Top Research Reports for Adobe, S&P Global & Arista Networks

Friday, September 29, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 12 major stocks, including Adobe Inc. (ADBE), S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Adobe shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer - Software industry over the year-to-date period (+50.0% vs. +32.8%) on the back momentum for the company’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud products. We saw the impact of this favorable trend in rising subscription revenues and solid momentum across the mobile apps in the recently released quarterly numbers.



Growth in emerging markets, robust online video creation demand and solid adoption of Acrobat are tailwinds. We remain optimistic about Adobe’s market position, compelling product lines, continued innovation, strategic acquisitions and solid adoption of cloud applications.



However, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine remain headwinds for Digital Media segment. Also, high acquisition expenses do not bode well for its margin expansion.



Shares of S&P Global have outperformed the Zacks Business - Information Services industry over the past year (+21.9% vs. +19.3%). The company remains well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Buyouts help innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products.



Effective management execution has helped it generate solid cash flow which is utilized for growth initiatives. Dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors confidence and positively impact earnings per share.



However, S&P Global remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Growth initiatives, higher compensations and incentives raise the company's expenses. Decreasing current ratio is not desirable as it indicates that the company may have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.



Arista Networks shares have outperformed the Zacks Communication - Components industry over the year-to-date period (+52.0% vs. +25.0%). The company is likely to benefit from a software-driven, data-centric approach that helps customers build their cloud architecture and enhance the cloud experience for clients.



Strong emphasis on developing innovative solutions such as AI/ML-driven network architecture and WAN routing systems is driving top-line growth. Arista provides routing and switching platforms with industry-leading capacity, low latency, port density and power efficiency. Healthy traction in data center and cloud networking vertical is a tailwind.



However, the company expects a moderation in consumer spending, mainly from cloud titan customers owing to a challenging macroeconomic environment. High research and development costs, variable compensation and headcount-related charges are impeding margins. Intense competition in the cloud networking solutions is another concern.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Hess Corporation (HES), Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) and Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS).



Adobe (ADBE) Rides on Growing Adoption of Cloud Applications



IHS Markit Buyout Aids S&P Global (SPGI) Amid Rising Costs



Arista (ANET) Rides on Healthy Demand & Improved Supply Chain



Hess (HES) Banks on Oil-Rich Offshore Guyana Resources

The Zacks analyst likes Hess as it has made numerous world-class oil discoveries in the Stabroek Block, situated off the coast of Guyana. However, higher exposure to debt capital is concerning.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Benefits From Commercial Lines

Per the Zacks analyst, consistent progress at the Commercial Lines Insurance segment backed by solid premiums earned and several growth initiatives contributes to revenue growth of the company.

Cologuard Sales Aid Exact Sciences (EXAS), Stiff Rivalry Ail

Per Zacks analyst Exact Sciences continues to witness broad-based momentum in Cologuard's adoption and traction within health systems. Yet, stiff rivalry remains a concern.

High Retail Demand, Redevelopments Aid Federal Realty (FRT)

Per the Zacks Analyst, Federal Realty is poised to benefit from the robust demand for its premium portfolio of retail assets and redevelopments efforts. However, high interest rates are concerning.

Denali's (DNLI) Neurodegenerative Disease Pipeline Promising

Per the Zack's analyst, Denali has an impressive pipeline of neurodegenerative disease therapies. However, with no approved products, DNLI is dependent on collaborations for revenues.

Paylocity Holding (PCTY) Benefits From Growing Customer Base

Per the Zacks Analyst, Paylocity Holding is benefiting from its differentiated employee strategy, comprehensive product offerings and on-demand pay facility, that are helping it win new customers.

High-quality, Low-cost Coking Coal Aid Arch Resources (ARCH)

Per the Zacks analyst, Arch Resources will gain from the production of high-quality, low-cost coking coal at the new Leer South longwall mine. Its initiative to expand operations will boost margins.

High Costs, Low Yield to Hurt Patterson-UTI (PTEN)

The Zacks analyst is concerned about increasing operating costs in Patterson-UTI Energy's contract drilling unit. Its dividend yield of just over 2% is also relatively low for income investors.

United Natural (UNFI) Remains Troubled by Soft Retail Unit

Per the Zacks analyst, United Natural is hurt by softness in the Retail business. During fiscal fourth-quarter, Retail sales fell 1.9% year over year on reduced unit volumes.

