Top Research Reports for Amazon, United Parcel Service & 3M

Thursday, April 29, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com (AMZN), United Parcel Service (UPS), and 3M Company (MMM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Amazon have modestly lagged the broader market in the last one-year period (+40.8% vs. +46.5%). The Zacks analyst believes that Amazon is gaining from a solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio, as confirmed by the company's blockbuster March-quarter results Thursday afternoon.

Further, coronavirus-led spike in online orders continues to be a major tailwind. Also, solid growth in its online stores sales remains a positive. Moreover, surge in online grocery shopping is another positive.

Moreover, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain risks for the company’s margin expansion in the near term. Also, rising cloud competition poses risk.

United Parcel Service shares have gained +28.5% over the last three months against the Zacks Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry’s gain of +24.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that an exponential e-commerce growth has been aiding UPS amid the ongoing pandemic.

The company performed very well in the first-quarter 2021, reporting better-than-expected earnings per share and revenues. The results were aided by an expanded volume of deliveries. Further, strong free cash flow generation is another positive for the company.

However, high operating expenses pose concerns. Moreover, management's decision to not provide any earnings and revenue guidance for 2021 sheds light on the uncertainty ahead.

Shares of 3M have gained +23.4% in the past six months against the Zacks Diversified Operations industry’s gain of +30.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that 3M is well-positioned to benefit from its solid product portfolio, marketing activities, as well as shareholder-friendly policies.

In first-quarter 2021, the company’s earnings and sales surpassed estimates by 23.11% and 5.92%, respectively. Further, increased demand for respirators boosted sales by $190 million during the quarter.

However, inflation in raw materials and logistic costs are predicted to hurt earnings in the quarters ahead. Also, debt-related woes, international exposure and restructuring charges are other major concerns for the company.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Texas Instruments (TXN), Costco Wholesale (COST) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption Benefit Amazon (AMZN)

Average Daily Volume Growth Boosts UPS, High Costs Hurt

Solid Demand to Aid 3M (MMM) Amid Raw Material Costs Woes

Growth in Personal Electronics Aids Texas Instruments (TXN)

Per the Zacks analyst, growth in the personal electronics market owing to coronavirus-induced increasing work-from-home trend is benefiting the top-line of Texas Instruments.

Decent Comps Run to Fuel Costco's (COST) Sales, Cost a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, Costco's growth strategies, decent comps run and solid membership trend are likely to fuel sales.

AMD Rides on Robust 7 nm Product Portfolio & Partnerships

Per the Zacks analyst, Advanced Micro Devices is benefiting from the strong adoption of the latest 7 nm-based EYPC and Ryzen processors.

Higher Ground Revenues Aid FedEx (FDX) Amid Cost Woes

While the significant rise in Ground revenues owing to residential delivery volume growth is boosting FedEx's top line, the Zacks analyst is concerned about the steep rise in operating costs.

Growing Top Line Aids, High Leverage Ails Centene (CNC)

Per the Zacks analyst, its rising revenues on the back of buyouts, membership growth in Medicaid business and contract wins poise it well for growth.

Vail Resorts (MTN) Benefits From Solid Season Pass Program

Per the Zacks analyst, Vail Resorts' focus on the season pass program along with efficient marketing efforts bode well.

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Buyouts Aid, Cost Woes Linger

Per the Zacks analyst, a number of acquisitions have helped Arthur J. Gallagher to enhance its capabilities and drive growth. However, elevated expenses remain an overhang.

Cost Reduction, Acquisitions to Aid PPG Industries (PPG)

Per the Zacks analyst, cost savings through restructuring actions should lend support to PPG Industries' margins. Acquisitions will also broaden its portfolio and contribute to its top line.n

Software & Technology Investments Aid Robert Half (RHI)

The Zacks analyst believes that prudent investments in software initiatives and technology infrastructure along with a broad and deep client database ensure long-term growth for Robert Half.

Cost Control, Loan Growth to Aid New York Community (NYCB)

Per the Zacks analyst, New York Community's efforts to drive operational efficiency through cost-control measures are encouraging.

Lower Asset Utilization Hurts Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

The Zacks analyst is concerned since lower utilization of midstream assets and higher utility costs hurt Phillips 66 Partners.

Post Holdings (POST) Troubled by Soft Foodservice Segment

Per the Zacks analyst, softness in the Foodservice segment due to reduced away-from-home food demand amid the pandemic is a concern for Post Holdings.

Oil & Natural Gas Price Volatility Hurts OGE Energy (OGE)

Per the Zacks analyst, OGE Energy incurred impairment charges due to oil and natural gas commodity price volatility as COVID-19 caused demand decline.

