Top Research Reports for Alibaba, General Electric & Honeywell

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA), General Electric Co. (GE) and Honeywell International Inc. (HON). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

BABA 's shares have underperformed the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry over the past year (-30.6% vs. +40.1%). The Zacks analyst believes that a weak China market, sluggishness in online physical goods GMV at Taobao and Tmall marketplaces, and stiff competition from the domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies have weighed down on the company’s fortunes. Unfavorable global macroeconomic goings on have also been a hindrance.

However, the company’s offline entertainment business segments, namely Damai and Alibaba Pictures have been a success. Also, solid momentum in the international commerce business is driving top-line growth.

General Electric’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the last six months (+24.5% vs. -0.7%). The Zacks analyst believes that strength in the company’s aerospace segment, gas power services and growth in grid and onshore wind businesses have been beneficial. The company has also made judicious acquisitions over time.

Yet, high costs and operating expenses, a soft offshore wind business and supply chain disruptions in the defense market continue to remain major headwinds.

Shares of Honeywell have outperformed the Zacks Diversified Operations industry over the past six months (+3.3% vs. -0.7%). Per the Zacks analyst, strength in the commercial aviation, aerospace and process solutions businesses augurs well for the company. New acquisitions like Compressor Controls are also likely to boost future growth.

However, supply chain issues, lower volumes in the warehouse and workflow solutions, high cost of procuring raw materials and foreign currency headwinds continue to remain major concerns.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW), Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW).

Featured Reports

Customer Growth & Strategic Investments Aid IDACORP (IDA)

Per the Zacks analyst, IDACORP's ongoing capital investments will strengthen its operations. The company continues to add new customers as it provides reliable, affordable and clean energy.

Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Solid Chocolate & Biscuit Categories

Per the Zacks analyst, Mondelez has been gaining on its focus on expanding the core chocolate & biscuit categories. Both these categories registered growth in sales during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Solid Retirement Business Aids Principal Financial (PFG)

Per the Zacks analyst, Principal is set to grow on the strength of retirement and long-term savings business in Latin America and Asia as well as group benefits and protection in the United States.

Hiring, Global Reach Aid Moelis & Company (MC) Amid Weak IB

Per the Zacks analyst, Moelis & Company's organic growth efforts, global reach and diverse operations across sectors and industries support financials amid subdued IB business performance.

Strength in Surgical Products Aid Edwards (EW), FX Woes Stay

The Zacks Analyst is impressed with the strong global uptake of Edwards' premium RESILIA products and procedural volume growth in Surgical Structural Heart business. Yet, FX impacts pose a worry.

Masco (MAS) Banks on Strong Pricing Actions, Inflation Hurt

Per the Zacks analyst, Masco benefits from strong pricing actions and operational efficiency. Yet, ongoing inflation and foreign currency risks are major concerns.

Palo Alto (PANW) Rides on Product Strength, Marketing Effort

Per the Zacks analyst, Palo Alto Networks is gaining from solid contributions of its growth-oriented products including Prisma and Cortex. Increasing marketing efforts are also positive.

New Upgrades

Lumen (LUMN) to Gain from Momentum in Quantum Fiber Business

Per the Zacks analyst, Lumen's performance is likely to gain from the company's investment in its growth initiatives for the Enterprise business and ramping of the Quantum Fiber business going ahead.

Light & Wonder (LNW) Rides on Solid Demand for Gaming Machines

Per the Zacks analyst, strong momentum in the core social casino business and healthy demand for COSMIC and MURAL cabinets will likely boost Light & Wonder's top line.

Impressive Subsea Robotics Outlook to Aid Oceaneering (OII)

The Zacks analyst believes that Oceaneering's 'Subsea Robotics' unit, which provides cutting-edge technology solutions for remote working, will continue to experience activity and pricing gains.

New Downgrades

COVID-19 Treatments Decline, Competition Impact Roche (RHHBY)

Per the Zacks analyst, reduced demand for its COVID-19 medicines and diagnostics has impacted Roche's performance. Loss of exclusivity for key drugs is a headwind too.

Landstar System (LSTR) Reels Under Weak Freight Conditions

The Zacks analyst is worried about the below-par revenues due to the weak freight demand scenario. Declining gross margin is another concern at Landstar System.

High Investments & Rising Debt Levels to Ail Magna (MGA)

The Zacks analyst is worried about Magna's heavy investment in the development of technologically advanced products. Rising long-term debt is also concerning.

