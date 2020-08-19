Top Research Reports for Alphabet, salesforce & Union Pacific

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet (GOOGL), salesforce.com (CRM) and Union Pacific (UNP). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Alphabet shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet Services industry in the year-to-date period (+16.2% vs. +20.7%), reflecting the cyclical exposure to advertising spending trends. The near-term headwinds notwithstanding, the Zacks analyst believes that expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in the search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive.

Alphabet reported strong second-quarter earnings. The cloud and YouTube businesses remained strong, while digital advertising growth slowed down in the quarter due to the pandemic. The company’s strengthening cloud unit aided substantial revenue growth.

Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>> )

Shares of salesforce have gained +5.8% over the past six months against the Zacks Tech sector's +11.9% gain over the same time period. The Zacks analyst believes that salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation.

The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Tableau positions the company to be a leader in business analytics for actionable results in everything from operations to HR.

However, stiff competition from Oracle and Microsoft is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability.

(You can read the full research report on salesforce here >>> )

Union Pacific shares have gained +15.4% over the past three months against the Zacks Rail industry’s rise of +17.5%. The Zacks analyst is pleased by the company's efforts toward promoting safety and enhancing productivity.

Efforts to control costs, courtesy of the precision scheduled railroading model, are a positive, particularly, in the wake of revenue concerns. Mainly owing to cost-cutting efforts, operating ratio is predicted to improve in 2020. The company's ability to generate free cash flow (up 58.9% in first-half 2020) is also a boon. Uptick in the company's parcel business on buoyant e-commerce demand is another positive.

However, Union Pacific is suffering a dismal freight revenue scenario (down 14% in first-half 2020). Freight revenues are being hurt, mainly by coronavirus-induced depressed volumes (down 13% in first-half 2020). Weakness in the Bulk, Premium and Industrial units weighed on the overall volume picture. Overall volumes are likely to decline around 10% in the current year. Deterioration in the debt-to-EBITDA ratio is an added woe.

(You can read the full research report on Union Pacific here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Netflix (NFLX), TC Energy (TRP) and Paychex (PAYX).

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Today's Must Read

Alphabet (GOOGL) Rides on Diversification; Risks Remain

Digital Transformation and Acquisitions Aid salesforce (CRM)

Low Costs Help Union Pacific (UNP), Freight Revenues Hurt

Featured Reports

Robust Content Aids Netflix (NFLX) Amid Stiff Competition

Per the Zacks analyst, Netflix's robust content portfolio is driving subscriber addition that is helping to it steer away competition from Disney+, Apple TV+ and Amazon prime video.

TC Energy's (TRP) C$37B Growth Projects to Boost Earnings

The Zacks analyst believes that TC Energy's C$37 billion of growth projects should support its earnings and dividend payouts.

Paychex (PAYX) Benefits From Acquisitions Amid Expenses Woes

Per the Zacks analyst, acquisitions boost Paychex's revenue accretion and result in tax synergies. However, high sales, marketing and product development expenses weigh on its bottom line.

RPM Rides on Acquisition & 2020 MAP to Growth, Sales Down

Per the Zacks analyst, RPM's buyout and cost-saving moves bode well. Yet, softness in manufacturing and distribution operations raise concerns.

Gold Prices Aid Royal Gold (RGLD), Production Cuts to Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Royal Gold will gain on high gold prices, acquisitions and efforts to lower debt.

Focus on Renewables, Infrastructure Aid Pinnacle West (PNW)

Per the Zacks analyst Pinnacle West's planned $4.7B investment in the 2020-2022 period will boost its performance.

Recruiting Efforts Aid LPL Financial (LPLA), Costs a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, LPL Financial's recruiting efforts and solid advisor productivity will likely aid advisory revenues.

New Upgrades

New Launches in Electrophysiology Aid Boston Scientific (BSX)

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about the U.S. launch of Boston Scientific's DIRECTSENSE Technology post the FDA's nod. Strength in BTG interventional medicines in the second quarter buoys optimism.

MGM Resorts (MGM) Banks on Macau Business to Drive Growth

Per the Zacks analyst, MGM Resorts investment in Macau and a strong portfolio will drive growth. The company expects markets to bounce back after the restrictions are lifted.

Flowers Foods (FLO) to Gain on Solid Branded-Retail Sales

Per the Zacks analyst, Flowers Foods is set to gain from its increased focus on branded retail sales amid pandemic-led higher consumption.

New Downgrades

Weakening Memory Chip Demand to Hurt Micron (MU)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Micron's near-term performance might be hurt by the bleak memory chip demand as customers are adjusting inventories in response to the economic recession caused by COVID-19.

Pandemic Disorder Leads to Weak Base Business for LabCorp (LH)

The Zacks analyst is worried about LabCorp witnessing Diagnostic sales slowdown due to sluggish Base Business revenue on the impact of COVID-19.

Weakness in Industrial Segment Restricts Barnes Group (B)

Per the Zacks analyst, Barnes Group is struggling with the poor performance of the Industrial segment, owing to the weak automotive and industrial end markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.