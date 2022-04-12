Top Research Reports for Apple, Berkshire Hathaway & JPMorgan Chase

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Apple shares have gained +24% over the past year against the +8.2% gain for the S&P 500 index on the back of continued momentum in services and robust performance from iPhone, Mac, Wearables, and an expanding App Store ecosystem. Availability of new Mac Studio, new iPad Air and the most affordable iPhone SE. Apple TV+ is gaining recognition with shows like Ted Lasso winning Emmy and CODA wining Academy Award for Best Picture.



However, Apple did not provide revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, given the uncertainty around the impact of the pandemic. Nevertheless, Apple expects to achieve solid year-over-year revenue growth and set a second quarter revenue record despite significant supply constraints, which it estimates to be less than the fiscal first quarter.



Shares of Berkshire Hathaway have outperformed the Zacks Insurance - Property and Casualty industry over the past year (+31.8% vs. +19%). The Zacks analyst sees this performance continuing for this property and casualty insurance leader that is effectively financial conglomerate and Warren Buffett's investment vehicle. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels an increase in float, drives earnings, and generates maximum return on equity.



The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.



Shares of JPMorgan have underperformed the Zacks Banks - Major Regional industry over the past year (-11.4% vs. -1.7%) on growing uncertainty about the economic outlook in the wake of recent yield-curve developments. We will get a better sense of the operating environment after this week's Q1 earnings report, but estimates have been coming down lately given weak investment banking and trading business and rising expenses.

The ongoing Fed tightening cycle is a net positive for JPMorgan and the peer group as it will help boost margins. The outlook for loan demand also appears favorable, though sustainability of the trend is far from certain.

Zacks analyst believes that the normalization of the trading business is expected to hurt the company's fee income growth, going forward. Further, relatively lower interest rates in the near term are expected to keep weighing on the company’s margins and interest income. Steadily rising operating expenses remain a major near-term headwind.



However, opening new branches, strategic acquisitions/investments, global expansion and digitization initiatives, and decent investment banking (IB) pipeline are expected to keep supporting the company's financials. Additionally, its steady capital deployments look sustainable and will enhance shareholder value.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Mastercard Incorporated (MA), and Bank of America Corporation (BAC).



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Featured Reports

Strong GPU Adoption in Gaming, Datacenter Aids NVIDIA (NVDA)

Per the Zacks analyst, rapid adoption of NVIDIA's GPUs in the gaming and datacenter markets is driving top-line. However, coronavirus menace could negatively impact its near-term revenues.

Accretive Buyouts, Strong Balance Sheet Aid Mastercard (MA)

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of buyouts have helped Mastercard expand its portfolio, thereby aiding the top line. Its healthy balance sheet enables investments, which expects to drive long-term growth.

Cost Saving Efforts Aid Bank of America (BAC), Low Rates Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, Bank of America's efforts to save costs and enhance digital capabilities will aid profits. Despite several rate hike expectations, relatively low rates hurt net interest yields.

Abbott (ABT) Banks on Diabetes Business amid Forex Woes

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Abbott's progress with diabetes business led by strong growth in FreeStyle Libre. Yet, adverse currency movement continues to pose concerns.

Amgen (AMGN) Rapidly Advancing Pipeline Development

The Zacks analyst says that Amgen is rapidly advancing its robust pipeline of early and late-stage assets. Several phase III readouts are due in 2022.

Cost Management & Regulated investment Aid Exelon (EXC)

Per the Zacks analyst Exelon's cost management initiatives will have positive impact on margins and its planned $29B investments through 2025 will strengthen its operation.

New Products Aid Cadence (CDNS) Sales Amid Elevated Spending

While expanding product portfolio and frequent product launches are aiding Cadence's top line, increased spending on research & development is likely to hinder its margins, per the Zacks analyst.

New Upgrades

Lodging Industry Recovery, Top Assets Aid Host Hotels (HST)

Per the Zacks Analyst, with a rebound in the lodging industry, a solid portfolio of upscale hotels across lucrative markets and capital-recycling moves, Host Hotels is likely to witness RevPAR growth.

Matador (MTDR) Banks on Prolific Delaware Basin Acreages

The Zacks analyst likes Matador's high-quality Delaware Basin acreage and significant drilling inventory in the region, which enhances the company's production outlook.

High-Quality Eagle Ford Acreage to Aid Magnolia (MGY)

The Zacks analyst believes that Magnolia Oil and Gas' high-quality acreage in the core of the Eagle Ford provides it with attractive economics, industry-leading breakevens and fast payback.

New Downgrades

Aptiv (APTV) Grapples With Weak Global Vehicle Production

The Zacks analyst believes that weak global vehicle production due to continued impacts of the pandemic and worldwide semiconductor shortage are expected to weigh on Aptiv's business performance.

Chip-Crunch Related Headwinds to Weigh on Adient (ADNT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Adient's near-term prospects remain muted amid chip shortage, operating inefficiencies, increased commodity and freight costs, tough labor market and logistical challenges.

High Capital Spending & Commodity Woes to Hurt Lear (LEA)

The Zacks analyst is of the view that rising commodity costs (especially steel and copper) along with high R&D costs and capex to support electrification will limit Lear's near-term margins.

