns will likely continue to hamper business activities. Thus, loan growth is expected to be muted.

Intel shares have declined -5.2% over the past one-year period, in contrast the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry soared +36.0%. The Zacks analyst believes that declining PC total addressable market, and production delays pertaining to 7 nm ramp up remain concerns. Also, coronavirus crisis-led weakness in retail, vison, automotive and industrial end markets is a headwind.

However, solid uptake of 5G networking solutions, higher Wi-Fi and modem sales and solid notebook demand, improvement in NAND pricing trends that led to higher ASPs, and Optane bit growth, remain tailwinds.

Goldman Sachs shares have gained +12.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry’s rise of +14.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s second-quarter 2020 results reflected higher revenues, solid capital position, along with elevated expenses and provisions. Goldman’s solid position in worldwide announced and completed M&As will keep strengthening the business. Also, business diversification and cost management are tailwinds. Moreover, with strong liquidity, the company carries a low credit risk.

Yet, legal issues remain a headwind. In addition, high dependence on overseas revenues and volatile client-activity might impede Goldman's top-line growth.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Boeing Company (BA), Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weeklyandreports.

click here>>> If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please

Today's Must Read

Expense Saving Aids Bank of America (BAC) Amid Low Rates

Intel (INTC) Banks on Portfolio Strength Amid 7 nm Delay

Business Diversification Aids Goldman (GS), Legal Issues A Woe

Featured Reports

Intuit (INTU) Rides on Product Refresh, Higher Subscriptions

Per the Zacks analyst, Intuit is benefiting from frequent product refreshes, which help it to gain customers

ADP Rides on Strategic Buyouts Amid Technological Challenges

The Zacks analyst believes that acquisitions help ADP strengthen its position in the HCM market

Expansion Moves, Productivity Aid Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

While the company faces headwind from soft demand in non-domestic markets, it should gain from expansion of retail operations and productivity improvement actions, per the Zacks analyst.

Keurig's (KDP) Coffee Business Gains Traction Amid Pandemic

Per the Zacks analyst, Keurig Dr Pepper's coffee business benefits from higher at-home consumption as more people are working from home amid the pandemic.

Rising Top-line Aid, High Debts Hurt HCA Healthcare (HCA)

Per the Zacks analyst, its growing top-line driven by increasing admissions has led to significant growth of the company. However, its high leverage continues to weigh down the margins.

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Continues to Banks on PHP Project

The Zacks analyst believes Kinder Morgan will generate fee-based revenues from the proposed Permian Highway Pipeline (PHP) project.

Card Focus, Loans Aid Capital One (COF), Asset Quality a Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, focus on credit card and online banking businesses, decent loan growth and strategic buyouts aid Capital One. However, worsening asset quality and low rates are major concerns.

New Upgrades

PulteGroup's (PHM) Focus on Entry-Level Buyers Bodes Well

Per the Zacks analysts, higher demand owing to favorable housing dynamics, backed by lower interest rates, and focus on entry-level buyers are expected to benefit PulteGroup.

Strategic Initiatives, Strong Segments Aid Euronet (EEFT)

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of initiatives such as ATM network participation agreements has led to its overall growth. Solid contributions by Money Transfer and EFT segments also contribute.

Telephone & Data Systems (TDS) Rides on Strong Wireless Unit

Per the Zacks Analyst, Telephone and Data Systems is positioned to benefit from network modernization program that includes the launch of 5G services at its wireless subsidiary, U.S. Cellular.

New Downgrades

Poor Commercial Performance Continues to Hurt Boeing (BA)

Per the Zacks analyst, Boeing's commercial business has been suffering long, following grounding of 737 jets. The aerospace industry's slump following COVID-19 outbreak is also hurting the jet maker.

Weakness in the Royalty Segment Hurts Masimo (MASI)

The Zacks analyst is worried about softness in Masimo's Royalty and Other segment. Fierce competition from MedTech bigwigs is another concern.

Trinity (TRN) Hurt by Weak Revenues at Rail Products Group

The Zacks analyst is concerned about the drop in revenues at the Rail Products Group (down 31.8% in the first half of 2020) due to low railcar deliveries and reduced operational efficiency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.