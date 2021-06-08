Top Research Reports for Amazon, Tesla & UnitedHealth

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Amazon have underperformed the broader market in the last one-year period (+23% vs. +36.2%) on a combination of worries, ranging from the company's less advantageous standing in the post-pandemic world to negative sentiment on all 'growthy' stocks in a rising interest rate environment. That said, the Zacks analyst believes that Amazon is gaining on solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and strong content portfolio. Further, solid growth in its online stores sales remains a positive.

Additionally, strong adoption rate of AWS is aiding the company’s cloud dominance. Moreover, expanding AWS services portfolio is continuously helping Amazon in gaining further momentum among the customers. However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain risks for the company’s margin expansion in the near term.

Tesla shares have gained +0.1% over the last six months against the Zacks Domestic Automotive industry’s gain of +2.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has a first-mover advantage in the e-mobility space, with high range vehicles and superior technology.

Further, robust Model 3/Y demand, Shanghai Gigafactory prospects, amazing line-up of upcoming products and aggressive expansion efforts bode well for the firm. However, an unclear 2021 vehicle delivery target raises a concern. Also, waning margins for Model S/X, chip crunch and lofty valuation of the firm are other concerns.

Shares of UnitedHealth have gained +14.1% in the past three months against the Zacks Medical Insurance industry’s gain of +13.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s top line has been boosted by new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings.

UnitedHealth remains well poised to gain from its government business. Further, a sturdy balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation have led to a solid capital position, thereby enabling the company to engage in share buybacks and dividend payments. However, it is witnessing a slowdown in international and commercial business.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include T-Mobile US (TMUS), TotalEnergies (TOT) and Moderna (MRNA).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Banks on Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption

Surging Vehicle Demand to Drive Tesla (TSLA) Amid High Capex

UnitedHealth (UNH) Solid Top Line Aids, Membership Dip Hurts

Featured Reports

T-Mobile (TMUS) Rides on 5G Network Strength Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, T-Mobile is poised to benefit from the rollout of its Extended Range 5G and superfast Ultra Capacity 5G services, along with customer growth driven by the Sprint merger.

Expanding LNG & Clean Energy Assets Aid TotalEnergies (TOT)

Per the Zacks analyst TotalEnergies' increasing global presence in entire LNG value chain and expansion of clean energy generation through joint venture and acquisition will boost its performance.

Moderna's (MRNA) COVID-19 Vaccine Promising Amid Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's rapid progress with it is boosting its prospects. It expects to generate $18 billion from vaccine sales.

Cigna (CI) Benefits from Growing Revenues, Strong Cash Flows

Per the Zacks analyst, Cigna gains from a healthy revenue stream, driven by buyouts and enhanced products suite.

Solid Balance Sheet Supports BNY Mellon (BK) Amid Low Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, a solid balance sheet and efforts to improve efficiency through cost control will aid BNY Mellon.

Parcel Volumes & E-commerce Demand Boost ZTO Express (ZTO)

The Zacks analyst is pleased with the progress in express delivery services unit, driven by upbeat parcel volumes. Also, higher adoption of e-commerce is aiding the freight-forwarding services unit.

Improved Demand Aids Xylem (XYL), High Costs Remain Concerning

Per the Zacks analyst, Xylem (XYL) is benefiting from solid demand for products and rising commercial activities in end markets.

New Upgrades

Solid E-commerce Momentum to Bolster Gap's (GPS) Sales

Per the Zacks analysts, e-commerce momentum has been significantly aiding Gap's top line as well as growth in the Gap, Old Navy and Athleta brands.

Business Streamlining, Cost Savings Aid Magellan (MGLN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Magellan Heath is set to grow on its focus on businesses that provide high returns, business transformation cost-saving initiatives, and boosting digital health capabilities.

Rising Farm Income, Infrastructure Demand Aid Lindsay (LNN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Lindsay will gain on improving farm income which will support irrigation equipment demand and the momentum in infrastructure segment backed by demand for Road Zipper projects.

New Downgrades

Domestic Subscriber Loss & High Debt Hurts Discovery (DISCA)

Per the Zacks analyst, the loss of domestic subscribers is negatively impacting Discovery's top-line growth. Escalated debt levels are a headwind for the company's financials.

Continental's (CLR) Rising Production Cost Threatens Profits

The Zacks analyst expects Continental Resources' increasing production costs for 2021 to affect the bottom line. Moreover, its significant debt exposure is concerning.

Portfolio Repositioning to Benefit AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Per the Zacks analyst, in the current volatile interest rate and high prepayment environment, AGNC Investment's commitment to repositioning the portfolio will likely drive its performance.

