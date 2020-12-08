Top Research Reports for Alibaba, QUALCOMM & Novo Nordisk

Tuesday, December 8, 2020



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) and Novo Nordisk AS (NVO). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Alibaba shares have gained +24.4% in the year-to-date period against the S&P 500’s rise of +14.8%, on the back of steady improvement in core commerce and strong cloud business. The Zacks analyst believes that Alibaba’s strengthening cloud business with its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. Its New Retail strategy is also gaining momentum. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Hema fresh food grocery business and Intime Department Stores.



However, higher costs associated with new initiatives remain a major concern. Also, COVID-19 related economic uncertainties and macro headwinds in China are major concerns. In addition, rising competition from e-commerce players poses a risk.



QUALCOMM shares have outperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry in the year to date period (+79.1% vs. +45.0%). The Zacks analyst believes that with the rollout of 5G technology, Qualcomm is benefiting from investments toward building a licensing program in mobile. The company is focused on retaining its leadership in the 5G chipset market and mobile connectivity. It resolved a dispute with Huawei and inked a new long-term patent license agreement, which augurs well for long-term revenues.



However, lower handset shipments due to the COVID-19 pandemic remain a near-term headwind. Qualcomm is expected to face softness in demand from China. Over the past years, the company’s margins have declined due to high operating and research and development expenses.



Shares of Novo Nordisk have gained +20.4% over the past year against the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s increase of +6.8%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company’s well-known drug Ozempic is off to a solid start and the launch of Rybelsus looks good. The label of Ozempic was further expanded by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to include a cardiovascular indication. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Tresiba, Victoza, Ozempic, Xultophy and Saxenda maintain momentum for the company.



However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products in hormone replacement therapy and intensifying competition will affect sales. Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 will adversely affect the performance in the upcoming quarters.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include General Motors Company (GM), The Boeing Company (BA) and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL).



Today's Must Read

Alibaba (BABA) Drives On Cloud Growth; Investments Hurt

Qualcomm (QCOM) Rides on 5G Chip Momentum, Portfolio Depth

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Boasts a Strong Pipeline, Amidst Competition

Featured Reports

Low Fuel Costs Boost Delta (DAL) Despite Revenue Woes

The Zacks analyst believes that low fuel costs (down 16% in the first nine months of 2020) are helping the company partly offset the coronavirus-led top-line weakness.

General Motors (GM) to Thrive on Aggressive EV Plans

The Zacks analyst appreciates General Motors' $27 billion investment plan on electric vehicles, partnerships with Honda and EVgo and its Ultium Drive system which is set to boost its e-mobility game.

Decent Comps to Fuel Costco's (COST) Sales, Cost a Concern

Per the Zacks analyst, Costco's growth strategies, decent comps run and solid membership trend are likely to fuel sales.

Reducing Costs Aid, Weak Revenues Ail Community Heath (CYH)

Per the Zacks analyst, its decreasing expenses owing to solid restructuring initiatives poise it well for growth. However, its weak revenues due to reduction in admissions remain a major concern.

Product Launches, Acquisitions Aid Bruker (BRKR) Amid Pandemic

The Zacks analyst is upbeat about Bruker's slew of product launches in the recent months amid the pandemic.

Telecommunication Business Aids Dycom (DY), Coronavirus Ail

Dycom's business primarily benefits from increased demand for network bandwidth and mobile broadband. However, COVID-19-led disruptions and uncertain municipal environment remains.

Military Business Aids Boeing (BA), Poor Deliveries Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Boeing boasts $2.6 trillion market opportunity for defense and space, which in turn would bolster its growth. Yet, poor deliveries of 737 and 787 continue to hurt the stock.

New Upgrades

Loan Growth, Strategic Buyouts Aid BOK Financial (BOKF)

Per the Zacks analyst, BOK Financial is posied to benefit from its strategic acquisitions, decent loan growth, improvement in asset quality and a solid balance sheet position.

Cost Cuts & New Products to Aid Lincoln Electric (LECO)

The Zacks analyst believes Lincoln Electric is poised to benefit from its efforts to cut down costs, focus on developing new products, investment to grow in automation and acquisitions.

Rising Farm Income, Infrastructure Demand Aid Lindsay (LNN)

Per the Zacks analyst, Lindsay will gain on improving farm income, momentum in infrastructure segment backed by demand for Road Zipper projects as well as its Foundation for Growth initiative.

New Downgrades

Clean Fuel Use, JV Termination Ail Arch Resources (ARCH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Arch Resources prospects has been impacted by rising usage of clean fuel and termination of joint venture agreement with Peabody Energy might hinder growth prospects.

NRG Energy's (NRG) Old Facilities & International Risks Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, NRG Energy's old facilities raises the possibility of unplanned outages. Also, its international operations are exposed to political and economic risks which act as a headwind.

Valero Energy's (VLO) Refining Margins Continue to be Weak

The Zacks analyst is of the opinion that soft gasoline and jet fuel demand will keep hurting Valero Energy's refining margins, at least over a short-term period.

