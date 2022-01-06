Top Research Reports for Alphabet, salesforce & Starbucks

Thursday, January 6, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), salesforce.com, inc. (CRM), and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+55.3% vs. +25.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that Alphabet’s dominant search market share, an expanding cloud footprint and strengthening presence in the smart home market are the major catalysts for the stock's continued outperformance.

Google’s mobile search has been gaining solid momentum. Strong focus on innovation of AI techniques as well as wearables technology is likely to aid business growth in the long term. Alphabet’s expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is another major positive. Growing litigation issues and increasing expenses, however, are concerning.

(You can read the full research report on Alphabet here >>> )

salesforce shares have lost -17.1% over the past three months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +2.9%. Stiff competition, unfavorable currency fluctuations as well as increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are some of the major headwinds for CRM.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment amid a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. The recent acquisition of Slack is likely to position salesforce as a leader in the enterprise team collaboration solution space, thereby enabling it to better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product.

(You can read the full research report on salesforce here >>> )

Shares of Starbucks have lost -4.9% in the last six months against the Zacks Food & Restaurants industry’s loss of -1.9%. SBUX’s earnings in fiscal 2022 is likely to be impacted by strategic investments and cost inflation. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 60 days.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that store growth, robust digitalization initiatives and a sturdy comps growth bode well for the long term. Starbucks’ also reported impressive U.S. comps for the third straight quarter in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. SBUX now anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits in fiscal 2022.

(You can read the full research report on Starbucks here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amgen Inc. (AMGN), BP p.l.c. (BP) and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS).

Sheraz Mian

Director of Research

Note: Sheraz Mian heads the Zacks Equity Research department and is a well-regarded expert of aggregate earnings. He is frequently quoted in the print and electronic media and publishes the weekly Earnings Trends and Earnings Preview reports. If you want an email notification each time Sheraz publishes a new article, please click here>>>

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained an impressive +962.5% versus the S&P 500’s +329.4%. Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.