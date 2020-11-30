Top Research Reports for Amazon, Alphabet & Zoom Video

Monday, November 30, 2020



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>



Amazon was standout performer even before the pandemic, but the stock has really thrived in the Covid-19 driven locked down environment that significantly accelerated the shift to digital sales. The stock's +70% gain in the year-to-date period aptly describes this backdrop. Additionally, solid Prime momentum owing to ultrafast delivery services and expanding content portfolio remained tailwind. Further, strengthening AWS services and its growing adoption rate contributed well.



However, accelerating coronavirus related expenses remain major concerns. Also, foreign exchange headwinds and rising cloud competition are risks.



(You can read the full research report on Amazon here >>>)



Alphabet shares have gained +38.7% over the past one-year period vs. +13% gain for the S&P 500 index, reflecting continued momentum search, cloud and YouTube businesses. The company’s strengthening cloud unit aided substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in the search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive.



However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability.



(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>>)



Zoom Video shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet - Software industry in the year-to-date period (+593.1% vs. +100.3%). The Zacks analyst believes that demand for the company’s cloud-native video-first platform is expected to remain solid owing to the work-from-home and online-learning wave. Easy to deploy, use, manage and scalability makes Zoom Video’s software popular among its customers. Expanding clientele is expected to drive top-line growth momentum in the near term. Moreover, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst.



However, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well.



(You can read the full research report on Zoom Video here >>>)



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Honeywell International Inc. (HON), Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Moderna, Inc. (MRNA).



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>



Sheraz Mian



Director of Research



Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Amazon (AMZN) Banks on Prime Momentum & Growing AWS Adoption

Alphabet (GOOGL) Rides on Diversification; Risks Remain

Zoom (ZM) Rides on Work-From-Home & Online Learning Wave

Featured Reports

Acquisition Strategy, Strong Financials Aids HEICO (HEI)

Per the Zacks analyst, disciplined acquisition strategy has been a pivotal element for the company's overall growth. It also continues to exhibit strong balance sheet and cash flow generation capacity

Cost Minimizing Efforts to Boost Halliburton (HAL)

The Zacks analyst believes that cost reducing efforts will boost Halliburton's bottom-line but is concerned about severe slowdown in North American drilling.

ADP Benefits From WorkMarket Buyout Amid Rising Expenses

The Zacks analyst believes that the WorkMarket acquisition is helping Automatic Data Processing to strengthen its customer base and expand internationally.

Intelligrated Unit Aids Honeywell (HON), Demand Stays Weak

Per the Zacks analyst, strength in Honeywell's Intelligrated and warehouse automation business units will lend momentum to the company.

Restructuring Plans Aid Molina Healthcare (MOH), Costs Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Molina Healthcare's (MOH)restructuring initiatives should improve its efficiency and restore profitability.

Haemonetics (HAE) Gains Ground on Growing Hospital Business

Per the Zacks analyst, uptick in the Hemostasis Management product line should continue driving its Hospital business growth.

Moderna's (MRNA) Coronavirus Vaccine Development Encouraging

Per the Zacks analyst, Moderna's foray into development of mRNA-based vaccine for coronavirus infection, COVID-19, and rapid progress with it is boosting the company's prospects.

New Upgrades

Customer Demand Drive DICK'S Sporting (DKS) Online Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, DICK'S Sporting is gaining from strong online show driven by solid demand and improved omni-channel capabilities. Notably, online sales soared 95% in the fiscal third quarter.

Toll Brothers (TOL) Rides on Buyouts & Solid Housing Market

Per the Zacks analyst, favorable housing backdrop, lack of competition in the luxury new home market and buyout synergies have been driving Toll Brothers.

Expansion Actions, NSCC Carbon Buyout to Aid Cabot (CBT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Cabot will gain from its actions to expand its specialty compounds business. The NSCC Carbon plant acquisition will also support growth of its specialty carbons business.

New Downgrades

Falling Occupancy, High Disposals to Hurt Mack-Cali (CLI)

Per the Zacks analyst, Mack-Cali's suburban office asset sales will have a dilutive impact on its near-term results. Also, declining occupancy at the multifamily portfolio is worrisome.

Lack of Collaboration Contracts Is a Woe for Novavax (NVAX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Novavax's portfolio is devoid of collaboration contracts for product development, which is a concern. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind.

Weak Marketing Services & Rising Competition Ail eBay (EBAY)

Per the Zacks analyst, eBay is hurt by sluggishness in its marketing services. Further, intensifying competition from Amazon, Alibaba and other players remains a risk.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Moderna, Inc. (MRNA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Honeywell International Inc. (HON): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.