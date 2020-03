Top Research Reports for Apple, Facebook & AbbVie

Monday, March 9, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB) and AbbVie (ABBV). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Apple’s shares have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past six months (+33.2% vs. +1.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that the company is benefiting from continued momentum in the Services segment, driven by strong App Store sales and the robust adoption of Apple Music and Apple Pay.

Non-iPhone devices, particularly Apple Watch and AirPod, are expected to drive the top line. Solid uptake of Apple Watch Series 5 is now helping the iPhone maker strengthen its presence in the personal health monitoring space. However, the company doesn’t expect to achieve its second-quarter revenue guidance due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which is expected to hurt iPhone supply and demand in China.

This in turn will likely dent investor confidence in the near term. Moreover, the company’s intensifying legal woes due to antitrust investigations and App Store-related lawsuits raise a concern.

Shares of Facebook have gained +6.9% over the past year against the S&P 500’s rise of +8.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Facebook is benefiting from growth in Instagram Stories and Feed, and expanding user base in Asia Pacific.

The company’s initiatives to improve privacy, transparency and authenticity of ads are likely to boost user trust and engagement. The launch of Facebook View app, Facebook Pay, a simpler and faster Messenger for iOS app and more location control feature for Android users is positive.

However, Facebook expects top-line growth to slow down due to increasing limitations in tracking user activity amid the growing privacy-related regulations and changes made in mobile operating systems and browser platforms by Apple and Google as well as in its own tools like the Off Facebook Activity controls. Moreover, a persistent mix shift toward Stories is anticipated to hurt ARPU.

AbbVie’s shares have gained +2.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s fall of -0.4%. The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie’s Humira is performing well driven by strong demand trends amid new competition.

Imbruvica has multibillion-dollar potential. AbbVie has been successful in expanding approvals for its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. It also has an impressive late-stage pipeline. It gained approvals for two new drugs with significant potential, Skyrizi and Rinvoq in 2019. Both are off to a strong start.

The acquisition of Allergan, if successful, should diversify AbbVie’s revenue base and accelerate its non-Humira business. AbbVie’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past one year. However, sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets is a big headwind. Also, the decline in HCV sales is a concern.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Illumina (ILMN), TD Ameritrade (AMTD) and Freeport-McMoRan (FCX).

Growing Product Uptake, Strategic Pacts Aid Illumina (ILMN)

The Zacks analyst expects Illumina to maintain its growth momentum on continued uptake of sequencing consumables, instruments and microarray portfolios.

Digital Innovations Aid TD Ameritrade (AMTD), High Cost Ails

Per Zacks analyst, TD Ameritrade's improved digital platforms have helped it witness higher client activities, thus aiding revenues.

Exploration Progress, Debt Reduction to Aid Freeport (FCX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Freeport should gain from its progress in exploration activities to expand production capacity and efforts to deleverage balance sheet amid rising cash costs.

AXIS Capital's (AXS) Investment Income Aids, Cat Loss Ails

Per the Zacks analyst, higher investment income on the back of increase in yields and allocation of portfolio to fixed maturities will drive its long-term growth.

Viper Energy (VNOM) Banks on Eagle Ford and Permian Acreage

Viper Energy generates steady royalty income from mineral interests in Eagle Ford and Permian Basin.

Focus on First-Time Buyers & Buyouts Drive PulteGroup (PHM)

Per the Zacks analyst, PulteGroup's annual land acquisition strategies and increased focus on growing demand for entry-level homes will drive growth.

Exiting Hunt Business to Bolster DICK'S Sporting (DKS) Comps

Per the Zacks analyst, DICK'S Sporting is on track with the removal of the hunt category from its Field & Stream stores and its replacement with more compelling assortments. This should boost comps.

Weak Demand & Coronavirus to Hurt Carpenter Technology (CRS)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Carpenter Technology's results will continue to bear the brunt of dismal global light vehicle markets and weak transportation demand amid coronavirus outbreak

Lower Product Prices, Softer Demand Weigh on Olin (OLN)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower product pricing is hurting Olin's Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls unit. Weak demand in automotive and industrial coatings markets is also weighing on its Epoxy segment.

