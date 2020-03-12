Top Research Reports for Alibaba, Roche & Intel

Thursday, March 12, 2020

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Alibaba Group (BABA), Roche Holding (RHHBY) and Intel (INTC). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Alibaba’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Internet Commerce industry over the past six months (+5.1% vs. -0.2%). The Zacks analyst believes that Alibaba’s higher costs associated with new initiatives remain a major concern. Also, uncertain economy and macro headwinds in China are major concerns.

In addition, rising competition from e-commerce players poses a risk. However, the steady improvement in core commerce and strong cloud business remain positives. The company continues to benefit from strong growth in metrics. Further, Alibaba’s strengthening cloud business with its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance.

Its New Retail strategy is also gaining momentum. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores.

Shares of Roche have gained +7.8% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s fall of -3.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that Roche’s performance has been impressive, propelled by solid sales of new drugs.

Strong growth of Ocrevus, Perjeta, Tecentriq and Hemlibra countered biosimilar competition for Herceptin, MabThera and Avastin. Particularly, MS drug Ocrevus witnessed strong growth on increased demand. Roche’s dominant position in the breast cancer space continues to boost performance on label expansion of drugs. Also, label expansion of blockbuster immune-oncology drug Tecentriq into additional indications is a positive.

The recent Spark acquisition will boost Roche’s presence in the gene therapy space as well. However, most of the legacy drugs are facing biosimilar competition. Additionally, pipeline setbacks are concerns as well.

Intel’s shares have lost -16.2% over the past three months against the Zacks General Semiconductor industry’s fall of -6.6%. The Zacks analyst believes that Intel is benefiting from strong data-centric growth. Robust mix of high-performance 2nd-Gen Xeon Scalable processors and solid demand from Cloud service providers is expected to drive near-term growth.

The company is also making advancements in the IoT space, courtesy of product introductions and tie ups. Moreover, Intel is witnessing strong momentum for its first 10-nanometer (nm) mobile CPU. The company is planning nine product releases on 10 nm this year.

Further, it is adding 25% wafer capacity across its 14 nm and 10 nm nodes in 2020. Nevertheless, declining PC total addressable market, higher expenses pertaining to 10-nm ramp up and constrained supply amid coronavirus outbreak in China remain concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Welltower (WELL), Tyson Foods (TSN) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ).

Today's Must Read

Alibaba (BABA) Grapples with Competition, Rising Expenses

New Drugs Propel Roche (RHHBY) Amid Biosimilar Competition

Intel (INTC) Rides on AI-based Alliances & Product Rollouts

Featured Reports

Welltower (WELL) to Grow on Portfolio-Repositioning Efforts

Per the Zacks analyst, Welltower's portfolio-realignment moves will likely drive long-term sustainability as well as cash flow.

Financial Fitness Program to Fuel Tyson Foods (TSN) Earnings

Per the Zacks analyst, Tyson Foods is likely to gain from Financial Fitness Program, which aims at enhancing operational efficiency.

Solid Cash Flow to Aid Canadian Natural (CNQ) Amid Term Loan

The Zacks analyst is impressed by Canadian Natural's growing free cash flow but is worried about the C$3.25-billion term loan that will worsen its balance sheet.

Fleet Upgrade & Expansion Efforts Boost Ryanair (RYAAY)

The Zacks analyst is appreciative of the company's efforts to expand its fleet. Initiatives to extend its presence apart from adding shareholder value are encouraging too.

Focus on Renewables Aids AES Corp. (AES), Regulations Hurt

Per the Zacks Analyst, AES Corp.'s focus on renewables should boost growth led by rapid expansion of renewable overseas footprint.

Perrigo (PRGO) Rides on Restructuring Plans Amid Competition

Perrigo's restructuring initiatives will generate millions in annual savings, however, the Zacks Analyst is concerned about stiff competition.

Acquisitions Support People's United (PBCT), High Costs Ail

Per the Zacks analyst, People's United's strong liquidity position makes it well poised to grow through acquisitions.

New Upgrades

Passenger Revenues & Cost Control Aid LATAM Airlines (LTM)

Per the Zacks analyst, rise in passenger revenues (up 3.4% in 2019) and efforts to check non-fuel unit costs are driving the carrier's growth.

Dividends, Buybacks & Lease Fleet Growth Aid Trinity (TRN)

The Zacks analyst is impressed with the lease fleet growth at Trinity (TRN). Efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are also promising.

Acquisitions and Expansion Actions to Aid U.S. Silica (SLCA)

The Zacks analyst believes that the Sandbox and EP Minerals buyouts will support U.S. Silica's margins. The company will also likely gain from expansion actions in the Permian Basin.

New Downgrades

China Exposure and High Indebtedness to Hurt Flex (FLEX)

Per the Zacks analyst, Flex's substantial China exposure amid coronavirus crisis is likely to weigh on near-term financial performance.

Rising Expenses Impact Synovus' (SNV) Bottom-line Growth

Per the Zacks Analyst, mounting expenses due to Synovus' investments in infrastructure and technology remains a major headwind. Also, exposure to commercial real estate loans keeps us apprehensive.

Weak Demand in FRP Unit, High Debt Ail Allegheny (ATI)

Per the Zacks analyst, lower demand for high-value products will weigh on the company's Flat-Rolled Products (FRP) segment. Its high debt level is another concern.

