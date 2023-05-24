Top Research Reports for AbbVie, Intel & Qualcomm

Wednesday, May 24, 2023



The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Intel Corp. (INTC) and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.



Shares of AbbVie have underperformed the Zacks Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry over the past year (-2.6% vs. +9.8%). There are concerns about long-term sales growth as Humira generics have entered the U.S. market. Increasing competition from newer therapies is hurting Imbruvica’s sales. Slowing consumer demand due to economic pressure is hurting the aesthetics franchise’s sales.



Nonetheless, though revenues are expected to decline in 2023, AbbVie expects to return to robust sales growth in 2025. AbbVie has several new drugs in its portfolio with the potential to drive the top line to make up for lost Humira revenues.



Skyrizi and Rinvoq have established outstanding launch trajectories bolstered by approval in new indications. The company has several early/mid-stage candidates that have blockbuster potential.



Intel’s shares have gained +2.2% over the past six months against the Zacks Semiconductor - General industry’s gain of +49.3%. The company is witnessing healthy momentum in its data center business with integrated affordable solutions. Heavy investment in research and development to drive technological innovation and concerted focus on increasing market diversification are tailwinds.



Intel is increasingly focusing on a diversified product range targeting different segments of the market. Healthy traction from Mobileye’s technologies related to in-car networking, sensor-chips, cloud software, machine learning and data management are positives.



However, an uncertain macroeconomic environment, PC inventory correction, contraction in the server market and high debt burden are affecting its margins. A highly competitive market and manufacturing delays are hurting Intel’s profitability. Signs of market saturation, foreign exchange headwinds and geopolitical instability are worrisome.



Shares of Qualcomm have underperformed the Zacks Wireless Equipment industry over the past six months (-15.1% vs. +12.9%). The company’s global presence exposes it to risk of trade disputes and geopolitical tensions. High dependence on smartphone industry is a headwind as weak consumer demand trends can significantly affect margins. Macroeconomic uncertainty and competition from other low-cost chip manufacturers remain other concerns.



Nevertheless, Qualcomm is well-positioned to benefit from solid 5G traction with greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. The EDGE networking business is witnessing steady progress as it focuses on transitioning from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge.



It is likely to help users experience a seamless transition to super-fast 5G networks, delivering low-power resilient multi-gigabit connectivity with unprecedented range and best-in-class security.



Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) and CME Group Inc. (CME).



