Top Research Reports for Bank of America, Cisco & Boeing

Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Bank of America (BAC), Cisco Systems (CSCO) and The Boeing Company (BA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Bank of America shares have outperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+82.3% vs. +73.9%). The Zacks analyst believes that opening of new branches, improvement in digital offerings and efforts to manage expenses are expected to aid the company's profitability in the quarters ahead.

The company is likely to continue to enhance shareholder value through sustained capital deployments. However, near-zero interest rates and no near-term chance of any change in the same are expected to keep hurting the bank’s margins and interest income to an extent.

Further, the company's high dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate fee income makes us apprehensive.

Shares of Cisco have gained +20.2% in the last six months against the Zacks Computer Networking industry’s gain of +20.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Cisco is well-positioned to benefit from robust adoption of identity and access, advanced threat and unified threat management security solutions amid high growth in Internet traffic.

Further, ongoing momentum in Webex video conferencing and business productivity offerings on account of COVID-19 induced work-from-home demand environment remains noteworthy.

Moreover, strong demand for Catalyst 9000 family of switches, and recovery across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), holds promise. Nonetheless, weakness in the enterprise end markets and coronavirus crisis-led supply chain constraints is likely to weigh on revenues, at least in the near term.

Boeing shares have gained +10.6% over the past three months against the Zacks Aerospace & Defense industry’s gain of +3.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that long-term prospects of global services unit and increasing fiscal defense budget will drive Boeing's growth.

Further, its revenue exposure is spread across more than 90 countries around the globe. While Boeing’s commercial business has not been performing well for the past couple of quarters on account of lower deliveries, the outlook for the company's defense business remains optimistic.

However, Airbus beat Boeing as the world's largest plane maker in 2019 for the first time and again in 2020. Impact of COVID-19 on global air traffic has put Boeing’s 777X product line in jeopardy. Moreover, the company had to reduce its production rate for its 787 and 777 jet programs due to the pandemic.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Citigroup (C), BP p.l.c. (BP) and The Progressive (PGR).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Expense Saving Supports Bank of America (BAC) Amid Low Rates

Cisco (CSCO) Gains From Demand for Security Products & Webex

Military Business Aids Boeing (BA), Poor Deliveries Hurt

Featured Reports

Streamlining Efforts Aid Citi (C) Amid Falling Fee Income

Per Zacks analyst, Citigroup's efforts to grow core businesses by managing costs and streamlining operations, is impressive.

BP Banks on Renewable Energy, Debts Remain Considerably High

BP is targeting 20 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025, an initiative to capitalize on clean energy demand. However, significant reliance on debt capital concerns the Zacks analyst.

Resistors & MOSFETs Portfolio Strength Benefits Vishay (VSH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Vishay is riding on strength across its resistors and capacitors offerings which are aiding its presence in the industrial, military, automotive and medical end-markets.

Cost & Productivity Actions Aid Dow (DOW) Amid Demand Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, Dow should gain from cost synergy savings and productivity initiatives.

Strategic Pact Aids Exact Sciences (EXAS), Rising Costs a Woe

The Zacks analyst is optimistic about growth of Exact Sciences' products and the development of a robust pipeline banking on Genomic Health merger.

Cost Cuts Aid Dover (DOV) Amid Weakness in Few End Markets

Per the Zacks analyst, Dover will gain on its cost control initiatives and focus on improving productivity despite pandemic-induced weak demand across few of its end markets.

Robust Digital Ordering Aid Domino's (DPZ), High Debt Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, a solid digital ordering system and higher global retail sales bode well for Domino's Pizza. However, high debt level remains a major headwind.

New Upgrades

Strong Premium Growth Drive Palomer (PLMR), Cat Loss Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Palomar is set to grow on premiums driven by higher volume of policies written, in turn driven by new business, solid retention and distribution footprint. Yet cat loss concern.

USA Compression (USAC) to Gain From Strong Natural Gas Demand

Per Zacks analyst, higher industrial demand will boost natural gas usage. With compression engines necessary to move natural gas across pipelines, growth prospect for USA Compression seems exciting.

New Downgrades

Declining Revenues & Huge Debts Impair BCE's Prospects

Per the Zacks analyst, apart from the huge debt burden, BCE is struggling with a decline in wireless product sales and roaming volumes, media advertising demand and business customer spending.

COVID-19 Related Costs a Concern for DICK'S Sporting (DKS)

Per the Zacks analyst, DICK'S Sporting has been witnessing incremental compensation and safety expenses due to the pandemic.

High SG&A Costs a Concern for Children's Place (PLCE)

Per the Zacks analyst, rise in SG&A costs is a concern for Children's Place. Management expects first-quarter fiscal 2021 SG&A to be in the range of $100-$105 million, which is higher than last year.

